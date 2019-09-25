Army praises locals for professional response
by Ann E. Wibbenmeyer
Herald Staff Writer
September 3, 2009
*******
The U.S. Army and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office walked away from a week-long recovery mission with mutual respect.
“Local citizens should be proud,” said Lt. Col. Ross Davidson, with the 4th Infantry Division at Ft. Carson in Colorado Springs, of the professional emergency response from Lake County.
The cooperative response to the accident was the topic of a press conference held at the Lake County gravel pit on Aug. 27, after the final pieces of the helicopter were taken off the site the night before.
The helicopter crashed near the summit of Mount Massive the week before, killing all four U.S. Army soldiers aboard.
There were many condolences offered to the families of these soldiers during the course of the press conference.
The memorial services for the four soldiers were held on Aug. 27, and in attendance were many of the trail crew members that responded to the accident that day, according to local district ranger Jon Morrissey.
These crew members had spent two hours on the top of the mountain with the soldiers that initially survived the crash, offering support and encouragement. The crew members bonded with the injured men, he said.
The recovery team for the crash was made up of members of the 4th Infantry Division out of Ft. Carson and the Colorado National Guard. Investigators for the crash came from Ft. Bragg in North Carolina and Ft. Rucker in Alabama.
These men joined the efforts of the local response, adding resources that were appreciated, said Sheriff Ed Holte.
According to Davidson, the local community also volunteered many of its resources in lodging, food and transportation. Lake County School District’s transportation director Venus Hart was one, making sure school buses were available to members of the crew.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation, according to Major Steve Wollman with the 4th Infantry Division. This investigation could take months, he said.
Trip over pass becomes search-and-rescue event
by Ann E. Wibbenmeyer
Herald Staff Writer
*******
A trip over Mosquito Pass for three boys turned into a search and rescue mission on Aug. 28 just after midnight.
According to the sheriff’s office report, the boys were “doing doughnuts” on a jeep trail off of the main pass, which is only drivable in high-clearance, 4-wheel-drive vehicles.
Two of the boys reportedly got out of the vehicle before the Pathfinder rolled five to six times off the road, injuring the driver.
The accident occurred approximately one mile north of the summit of Mosquito Pass, according to Search and Rescue President Gary Eyser. The two uninjured boys had to hike towards the main road for cell service to call in the accident.
One boy then began walking away from the scene, as there was a warrant for his arrest. He was picked up the next morning in Bird’s Eye Gulch.
Once the accident was reported, members of search and rescue and the fire department used ATVs to begin the search for the accident. Flight for Life was also called, said Eyser, as it is equipped with night vision and may have been needed to rescue any injured people.
However, the uninjured boy who remained on the scene saw the lights from the ATVs and hiked a second time to show these rescuers where the accident was just as Flight for Life made it to the area. A mechanical problem then sent Flight for Life to land at the airport.
The injured driver was taken off the mountain on an ATV.
Comrades dedicate cross to soldiers who died in crash
by Marcia Martinek
Herald Editor
September 17, 2009
*******
“They are warriors and heroes, and they will never be forgotten,” said CW4 Michael J. Hangge on Thursday, Sept. 10, as he and more than a dozen fellow soldiers gathered to erect a cross to commemorate the death of four soldiers of the 160th SOAR who died in a helicopter crash on Mt. Massive on Aug. 19.
They are Chief Warrant Officer 4 Terrence Greer, 40; Chief Warrant Officer 4 Robert Johnson, 41; Staff Sgt. Paul Jackson, 33; and Staff Sgt. Chad Tucker, 28.
The cross is several miles up the trail from the Mt. Massive trailhead. It was constructed of the heart of a redwood tree at Ft. Campbell, Ky., and covered with messages from family members, soldiers and others who knew the deceased.
“Save me a seat in the halls of heaven,” read one. “Stay out of trouble up there,” said another. “Hooter brothers forever,” was in recognition of the company’s nickname, Hooter Bros. Aviation Services. “Rest in peace, my brothers,” said another.
A place inside the cross behind each of the four nameplates was reserved for letters from the families of the men.
The cross was inscribed as a “tribute to the amazing men of aircraft 378 who lost their lives in a training accident near the peak of Mt. Massive on Aug. 19, 2009.”
In a ceremony more personal than formal, the soldiers, wearing civilian clothing, took turns using a pickax and post-hole diggers to make a hole deep enough in the rocky soil. They were aided by members of the forest service and the work crew members who were on the mountain top at the time of the crash and provided assistance. Several had gone to Ft. Campbell earlier for the funeral services and found last week’s ceremony a kind of closure.
An American flag was held during the event that was to be given to Johnson’s wife.
Once the cross was set, leveled and cemented, it was time for one last drink with the deceased.
Hangge opened a bottle of Jack Daniels, poured a little in each of four glasses that were cemented to a rock at the base of the cross. Then the soldiers all drank a toast to their fallen comrades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.