Moly price and demand are issues for mine
by Marcia Martinek
Herald Editor
October 1, 2009
*******
Although questions and speculations regarding the Climax Mine abound in Leadville, the people at Freeport McMoRan (FCX), mine owners, have not shed much light on the mine’s eventual reopening.
The Herald recently contacted FCX with a series of questions, several of which came from people around town, concerning Climax.
The newspaper wanted to know what factors will have to come into play before the mine can reopen, and heard that demand and price top the list.
“. . .We would require a sustained improvement in economic conditions and demand for molybdenum such that the economics of restarting production at Climax are favorable,” said Eric E. Kinneberg, director of external communications.
“Unfortunately, we cannot predict when this will occur.”
As of Sept. 22, the price for technical grade molybdic oxide was approximately $13.50 per pound, he said.
As far as demand is concerned, things are looking up. Eighty percent of molybdenum is used in the steel industry for hardening and corrosion resistance, so demand for moly is tied to the demand for steel.
Kinneberg cited the American Iron and Steel Institute, which reported that steel demand in the U.S., as measured by percentage utilization of steel production capacity, rose to 58.1% as of Sept. 19, 2009, versus a trough of 33.5% at the end of 2008. This is, he noted, still below the 84.5 percent utilization rate during the same time in 2008.
“Future demand will depend on stronger world economic recovery, growth in developing markets like China and India, and production resurgence in molybdenum end-use markets, such as energy, non-residential construction and transportation,” Kinneberg said.
When the decision was made to delay the opening of Climax, production was cut back at FCX’s other molybdenum mine in Colorado, the Henderson Mine. When production increases again at Henderson, will that be a signal that work will start at Climax?
Henderson’s production levels “do impact the timing of a construction restart at the Climax Mine,” Kinneberg said. “Decisions have not been made as to how molybdenum production increases will be sequenced between Henderson and Climax.”
Once the decision is made to restart the Climax Mine, it will take a period of time before things are up and running. Both 18 months and 24 months have been mentioned, but Kinneberg said that the “time frame is dependent on the conditions at the time the decision is made, particularly on timing of equipment deliveries, but also on the time required to complete engineering and remobilizing contractors on the site.”
Monday the first section of the Climax sag mill shell rolled through Leadville, heading up Fremont Pass. The second section is scheduled to arrive sometime this month as well. Leadvillites also can look for delivery of flotation cell rotors and stators as well as apron feeder drives. This equipment has been on order and is not an indication of any decision on the restart of the mine.
When asked if Freeport McMoRan is thinking of divesting itself of its moly holdings, Kinneberg said the company could not comment on potential acquisitions or divestitures.
“We like the molybdenum business and are well positioned as a leader in the molybdenum market,” he did say.
H1N1 flu is here, but is termed mild
by Ann E. Wibbenmeyer
Herald Staff Writer
October 8, 2009
*******
The H1N1 flu has been around Leadville all summer, according to Dr. Lisa Zwerdlinger, the county health officer.
It is the mildest form of the flu she has seen in her 15 years as a doctor, she said.
There is no definitive number of cases, because the state of Colorado stopped counting after the first ten confirmed cases, she said.
Of the couple of hundred cases in Lake County, no patients have been hospitalized or put on oxygen, not even babies under six months old, said Zwerdlinger.
According to Lake County Public Health Agency Director Judy Tyson, the mortality rate of the H1N1 flu is one percent, compared to a three-percent mortality rate with the seasonal flu.
Usually there are other complications that accompany a death from the flu, she said.
There have been deaths in Colorado connected to the swine flu, the first reported being in El Paso County.
The seasonal flu, which hits Lake County every year, tends to be more severe than H1N1, she said.
There is no seasonal flu circulating at this time, said Tyson, so anyone with the flu probably has H1N1.
Shots for the seasonal flu are now available at Rocky Mountain Family Practice, the Lake County Health Agency and the Leadville Medical Center.
Vaccines for H1N1 will be available on Oct. 13 at Lake County Public Health Agency in Flu Mist form only. Target groups for immunization during the week of Oct. 13 through Oct. 16 are caretakers of infants under age 6 months, health care workers with direct patient contact, children 2 to 4 years of age, and children ages 4 to 10 years with underlying health conditions.
Appointments are necessary to receive the H1N1 flu vaccine, and can be made by calling the Lake County Public Health Agency at 486-0118.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.