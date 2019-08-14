Honor Paid To First Lake County Casualty
August 16, 1944
Mrs. Johanna Kolenc of 24 Jacktown has received from the War Department a beautiful Presidential memorial in honor of her son, Pfc. Victor J. Kolenc, who was the first Lake County serviceman to be killed in action.
The memorial, printed on heavy parchment paper, bears the great seal of the United States of America in color and is signed by President Roosevelt. It says:
“In grateful memory of Private First Class Victor J. Kolenc A. S., No. 38007560, who died in the service of his country in the North Africa area, May 2, 1943. He stands in the unbroken line of patriots who have dared to die that freedom might live, and grow, and increase its blessings. Freedom lives, and through it, he lives—in a way that humbles the undertakings of most men. (Signed) Franklin D. Roosevelt, President of the United States of America.”
Victor entered the army on March 18, 1941.
It’s Time To Shop For Overseas Gifts
August 18, 1944
“Save string and box material and start to plan shopping,” Postmaster General Frank C. Walker advises Americans in announcing the rules for mailing of Christmas gifts for Army and Navy personnel overseas.
This year the Christmas mailing period for both Army and Navy overseas forces is the same—September 15 to October 15. After October 15 no gift parcel may be mailed to a soldier without the presentation of a written request from him.
“Christmas gifts mean much to our people overseas. Because strong twine, heavy paper and boxes and fibreboard will prove of real help in making delivery of gifts possible I urge those at home to begin saving these materials now. As time goes on they are going to become even more scarce than they are now.”
Among the more important rules for Christmas mailings to the armed forces overseas are the following:
The parcel must not exceed five pounds, and must not be more than 15 inches in length or 36 inches in length and girth combined. It should be marked “Christmas parcel” so that it may be given special attention to assure its arrival before December 25.
Not more than one parcel may be mailed in any one week to the same member of the armed forces by or on behalf of the same mailer.
Camp Hale Intended To Be Permanent
August 26, 1944
The Army intends to continue Camp Hale as a permanent training center for mountain troops even after the war, according to Congressman Robert F. Rockwell, who recently visited the camp during the course of a trip through the Fourth District. Of course, he added, this is subject to change, as would be any such opinion concerning post-war plans, but this is the consensus of opinion of Army men at this time.
Troops will be sent into the camp for training again starting this fall, and probably will continue there throughout the balance of the war. Health conditions at Camp Hale are considered to be better than in most Army camps, Mr. Rockwell found, and while the training is necessarily extremely tough, it is part of the Army's job to find out which men can take the strenuous training for mountain warfare.
Old-Timer Visits Scenes Of Youth
August 29, 1944
After a 56 years’ absence, Reuben Bergstresser came back to visit Leadville yesterday and remarked that at least two things don’t change here—the marvelous scenery and the wonderful, bracing air.
Mr. Bergstresser, who is now 75, moved to Pueblo in 1888, where he spent 35 years as head of a department with the Crews-Beggs company. His home now is in Wichita, Kans. In the days when Leadville was a city of 15,000, his father had a flourishing general store on East 5th street, the family having come here in a stagecoach. Mr. Bergstresser remembers the thrill of climbing Mt. Massive at the age of 16, and he remembers C. C. Davis and J. M. Burnell, co-founders of the paper which became The Herald Democrat, because he sold their papers on the streets. A private school run by a man named Moody on the corner of Harrison avenue and East 8th street is another of his recollections, and also singing in the Episcopal choir. At one time, he says, he and Claude Boettcher worked as cash boys at the J. W. Smith dry goods store. A sister, Lella, now Mrs. Frank Buckley, sang with the Apollo Club under the direction of the late Judge W. H. Nash.
Mr. Bergstresser has a son who is at present in Kumning, China, as a war correspondent for the OWI under Elmer Davis.
Leadville Scenes In Coming Picture
August 31, 1944
“I Love A Soldier,” the feature picture which all Leadville is particularly anxious to see, will be at the Liberty Bell theater Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. This is the picture which has scenes shot in Leadville and Camp Hale last spring, when many Leadvillites made their first appearance before a movie camera. The home of the K. L. Tatmans at 212 East 9th street formed the background for several sequences.
The showing here is really the western premiere of the picture, which has not yet run in Denver. Leadville boys who have seen the picture in army camps say that it made them homesick.
Starring Paulette Goddard and Sonny Tufts, the story is full of laughs and romance. On Sunday and Monday there will be a continuous show.
