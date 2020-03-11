Beachhead To Berlin To Be Shown Here
March 5, 1945
*******
The only color film of the Normandy invasion, “Beachhead to Berlin,” shows in vivid detail the part played by the Coast Guard in landing troops and supplies, in rescue work in the Channel, and in its role as part of the United Nations naval forces during D-Day and the weeks following.
The long hours of training and preparation, the astronomical number of men and equipment needed for the D-Day invasion, as well as the actual invasion itself are depicted in this film account of one of the most historic battles of World War II.
For the first time, the vital work of the Coast Guard, skilled handlers of small craft, is revealed. The spectator suddenly realizes that to that tough little sea-going service, unheralded and seldom publicized, goes a large share of the credit for the success of every amphibious operation of this war.
The story of “Beachhead to Berlin” is a letter written by a Coast Guard chaplain in England to a friend in the United States. As the typewriter progresses, the film cuts back to the Normandy invasion, and we see the actual battle for the first European beachhead.
Scaling Italian Peaks Not Same As At Hale
March 12, 1945
*******
Camp Hale and the mountain training given to men of the Tenth Division were subjects of part of the “Army Hour” program broadcast over KOA yesterday afternoon. This particular part of the broadcast came direct from Italy and one of the men pointed out that the chief difference between climbing mountains in Colorado and in Italy is that there were no grenades and rifle fire to greet the climbers in Colorado.
Steve Medina Dumped From Car At Gunpoint
March 19, 1945
*******
For the second time within less than two years, Steve Medina of 85 Stringtown was dumped out of a car at the point of a gun yesterday morning after he had given a ride to two “thumbers.” Steve was driving a Nelson Bros. gas truck from Craig, bound for Denver, when at the intersection of the roads over Berthoud and Loveland Passes he saw two men dressed in Army uniforms thumbing a ride. Medina stopped for them, but they were no sooner in the truck than one of the men poked a .45 in Medina’s ribs and ordered him to get out. This happened about 10:30 yesterday morning. It was four hours later when a bus picked Medina up, and he finally arrived home late yesterday afternoon.
It was later learned that the men who stole the gas truck evidently turned back after dumping Medina, as they were apprehended in Kremmling late last night. The truck was recovered and the two men were taken to the Craig jail.
Medina’s previous experience happened on November 8, 1943, when he was driving a taxi.
Mid-Winter Ascent Of Mt. Elbert Successful
March 26, 1945
*******
The difficult ascent of Mt. Elbert under mid-winter conditions was made yesterday by 22 members of the Denver, Denver Junior and Boulder groups of the Colorado Mountain Club. Fletcher Birney was the leader and Prof. Arthur J. McNair of Boulder, a former Leadvillite, was one of the enthusiastic climbers.
Members of the expedition spent Saturday night at Mt. Elbert Lodge and started the climb at 7 o’clock Sunday morning, returning to the Lodge at about 6:30 Sunday evening. They climbed via Echo Canyon, then traversed the ridge to the top of Elbert, returning via Black Cloud gulch. Snow and weather conditions were excellent, with not too much wind, enabling them to ski within 200 feet of the summit. They reported that the view of the mountains was superb.
The Mountain Club met in Denver last Friday to elect officers of the state board of directors. Malcolm Lindsey, city attorney of Denver, was elected president, and Prof. Arthur J. McNair, vice-president.
Pat Roche Puts County Pickup Through Tricks
*******
For several years now we’ve been hearing stories about how wonderful the U. S. Army Jeeps are—that they can go anywhere, but we believe that the feat accomplished yesterday afternoon by the county pickup truck, driven by Pat Roche, puts it at least one up on each and every Jeep. Roche turned the pickup off of 5th street into the alley in back of the Speedway, and no sooner had he turned than the pickup climbed six feet up the guy-wire which comes down from the telephone pole located there. The pickup balanced on the wire for a moment; then flopped on its side, somehow squeezing itself in the narrow space between the back of the Speedway and the fence opposite. Roche was uninjured, and not even a window was broken in the truck. He and several men who rushed to his assistance righted the pickup and it went off under its own power. Some Leadvillites commenting on the unusualness of the accident said afterwards that they doubted if there is another driver in town who is expert enough to do what Roche and his pickup did. However, they added that they think it would be inadvisable for anyone to try to duplicate the stunt.
