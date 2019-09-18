Potpourri...
September 5, 1969
*******
The H. D. job shop is in “show business.” Lloyd Greve, owner of the movie house Cine MOLY, turned the printing of the show cards over to the H. D.
It is pleasing to note the good patronage enjoyed by Cine MOLY. At the time he erected the new theater Leadville had been without movies for a few years, and some people feared that people had become too glued to TV movies to return to [the theater]. Such has not been the case.
This Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, “The Green Berets” will be playing—a movie looked forward to by Leadvillites since Barry Sadler of Green Beret fame is a former Leadvillite whose brother is a resident here. Starting Sunday, Sept. 7, showing times at Cine MOLY will return to 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm.
Sept. 10 through 16 one of Walt Disney’s popular productions, “The Love Bug,” will be playing. This will be followed on Sept. 17 by Paul Newman, Joanne Woodward and Robert Wagner in “Winning.”
Potpourri...
September 9, 1969
*******
Newcomers settling here appreciate the beautiful scenery, the friendliness of the townspeople, the quiet and serene living possible only in a small town—but they are not quite prepared to wake up in the middle of the night to discover a huge dog wandering about the lawn. And when this “huge dog” turns out to be a Shetland pony there is added mystery, causing insomnia and impatience waiting for daylight hours to solve. It doesn’t help when a “smart” husband has to question [his] wife’s eyesight.
To settle the mystery for you readers: A Shetland pony chose to do some “woodsies” of the horsey type the other evening, choosing Matchless Estates for his playground.
Potpourri...
September 19, 1969
*******
By the time Leadvillites have direct distance dialing these communication developments will be commonplace: Talking computers and wrist telephones. President Lowell F. Wingert of Mountain Bell, in an address before 200 executives of independent telephone firms in Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Utah and western Texas meeting in Colorado Springs, said the development of microminiaturization and integrated circuitry will make tiny telephones feasible. Tests of lineless telephones, using radio transmissions, already have been done successfully.
Isn’t that luck: Now that the telephone company has embarked on a campaign to rid the country of unsightly telephone poles and crossarms by burying cable, wireless radio transmissions are developed.
Applications Being Accepted For Candy Stripers Group
September 23, 1969
*******
This week St. Vincent Hospital is accepting applications for Candy Stripers. The current enrollment comes to a close Saturday, Sept. 27.
The application should be made through Sister Dolores at St. Vincent Hospital.
Candy Stripers Organization is an excellent way for young girls to serve the community. At the same time they learn a great deal about patient care, and for many it settles the question of whether or not to enter upon a nursing career.
Five simple rules help a girl decide if she should become a Candy Striper:
1. She must have a desire to help people by contributing volunteer services in a local hospital;
2. She must be 14 years of age and maintain a C average in school;
3. She must have the written consent of her parents;
4. She must make application at the local hospital;
5. She should attend a series of lectures [and] demonstrations and take a tour of the hospital before starting volunteer services.
Signs of the Times Found in Local Employment Office
September 26, 1969
*******
You can’t even find laborers nowadays for the various construction projects underway in the vicinity. The employment picture has taken quite a change in aspect since a year ago. This is the report made by Edward Mitchell, manager of the Leadville Department of Employment.
A shortage exists of construction workers, carpenters, miners and laborers who can do various types of work.
This does not mean that the unemployment list is blank. It does mean that every physically qualified man has a job somewhere. Only the ones who cannot keep up with the physical demands and the few other reasons which make a person unemployable are on the list.
Laborers and carpenters are needed on the Pan Ark project, especially in the Divide Tunnel which is being concreted. Various road projects can use laborers. And there is a critical shortage of laborers in the mining industry.
A real problem exists in Leadville because so many cannot pass the physical examinations which are required.
With the advent of winter, construction workers will be back on the unemployment rolls. If you could make miners out of them, the situation would be solved.
Anyway, the news is good. Businessmen are wearing broader smiles. The outlook is much better than it was this spring when a drop in mining put the gloom-casters to work full time.
