Early Morning Fire Destroys Historic Landmark at Malta
April 1, 1970
Investigating officers of Lake County were handed another puzzler early this morning when a county landmark was destroyed by fire, apparently the work of arsonists.
Totally consumed by fire was an old barn on the old Walker ranch west of Malta on the Fish Hatchery Road. The history of the barn is rather indistinct, but a number of residents credit the structure with being a stage stop on an early-day stagecoach run. The building is reputed to have been used for this purpose by members of the Younger clan, cousins of the famous Younger Brothers. It has been reputed that stolen horses in Kansas were brought to the Younger Ranch for later resale. The family also operated the old barn behind the Tabor Opera House that was torn down several years ago.
In the area are three ditches known as Younger No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3, with the water from California Gulch being known as Younger No. 3.
The story of what happened last evening to the barn owned by Bobbitt Realty of Denver is somewhat involved. At about 9:30 pm, Aldo Seppi, who lives nearby, noticed a fire at the barn. He went there and saw that a fire had been started on the north base of the barn. Seppi pulled away the burning boards and extinguished the fire. A resident of the Lake Fork trailer court, who kept a horse in an adjoining barn, also was there, and reported seeing a man standing in the rear of the barn who evidently then hid in the hay loft. The sheriff’s office was contacted, and Ed Hurst and John Johnson went to the scene. Nothing was found.
Later in the evening, another man reported that he had extinguished a fire at the barn.
The Seppi family kept checking the area periodically until 3 am. Shortly before 5 am, the entire building burst into one big ball of flame. The fire department personnel were called at 4:50 am and were sent in error to West Park. Another call was received, Officer Fenske went to West Park and directed the firemen to the Lake Fork area, and they arrived at the scene at 5:19 am. The entire structure was then in flames and nothing could be done but work to save the nearby structures. The fire truck returned to the station at 8:20 am.
Since it appears that the entire barn foundation burst into flame at one time, arson is a distinct possibility. It is believed that gasoline was used.
The only apparent sufferer from the fire was a palomino horse which was confined in the area south of the barn. The horse, owned by Sandy McWilliams of Lake Fork, had a severely singed tail area. Another horse in the area escaped without injury.
Virtual Ultimatum Issued In Mt. Elbert Ski Dev.
April 16, 1970
Nebraska State Senator Henry Pedersen, in a strongly worded phone conversation with the Herald Democrat, has defended his position of asking for an immediate answer from the Forest Service on his request for a Special Use Permit on Mount Elbert. Pedersen called for the people of Leadville to rise up and contact the Regional Forester’s office in Denver to express their position.
Pedersen stated that he had been approached by representatives of two other potential ski areas in other national forests of the west, attempting to have his group interested in these potential developments.
Senator Pedersen stated that he, in his heart, wanted the Mount Elbert development to “go,” since he feels that it “will be so good for the town of Leadville.”
Pedersen again contended that the San Isabel National Forest Supervisor, Robert Cermak, was dragging his feet in authorizing a ski area for the upper reaches of the Arkansas Valley, and that in so doing Cermak was doing a disservice for the area. Pedersen was emphatic when he stated that a long delay in permit approval was not warranted, and that the Forest Service should get on with the job.
In discussing the need for haste, Pedersen stated that there were other areas already approved in other national forests crying for development, and that his group would be impatient at delays. He further stated that in an attempt to mollify the Forest Service, his group was also thinking in terms of a possible development on Mount Massive.
Senator Pedersen also felt that the Leadville area was missing the boat in relation to potential business that could be generated because of the 1976 Winter Olympics. A concerted effort is now underway to gain the Olympics for Denver and for Colorado. The Nebraskan felt that any potential Colorado ski areas should have themselves built, ready and willing to take advantage of this tremendous business advantage.
Pedersen also put the “monkey on the back” of the news media when he stated that they could help direct public opinion in the “right way.” He said that his group needed as much public support as could be generated. He asked that interested parties contact Mr. Nordwall, the Regional Forester in Denver, and express their viewpoint.
Mr. Pedersen’s most emphatic statement was: “I am confident that the people of Leadville want this project. If not, they will have to accept the responsibility for the failure of their area to secure an adequate ski facility. However, I am confident that they do want the area.”
