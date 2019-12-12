New Forest Service building slated for construction
December 9, 2004
The USDA Forest Service, Leadville Ranger District, is looking forward to a new district office building.
With 20 full-time employees and up to 15 seasonals during the summer season, it has outgrown its space at 2015 N. Poplar St. where the forest service has been located since 1987.
The newly built district office building will be approximately 9,000 square feet to include warehouse space. The building will be located at 810 Front Street, between Elm and Front streets, bordering McWethy Drive on the west.
The new location will allow for better customer service, provide better access to visitors and improved working conditions for 20+ employees.
Developers James Martinez and Linda Duthie of Kootenay Club Property Management, LLC, will employ the Buchanan Yonushewski Group (BYG) of Denver as the architectural, mechanical, electrical and civil engineers. BYG will oversee all phases of the construction schedule, with Todd R. Norris as superintendent. Construction is expected to begin in April 2005 and slated to be completed in October of 2005. Once the building is completed, Kootenay Club Property Management, LLC, will oversee the needs of the facility.
District Ranger Jim Zornes said, “The Forest Service is ecstatic about moving into a new office that will better serve public needs.”
Economically, the construction of a new building adds to the community with the added benefits of a public-use conference room and expanded space for displaying interpretive information about the local area.
“We are very excited for this opportunity,” said Martinez. “This new building will add a new image to the existing commercial properties on the south edge of the town.”
Any parties interested in bidding any portion of the construction are encouraged to mail contact information to Martinez at P.O. Box 926, Leadville, CO 80461.
Skiers safe after lift mishap
by Marcia Martinek
Herald Editor
December 23, 2004
Twenty-one people were safely evacuated from the double-chair ski lift at Ski Cooper Monday when an equipment malfunction stranded them for about two hours.
The incident happened around 11 a.m. when the bull wheel liner rolled over and came loose, according to General Manager Clint Yant.
He explained that the cable that holds the chairs has a rubber liner, in two sections, that provides traction to the metal cable. One of the sections came out, “Like a blow out on a tire,” Yant explained.
Although staff tried to replace the liner, it was not possible, and a rope evacuation of the skiers took place.
This consisted of putting a rope over the haul rope with a small seat attached to it. The skier would get on the seat and then he would be lowered to the ground.
“It’s easy to do,” Yant said. “We practice every year and are well prepared for it.” Many personnel at the ski area are trained on the procedure.
Probably the maximum height of any skiers was about 25 feet from the ground, Yant said.
Ski Cooper Ski Patrol handled the evacuation under the direction of Chris Herrick.
Leadville Lake County Fire Department personnel were also on the scene and reported that just one injury occurred. A boy, 14, suffered possible hypothermia.
Yant said the lift was new in 2000 and all equipment inspected on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. He doesn’t know why the bull wheel liner failed, as it appears to be like new, but he intends to find out.
He has placed a call to the lift manufacturer in order to determine what went wrong and how he can be sure it does not happen again.
It’s been about ten years since there has been a rope evacuation at Cooper, Yant said.
Five are safe after Christmas Day fire
by Ann E. Wibbenmeyer
Herald Staff Writer
December 30, 2004
Christmas came in with a blaze for Remedios Montiel, 50, Leadville, when her mobile home caught fire in the early hours of Dec. 25.
All five residents escaped from the mobile home with only three being transported to St. Vincent Hospital.
Jose Louis Galeana, 22, and a 17-year-old minor were treated for lacerations and smoke inhalation and kept for observation. Jumping out the windows to escape the fire caused the lacerations.
Montiel was treated for smoke inhalation and released.
Montiel reportedly arrived home around 12:45 a.m. and saw the stove doors open with red embers in the stove. She closed the doors of the stove and went to bed.
Felix Occhoea, a male resident, was sleeping on the couch and woke to find flames on the ceiling where the chimney connected. When he opened the door the whole ceiling started on fire, according to Leadville Officer Oliver Neal.
According to Deputy Sheriff Mark Werts, there was no smoke detector to warn the residents of the fire.
Occhoea went to the windows of the other residents and began alerting them of the fire by knocking on their windows.
Investigation of the fire led officials to believe the wood stove installed in November 2003 was the origin of the fire. According to Werts, the stove was not professionally installed.
There was also firewood stacked in direct contact with the wood stove, as well as charcoal briquettes behind the stove in direct contact with the stove.
There was no evidence of arson in the case.
