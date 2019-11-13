Potpourri...
November 6, 1969
*******
Mailing hint: Mailing early is a must for Christmas gifts going to Vietnam, and so is the right kind of packaging to get them there safely. For food treats especially vulnerable to the effects of rough handling, delays and bad weather, the best answer may be the plastic food containers designed for freezer or refrigerator storage.
With humidity a problem in the Vietnam jungle, many servicemen have discovered a further use for the airtight containers. They are used to store and carry important papers, pictures from home—anything of value that must be kept dry.
*******
Everyone you talk to nowadays is pressed for time. Rare is the lady or gentleman who does not belong to at least one organization which requires some activity. In Leadville alone there are approximately 50 groups which gather once a week, once a month. Many have private hobbies which take up considerable time.
A decade ago when the automation age was in its infancy, social and psychiatric experts were deeply concerned over how Americans would cope with too much idle time. What happened to that theory of the shorter work week anyway?
Vets Day—How It Was Named
November 11, 1969
*******
By changing one word in a 28-year-old resolution, the United States Congress in 1954 renamed today, November 11, which since 1920 has been a day set aside for honoring war veterans.
On June 1, 1954, Congress, acting on a proposal made by Representative Edward H. Rees of Kansas, changed Armistice Day to “Veteran’s Day.”
Additional significance was added to Veterans Day in 1958 when two more unidentified American war dead were brought to Arlington Cemetery from overseas and interred beside the World War I soldier. One was killed in World War II; the other in Korea.
The day and night vigil maintained by the U. S. Army honor guard honors the more than one million who have died in all U. S. wars, including the 4,000 who met death during the American Revolution and the more than 12,000 who have died during the Vietnam conflict.
Fighting in World War I ended 11 a.m., November 11, 1918. Two years later, France and England chose November 11, then known universally as Armistice Day, and the time for placing an unknown soldier of that war in each nation’s highest place of honor. The following year on November 11, 1921, an American Soldier whose name was known only to God was buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
In 1926, Armistice Day was made the official name for November 11. Twelve years later in 1938, another Congressional resolution made the date a national holiday.
November 26, 1969
*******
The United States is a peculiar nation. Despite the pockets of deep poverty in our country it is the richest and most prosperous nation that this world has ever known. It is a nation of people vitally concerned with the welfare of people world-wide and ever-ready to open its arms in generosity and help. This extends even to sending our young folk into foreign nations to war in causes designed to right wrongs and redress grievances.
It is a nation of high education, magnificent schools, a multitude of church-goers who realize to the fullest what our God has given us [this] merciful bounty.
However, at the same time we also have to examine the other side of the coin and to ponder whether or not something has happened to American pride at this time of Thanksgiving.
Despite its bounty and generosity, the United States is presently plagued with a multitude of problems that at times lead us deep into the woods with no sunshine of answers in sight. At this time of Thanksgiving we must examine these problems and try to ascertain what we as a nation can do to rectify them.
Specifically we might take note, on a more serious vein, of what is the cause and cure of strikes in this nation—particularly in our schools, as we witness today in Denver; what can be done about the protest movements among young folks that causes them to march on the nation’s capitol protesting against a war instead of working through the normally established channels; what can be done about the senseless and irreparable pollution of our air and water and the desecration of our national resources—resources that took many millennia to build up and cannot be replaced in the foreseeable future; what can be done about the manufacturer’s program of planned obsolescence in the goods they manufacture.
We might look at the nation-wide present rate of crime and disregard for the law; at the problem of the use of drugs among an increasingly larger and younger segment of the population, whether in Leadville or across the nation. The disrespect for tradition; obscenity in dress; entertainment and the printed word; all of these are serious problems to which the nation must address itself—and find a cure. America is a great nation and one with so much to offer thanks for. We must not allow the continuance of practices and events that will destroy this greatness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.