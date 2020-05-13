Highlights from The Herald Democrat
Anemones In Bloom
May 1, 1945
*******
Our “April Showers” did bring May flowers. Anemones have been found near Arkansas Junction and along the roadside on the highway to Buena Vista. Here and there about town green grass is beginning to show, and even a few plants have been brave enough to send up green shoots. So with the warmer temperatures yesterday and today it seems as if spring might be here.
Sympathy Appreciated
*******
Cards of acknowledgement for sympathies expressed at the time of President Roosevelt’s death have been received by Mayor John Cortellini and the City Council thanking them for the telegram of condolence, and by the Climax Local No. 801 thanking them for the floral wreath. The cards read: “Mrs. Roosevelt and her family thank you very much for your condolences and appreciate your kind thought.”
Fire Threatened Town of Twin Lakes
May 3, 1945
*******
Yesterday afternoon a forest fire started west of the town of Twin Lakes, spread down to the river and circled around until it was about 100 yards from the village before it was brought under control.
Among the fire fighters, besides the residents of the village, were Sheriff Clarence McMurrough, Undersheriff Buck Glenn, Forest Ranger John Burke, the crew of the State highway truck, and three of the men from Smith’s lumber camp.
Drainage Tunnel Made 1,023 Feet In April
*******
A total of 1,023 feet was made in the Leadville Drainage tunnel during the month of April, it is reported. Much better progress has been possible since reaching good ground.
Business As Usual Planned For V-E Day
May 5, 1945
*******
The general understanding concerning a celebration of V-E Day in Leadville is that there will be no cessation of business, except that the Liquor Dealers’ association voluntarily announced that all clubs and taverns will close immediately upon receipt of the proclamation of V-E Day. The Leadville Chamber of Commerce and the Lions’ Club have been looking into plans for observing the end of hostilities.
All churches are planning services which will be held either on V-E Day or the day following, depending upon what time of day the proclamation is received.
Sirens Announce End of Hostilities
May 7, 1945
*******
Leadville welcomed word of the unconditional surrender of Germany, the first big step toward the end of World War II, with the blowing of sirens, the ringing of church bells and the appearance of flags up and down the avenue as soon as the news was flashed in; a crowd gathered in front of the Herald Democrat watching for the latest bulletin and the official announcement; phone calls poured into the office with the callers asking more than anything else, “Is this V-E Day?”
V-E Day Observed Quietly In Leadville
May 8, 1945
*******
Leadville has received the official announcement of V-E Day with thanksgiving, gratitude, calmness, and with the realization that there is still a big job ahead before final victory and peace. The announcement was welcomed by the blowing of the sirens, but the post office, court house, the business houses, the mines, mills, smelter and schools continued work as usual.
This evening all of the Leadville churches plan thanksgiving services. The Annunciation church and St. Joseph’s church will hold an hour of prayer and thanksgiving for victory starting at 7:30. The Methodist, Presbyterian and Assembly of God will all have prayer and meditation services in their own churches beginning at 8 o’clock. All Leadville people are urged to attend the services at the church of their choice. Rev. Carlson of the Lutheran church, who is out of town attending a conference, requests that his people attend the services at one of the other churches.
Summer Repairs Start On Playgrounds
May 15, 1945
*******
County commissioners have started the work of fixing up the childrens’ playgrounds for the summer and expect to have all equipment put in place this week. Fresh sand has been hauled to make a clean surface on the grounds.
Repairs are planned also for the ball park at the end of West 5th street. The wide ditch which runs through one corner of the park will be covered for a distance of about 500 feet and the grounds will be leveled and graded.
Commissioners Charles Sundquist and Angelo Travison, with County Road Overseer Henry Cope, inspected county roads during the week and report most of them to be in good condition. The Turquoise Lake road has been graded and rocks removed.
Straying Livestock
May 19, 1945
*******
Complaints have been made by Leadville citizens about livestock roaming the streets and getting into yards and gardens. City Marshal Carl Youngstrom warns that straying livestock will have to be impounded, so owners should take care to see that the animals are kept on their own premises.
Next Saturday To Be Poppy Day
*******
Next Saturday, May 26, will be the annual Poppy Day when poppies made by disabled veterans are sold to aid in the rehabilitation program. The little paper flowers are reminders of Flanders fields and the bitter losses suffered in war, as well as the big job to be done in overcoming the terrible destruction of war.