In this connection, Senator Pedersen stated that he did not feel that if his group were denied the chance to build such an area that other groups would readily come to the front. He also noted that a large ski area could not be a “two-bit” development, but would require a minimum of $5 million to proceed.
In essence, Senator Pedersen stated, “We have the money, we want to spend it in the Leadville area, help us get the approval.”
Senator Pedersen indicated that he would be in the Leadville area again in about a month.
Support of ‘Acceptable Ski Area on Mt. Elbert’ Growing
At the regular session of the Board of Directors of the Leadville Chamber of Commerce, several items were presented which are of public interest.
A petition to the board was received from the students and faculty of the Leadville campus of Colorado Mountain College. This petition read, “We, the students of Colorado Mountain College, East Campus, support the Mount Elbert Ski Area and other facilities that are planned for that area. We feel it will help Leadville prosper. And we feel that it will help our college grow.”
The petition was signed by approximately one-half of the college student body and faculty, headed by Dr. Ray McGuire, school vice president.
The members of the chamber were then presented with a letter written by Art Silver, president of the Leadville Jaycees, relative to “good ole Mount Elbert.” In the letter the Jaycees indicated their support of the Mount Elbert ski development, although standing behind the Forest Service 100%.
The chamber directors agreed with Jack Masterson that they would exhibit the greatest element of cooperation with the Forest Service as they investigate the feasibility of the Mount Elbert ski project. They feel that the need of a good project in this area is great, but that it will be a project that we have to live with.
The board members also discussed their proposed budget for the 1970 fiscal year. This totals $11,155.
Tomorrow Is Earth Day
April 21, 1970
Almost every college campus and high school facility in the nation will be the scene of Earth Day activities tomorrow and also again Thursday. The students and their advisors are going all out to learn for themselves and to present for the general public the concern that is being experienced concerning the burgeoning pollution of all aspects of our atmosphere.
Obviously, all of the college and high school administrators are hopeful that these planned activities will have a substantial and long-lasting carry-over into the everyday life and that adults and industrial leaders will take a leaf from the pages of the students’ activities. Hopefully the adults will take a searching look at what they may be doing to pollute the environment and do what is needed as corrective measures.
The national headquarters for Environmental Action have quite well defined the issue. They say “Americans are becoming angry; angry that their rivers are being used as sewers, that their beaches are black and oily, and that their wetlands and natural areas are being swallowed by voracious land developers. They’re tired of coughing and sneezing and rubbing their irritated eyes and knowing that there are dangerous pesticides in their bodies.
“April 22 will be a day of nation-wide action, a day on which millions of students and the general public will examine the facts about our environmental crisis; what, if anything, is being done about it, and what must be done. Now.
“The task is enormous. If the environment is to be preserved for ourselves and our children—if, indeed, life on earth is to have a future—all of us are going to have to pay a heavy economic and social price. Economic, because the cleaning up of our rivers, lakes and atmosphere will cost billions of dollars, an expenditure which, in the long run, we all must share. Social, because if we as a society are truly interested in quality of life, we’re going to have to re-examine some basic attitudes about our values. We must awaken to the fact that more speed, more gadgets and more affluence do not mean a better life; rather, that our demand for them is leading us rapidly down a one-way street toward environmental destruction.”
Reams and reams of material written on Earth Day, pollution, environmental destruction and more will appear in almost every type of book, magazine and newspaper this week and in the weeks to come. All are pertinent to the problem of the snowballing of our destruction of our irreplaceable resources.
The biggest hope that can come from Earth Day is that every citizen will come to recognize the problem in sufficient depth that they will be motivated to do something—not just this week, but on a continuing basis. Elements of environmental destruction must be eliminated from our own lives, our own homes, and our own recreational activities. Letters of appreciation can be written to firms that are doing something to reduce or eliminate pollution. Economic pressure can be placed on firms that refuse to do something about their own manufacturing processes.
It certainly is far better that the needed action be consummated on a voluntary basis rather than be forced by governmental action. What have you done for our environment today?
Today's Chuckle
A fellow shopping in Denver was intrigued by this pet shop sign: “Get a long little doggie.” The pet shop specializes in Dachshunds.
