Quarrel Climaxed By Fatal Shooting
October 2, 1944
*******
A quarrel which was said to have started during a drinking and dancing party last night resulted in the fatal shooting of Arthur Edward Huston at his home in the Milwaukee House early this morning.
Mrs. Violet Huston, wife of the slain man, is said to have told police that she and her husband visited the Grill cafe and also the Pioneer, and that a quarrel started when she danced with other men. The argument continued after they reached home and she said her husband told her that she didn’t have enough nerve to shoot him and then he took the safety off a .303 Savage rifle which was standing in a corner. She said that he fell when she shot and she then called the police. Officers Mitchell and Seppi responded to the call and they phoned for Sheriff Travison. Mrs. Huston is said to have remarked that she had never fired a gun before.
Coroner James J. Corbett stated that an inquest will be held tomorrow afternoon at 2 o’clock.
The Hustons have lived in Leadville since March of this year, when they came here from Cripple Creek. Huston has been employed as a miner by the Resurrection Mining company and previously had worked at the Portland mine in Cripple Creek for about eight years.
Relatives of both Mr. and Mrs. Huston came to Leadville this morning. The mother, father and brother of Mrs. Huston arrived, and the mother, sister, uncle and aunt of Mr. Huston came, all from Cripple Creek.
Civilians Celebrate Pando Frontier Days
*******
Under the supervision of Gordon Byler, civilian recreation director at Pando, the civilian employes will celebrate tonight and tomorrow night when they will hold their Pando Frontier Days at the civilian recreation hall. The affair will be the biggest celebration since the construction of Camp Hale and no expense is being spared to ensure two big evenings of fun for everyone. There will be a miners’ dance hall with two orchestras, horse comedy opera shows with special acts and all sorts of games, with the whole affair staged like the days of ‘70. Mr. Byler invites the public to attend and assures everyone a good time.
Temperature Drops
From 54 to 29
October 9, 1944
*******
Both east and west ranges were really pure white this morning with a snow covering which looks as though it means to stay instead of disappearing within a couple of days as the last few light sprinklings have done. The rain which started yesterday afternoon changed to snow during the night and the temperature dropped to 29 from a high of 54. Nearly four inches of snow fell and the morning presented a beautiful, though chilling, winter scene. The storm was definitely hard on gardens, but brought joy to the hunters. It was all caused, according to a reliable report, by a newcomer who labored for two hours Saturday afternoon polishing his automobile.
Penicillin Treatment Found Successful
October 16, 1944
*******
Mrs. Paul Dougherty, who is believed to be the first patient ever treated with penicillin in Lake county, is reported to be doing very well and convalescing satisfactorily. She was taken ill on September 17 with a sudden flare-up caused by infected tonsils and her husband and brother-in-law, Phil Dougherty, made a record dash to Denver to obtain the rare penicillin. It is believed certain that her recovery was much faster due to the new drug, and very possible that it saved her life.
Fines Assessed For Saturday Night Battle
*******
A lively battle in which fists were used, rocks thrown, one man knocked out and a window broken in a resort on Elm street late Saturday night resulted in the arrest of six men, three of them workers at the Tennessee Pass tunnel, two at the Resurrection and one on the Colorado & Southern railroad. All were charged with being drunk and creating a disturbance.
In police court last night, however, all six pleaded not guilty and outside of the testimony of Officers Seppi and Gazich and Marshal Carl Youngstrom, there was little evidence of a major disturbance. All the defendants were fined by Police Magistrate Walter Johnson. Jose Albino Herrera, Matias Abila, Nelson Quintana and Leopoldo Martinez each drew $15 and costs. Prudencio Martinez, who seemed definitely to have been throwing rocks, was fined $25 and costs, while Antonio Roybal also was fined $25 and costs because everyone seemed to agree that if there was a fight, he started it.
New Fire Truck Put
Through Paces
October 23, 1944
*******
The new Mack fire truck, purchased jointly by the city and county, had a thorough and completely satisfactory try-out yesterday when Theo. J. Jenkins, service representative of the Mack-International Motor Truck corporation, with Fire chief Joe Plute and other members of the fire force, visited fire plugs in various parts of town and tried out the pumper in the Arkansas river. The truck, which was purchased through the Liberty Truck and Parts company of Denver, held “open house” at the fire station and was visited by scores of interested citizens.
Tomorrow Last Day For Registration
October 30, 1944
*******
Would-be voters are reminded that tomorrow is the last day for registration. The office of County Clerk John Gregory will be open as is usual on Saturday from 8 a. m. to noon, and tomorrow the office will also be open from 6:30 p. m. to 7:30 p. m. for registration. Make sure that you have registered if you want to vote—and who doesn’t?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.