Opera house restoration plan announced
by Marcia Martinek
Herald Editor
November 11, 2004
*******
The Tabor Opera House celebrated its 125th anniversary Saturday night with the announcement of an ambitious campaign to restore the historic building.
Although the building only cost H.A.W. Tabor $78,000 back in 1879, restoring it to greatness comes with a price tag of $5.2 million.
Working toward this goal is the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation; its board of directors include Bill and Sharon Bland, Maryellen Thoren, Tom Sprung and Chris Hoehn
Tim Hoehn, of Hoehn Architects PC, is heading up the engineering committee.
Saturday’s event, however, was more about celebration than fund raising.
Bill Bland announced an historic find in the old opera house consisting of very large posters dating back almost 100 years announcing some of the performances there. These will be restored and displayed.
He also announced that the Knabe grand piano, which was originally purchased by Tabor for the opera house, will be returning as a donation from the current owner, Reynolds G. Cannon of Denver. The piano, which is in need of some restoration, is valued at $80,000.
The opera house has existed under a variety of names. After being sold to Judge A.S. Weston in 1893, it was named the Weston Opera House the next year. After Weston died, his widow lost the opera house to Dr. J.H. Heron, who then sold it to the Elks Lodge for $12,000, according to historical research done by Gretchen Scanlon.
The Elks remodeled the building, spending $25,000, and kept it until 1954 when it was sold to Evelyn Furman and her mother, Florence Hollister, for $20,000. It was Furman, now 91 years old, who changed the name back to the Tabor Opera House. Sharon Bland is Furman’s daughter, continuing with her mother’s goal.
Over the 125 years, performers of the highest caliber have appeared on the Tabor stage, which has also housed diverse events such as funerals and boxing matches. Most recently, residents enjoyed a free concert by the Air Force Academy Concert Band.
Those interested in helping with the renovation can obtain corporate or individual memberships at various levels. Visit www.taboroperahouse.net.
Emergency response exercise shows results of training
by Jenn Wiant
Herald Staff Writer
November 25, 2004
*******
“We’ve come a long way in a year and a half,” said Lake County Emergency Manager Jeff Foley after the county-wide emergency response exercise on Nov. 22.
Lake County emergency response agencies participated in a response to a mock explosion at the Bureau of Reclamation’s water treatment plant off of Colo. 91 in order to test their response times and action plans. The mock incident began at 10:06 a.m. when Reclamation made a call to the sheriff’s dispatch from the treatment plant to report a mock explosion. The sheriff’s office, police department, fire department, county commissioners, hospital, search and rescue, county Road and Bridge department, Red Cross and neighboring communities all became involved in the ensuing incident response, which included setting up a command post at the courthouse, using sirens in the area around the treatment plant to warn residents, blocking off the highway, calling in mutual aid, setting up a Red Cross shelter, and debriefing the exercise.
Foley said the exercise proved to him that the emergency responders in Lake County should continue to train “on a diversity of incidents,” including avalanches, fires, floods or bus accidents. He added that it was nice to see close to two years worth of planning and training pay off.
Foley said the exercise also re-emphasized the need for a hazmat response and decontamination units that the county will be able to purchase with grant money. Foley added that in a small community like Lake County, resources are often scarce and exhausted quickly. Foley would like to see added depth to the personnel and equipment in Lake County so the county does not have to rely so much on mutual aid.
Although the responders did not actually shut down the roads or have mutual aid ambulances and hazmat units drive to Lake County, they did verify that people were available to complete these tasks and estimated how long they would take.
Kara Lamb, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Reclamation, said Reclamation’s goal was to test “our ability to communicate what was needed and how those needs would be implemented” in an emergency situation.
Lamb said Reclamation could improve communication in a few areas, but overall was very pleased with the exercise.
“It was a great opportunity to test our emergency plans and our communication with local responders,” she said.
Three outside evaluators were also impressed with the outcome of the exercise: a homeland security specialist, a hospital mass casualty specialist and the emergency manager from Summit County. Foley said the evaluators commented that Lake County performed very well in the exercise for a small community.
