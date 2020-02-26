No decision yet on rebuilding
by Marcia Martinek
Herald Editor
February 4, 2010
Although there are no firm plans yet, Robert Christensen, owner of the Aspen Gold business park that was mostly destroyed in the Jan. 22 explosions and fire, hopes that there will be a way to rebuild.
On Friday, crews from K.W. Woodworks were on site removing some of the debris, but they were working with fire and police to uncover the site of the first explosion and complete the investigation. Christensen said the building hadn’t been turned back to him, but when it is, the first thing will be to remove all the debris from the site.
“I’m so glad that no one was killed,” he said, adding that he hopes everyone who was injured will make a full recovery and the businesses there will find a way to get back into operation.
In the meantime, he hopes to hear from businesses that might be interested in locating at that site. If the building is rebuilt, it possibly could be rebuilt to accommodate one or more tenants, Christensen said.
He still doesn’t know what kind of a settlement he will reach with his insurance company for the building, and he hopes that the tenants had insurance of their own to cover their personal equipment.
Christensen said he purchased the building in the 1980s. It was brought down from Climax in the early 1960s and was the Hudson and Benway Chevrolet and Oldsmobile dealer after the relocation.
He was responsible for bringing the Coca-Cola distributorship which operated at the location for a while, Christensen said. Later he divided it into smaller units that would better meet the needs of the community.
Fire Chief Bob Harvey said now that both the city and county have adopted the 2006 fire code, the fire department will be able to institute regular inspections of commercial buildings. Previously, building inspections weren’t consistent.
“These inspections are designed to identify problem areas and unsafe conditions,” he said. “They are not designed to penalize the building owner.”
Some building owners believe their buildings are “grandfathered” under earlier codes, but there is no such thing as grandfathering when it comes to fire codes, Harvey pointed out.
Ewe 18 is found dead
by Bruce Morrow
Longtime denizen of the upper Arkansas valley, bighorn sheep Ewe 18, has died.
A hiker found her remains on Tuesday, Jan. 26, near the old Leadville stage route just south of the town of Granite.
Ewe 18, known for her radio collar with a large number 18 on it, was 15 to 16 years old at the time of her death, according to Jamin Grigg, terrestrial biologist with the Colorado Department of Wildlife.
According to Grigg, this is extremely long-lived for a bighorn. Described as “a neat old sheep,” Ewe 18 lambed and spent her summers in Langhoff Gulch, across the Arkansas River from Clear Creek Reservoir. In recent years she was often seen in late spring grazing along U.S. 24 south of the reservoir, and was the cause of much headlight flashing as motorists warned other drivers of her presence. She wintered with the rest of the Granite bighorn herd near Granite.
Ewe 18 was collared in 1996 as part of the CDOW program to monitor bighorn survival rates, migration patterns and habitat use. Her collar stopped working several years ago, but was still useful for identification. She was the last living radio-collared member of the Granite herd.
Charlie Blake and Raquel Stotler of the CDOW were in the Granite area on Tuesday feeding and monitoring the Granite herd, and had noted Ewe 18’s absence. They examined the ewe’s remains, and Blake voiced the possibility that she had been killed by a mountain lion. Grigg notes that given her age, Ewe 18 may have simply died of old age. Due to extensive scavenging of her remains, cause of death remains unknown.
Fire damages East 5th Street outbuilding
by Ann E. Wibbenmeyer
Herald Staff Writer
February 11, 2010
Leadville police officers John Besancon and Fernando Mendoza got a call at 3:27 a.m. for a fire between the 400 and 500 block of East 4th Street on Feb. 6.
They were at St. Vincent Hospital at the time of the call and reported being able to see the flames as they headed out.
The fire was in a cold-storage garage behind the house at 505 East 5th Street.
Power and telephone lines that ran along the alley above the building were catching fire and arcing, creating a hazard for the firefighters on that side of the building, according to Fire Captain John Ortiz.
The fire department responded with two engines, the first with the on-duty crew and the second with an off-duty crew member and a reserve firefighter.
They stationed on East 5th Street and fought the fire from the north side. This meant bringing a hose over a fence and a yard with approximately 18 inches of snow.
Xcel was called to turn off the power to the area, which was turned back on later that morning.
The police officers evacuated the residence, which included two adults, four children and a cat that was taken to a neighbor for care.
No one was injured in the fire that destroyed the building and all the items stored inside.
A neighbor, Steve Tritz, lost a section of fence which was adjacent to the garage destroyed in the fire. He said that he will be replacing the fence that was just finished this last summer.
The fire was contained by 4:15 a.m., which means that the heat and flames were no longer threatening neighboring structures. By 6:45 a.m., all hot spots were extinguished, according to Ortiz.
The investigation of the fire was turned over to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, which reported the cause of the fire to be accidental.
