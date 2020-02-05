MATCHLESS COMES BACK
Less Than 200 Feet From Surface Immense Body of Silver-Lead Encountered From Which Extensive Shipments Are Made
IS REMARKABLE FIND
February 1, 1920
Some stories have sequels, so they say,
And when Tabor went up the following day
He wasn’t feeling so very fine
For he found he had purchased a “salted” mine.
Salted, as I have said before,
From the Pittsburgh dump with Tabor’s ore—
‘Twas enough to make a man feel sore.
But Tabor had money, and Tabor had sand,
With a world of faith at his command,
He put that shaft down ten feet more,
And this time Tabor got the ore!
Three million dollars was what he made
After the trick the smooth man played—
That was because he always
“Stayed!”
-From F. E. Vaughn’s “The Ballad of ‘Chicken Bill.’”
The tale of “Chicken Bill” has another sequel, forty years after the original episode which marked the opening of the famous Matchless mine on Fryer hill by H. A. W. Tabor, and resulted in the production of nearly $8,000,000 in rich ores.
For Leadville’s famous old mine, the Matchless, source of the Tabor millions, and about which a tale of romance and wealth has been woven which is now old to Leadville people, is once more listed among the big producers of the Leadville district. Situated on the edge of Fryer hill, with only a few scattered shaft coverings and engine houses remaining of the complete surface equipment and beautiful residence which marked the mine in the days of the Tabor glory, the Matchless is the scene of the latest rich strike in the district.
Gophered from end to end and honey-combed with the cribs of hundreds of leasers who have operated the property since the death of Mr. Tabor in 1899, the Matchless has long been considered one of the worked-out properties, remaining as mute evidence of Leadville’s millions. Prominent mining men of the camp have worked the Matchless from time to time, intermittently shipping a few cars of low-grade ore, and then quitting the property with the declaration: “It is done.”
Today, however, two shifts are taking rich silver and lead ore from the Matchless. Less than 200 feet from the surface, Dr. Albert R. Bailey, formerly of Pueblo, has opened up an immense body of silver-lead ore that promises to restore the faded glory of the famous old ‘79er. Perhaps it is merely a coincidence, but the ore body is carbonate, the same carbonate that heralded the fame of Leadville thruout the world and brot thousands of the adventurous to the camp almost over-night in the boom days of ‘79.
The latest strike on the Matchless is in No. 6 shaft, lying almost in the center of seven shafts which pierce the mineral formations of Fryer hill. A drift driven north from the shaft at the 170-foot level cut into a rich vein of lead-silver carbonate hardly seventy feet from the shaft on Thanksgiving day. Development work on the high-grade vein has opened up an immense carbonate body, ore lying above and on all sides of the present workings, with good possibilities that the ores will go down below the flint formation upon which the ore is resting.
Nine cars of the rich carbonate have already been shipped by Dr. Bailey, returns showing around twenty-six ounces of silver and seventeen per cent lead. This, however, represents but the average run of the body, and in places the ore carries as high as forty per cent lead, and from thirty to sixty ounces silver. The ore body would permit far larger shipments than have been made, but operations have been restricted by a lack of cars.
On the southern side of the No. 6 shaft, the old timbers, supporting a partially caved drift, bear evidence of the vain efforts of previous leasers to find the rich bodies concealed in the bounds of the famous mine. Altho a large part of the Matchless operations have been conducted thru the No. 6 shaft, the territory into which the present work is being driven is practically virgin, with little possibility, it is said, of encountering old workings.
The carbonate strike, however, is not believed to mark the full possibilities of the Matchless. Test holes made with a diamond core drill by Mr. Tabor prior to his death are said to have disclosed a solid body of rich sulphide ores ninety-eight feet thick in the lower contact of the section. It is estimated that 100 square feet of this ore, 98 feet thick, would be worth not less than $22,000,000, based on ore at $20 a ton. Tests, however, are said to indicate the presence in the blanket vein of ores running as high as $600 a ton.
The No. 6 shaft is now in perfect operating condition, having been retimbered, and an electric hoist put in on surface. At the present time the ore is being hoisted by bucket, and a short tram places it in the cars on the Matchless spur.