Chairman of the poppy sale for the American Legion Auxiliary is Mrs. John J. Bohen. Her headquarters for the day will be in the office of Moynahan-O’Malia. Poppies will be sold on the streets and in business houses all day Saturday.
Friendship Renewed
May 22, 1945
*******
An old-time friendship was renewed recently via the columns of The Herald Democrat and the Carbonate Chronicle, according to Mrs. Carroll Shinn Lebenstein of Vallejo, Calif., who writes: “Thank you for forwarding Joseph Dale’s letter to me, which he sent in care of The Chronicle. He read the article about me which appeared in the Chronicle some time ago and since he knew me from babyhood till about 1908, he was delighted to find me again.
“Our families, the Dales and the Shinns, were neighbors on West 8th street. Joe was my brother Wood Shinn’s chum… The names ‘Dale’ and ‘Leadville’ are the same in my memory.”
Field Designated Air Port by C. A. A.
May 24, 1945
*******
A dozen or more Leadville men were up in the air yesterday, literally, getting in their flying hours in the yellow Cub plane which was seen over town. The Leadville landing field has now been designated as an air port by the Civil Aeronautics Authority. A hangar may now be built on the field and planes allowed to stay overnight. Flying enthusiasts plan to organize a Lake County flying club very shortly, with the building of a second runway on the field as one of their first objectives. The new runway would extend northwest and southwest and be capable of handling bombers.
Ralph Duke Wins End-Of-War Pool
May 28, 1945
*******
Ralph Duke, who had number seven in the end of the European War pool among some of the Climax employees, won $112 Saturday. Payment was not made until last Saturday because of the question in connection with the official date of the end of the war. Cecil Smith, Climax foreman in charge of the pool, wrote Senator Johnson for the official date, Berlin time. Senator Johnson replied immediately stating that the day was May 7, making Duke the winner.
Businesses Close For Memorial Day
********
The Court House, the Post Office, the Commercial Bank, and the majority of Leadville business houses will be closed all day Wednesday, Memorial Day. The drug stores will be open according to the following schedule: The Davis Drug company from 9 a. m. 12 noon; Sayer and McKee from 12 noon to 6 p. m.; and the Vendome Pharmacy from 6 p. m. to closing time, 11 p. m.
Graduation Tomorrow Closes School Year
*******
The closing days of school are at hand. Last evening Baccalaureate services were held for the Senior Class at the Annunciation church and at the Methodist church. Tomorrow evening the commencement exercises and program will be held at the Elk’s Opera House. Forty seniors will receive their diplomas. The speakers of the evening will be Glen Lane, valedictorian and vice president of the class; Ruth Slonecker, salutatorian; LeRoy Pearson, most representative boy and class president; Catherine Stevens, most representative girl and class treasurer; and Ruth Carlson.
The Junior Class will form a guard of honor escorting the Seniors onto the stage.
After the commencement exercises the two classes will be entertained by the School board with a formal dance at the high school gymnasium.
This afternoon and tomorrow morning the underclassmen at the high school will take their semester examinations. They will return on Thursday for their credits and their report cards.
Many Leadvillites Saw “Ball Of Fire”
May 31, 1945
*******
Last night at about 20 minutes to 9 a number of Leadvillites saw what appeared to be a huge rocket shoot across the sky in a northwesterly direction. To some it looked as if the object were headed into the mountains around Tennessee Pass, to others as if it were going straight into Mount Massive. Fishermen at Twin Lakes saw it and reported that it looked as if it were just over Leadville and to them the object appeared to be a plane on fire, falling apart.
In Denver, according to the Associated Press, the “ball of fire” was described by a spokesman for Dr. H. H. Nininger, curator of meteorites at the Colorado Museum of Natural History, as a large meteor. Dr. Nininger himself was not in Denver but the spokesman said that the meteor was plainly observed by several score of Denver residents in the northwest shortly before 9 while the sky was still partly light in the West. The observer added that it was difficult to tell where such objects fall.
Two other reports seem to connect up with the meteorite, one from the Highway Patrol said a plane was believed to have crashed between Vail Pass and Minturn last night. This report was sent in at about the time the meteor was seen. Another report says that authorities north of Sterling are investigating a story that a plane or meteorite fell near the highway there.
