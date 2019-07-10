Fourth Was Quiet
July 10, 1944
*******
Short fishing trips and picnics at nearby spots yesterday marked the quietest July Fourth in Leadville which even the oldest inhabitants can remember. Bans on firecrackers in both the city limits and the national forests contributed to the quietness, while the gas and tire situation discouraged travel. Employes of the Zaitz Mercantile company with their families and friends, to the number of about 50, enjoyed a lamb barbecue in Kerzon Park, near Soda Springs. No traffic accidents were reported over the week-end and while the sheriff and city police responded to many calls, nothing of a serious nature developed from them.
Two Boys Return Valuables To Owner
July 17, 1944
*******
Charles Longwell, 12, and Bobby Lind, 14, brought joy to a soldier’s wife yesterday when they found and returned a small tobacco sack containing $150 in currency, a Masonic ring and locket, each set with a diamond, and a man’s ruby ring. The valuables were lost by Mrs. Verda L. Parrick while she was shopping in Leadville Friday on her way from Denver to Pando, where she will be employed while her husband is stationed at Camp Hale. Mrs. Parrick had just sold a trailer house for cash in Denver and carried the money and jewelry in a small bag pinned to her clothing.
The boys found the money bag in front of the Golden Burro on Harrison avenue while they were working on a milk truck for Cavalli Bros. They reported the find to The Herald Democrat in response to the advertisement which Mrs. Parrick had inserted in the paper and yesterday afternoon she identified the bag and contents and gave the boys a liberal reward.
Charles is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Longwell of 418 East 2nd street, and Bobby is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Axel Lind of 419 East 2nd street.
Herman Talley Is Badly Cut In Fight
July 31, 1944
*******
Cuts and slashes which required 27 stitches to hold together were sustained by Herman Talley early Sunday morning in a quarrel which is said to have started in the Pioneer club and continued in the vicinity of the Paramount club.
Talley, who works in the Resurrection mills, is said to have quarreled with Ted McMahon earlier in the evening, that quarrel leading to a fight in which McMahon was rather badly bruised. Later, Talley tangled with Ernest Bonner and Bonner pulled a knife. One long slash went through Talley’s leather jacket, taking the end off a pencil which was in his pocket. It was believed that if the cut had been one-eighth of an inch deeper it would have pierced his lung.
Davis Drug Store Wins Rexall Honor
*******
The distinction of being cited as one of the world’s outstanding Rexall stores is one that has come to the Davis Drug Store (along with the added distinction of being on Rexall’s annual Honor Roll). The award is made by the International Association of Rexall Clubs and the United Drug company, parent organization of Rexall.
The Certificate of Merit, much coveted by Rexallites everywhere, is in itself a richly engraved parchment that will always have a place of honor in the Davis store, but its meaning is even more important. It states that this store and its staff have rendered exceptional service to their community, their fellow Rexallites and the United Drug company through whole hearted cooperation with value-giving merchandising plans and through their exemplification of the Rexall ideal of distinctive drug store service to the people of their town.
W. W. Nash, owner of the Davis Rexall Drug store, and the salespeople, to whom Mr. Nash gives much of the credit for this award, are sharing in the congratulations being showered upon them because of this well deserved honor.
Carbonate Chronicle Subscribers Write
*******
Recent comments from Carbonate Chronicle subscribers were very welcome, keeping us in touch with former Leadvillites.
Mr. and Mrs. P. C. Madsen of Denver write: “We just could not keep house without the Chronicle.”
Mr. and Mrs. Herman Thelin write from Boulder, Colo.: “We enjoy this paper a lot and wouldn’t be without it as it keeps us up with the news back in good old Leadville. Regards to all of our friends back home in the old mining camp.”
From Santa Monica, Calif., “Bill” Epley writes: “I enjoy your paper. It keeps me informed of my good friends in Leadville. I appreciate all of the kind thoughts of my friends there and I hope to see you all soon.”
Mrs. Kate Edgren, who now lives in Denver, writes: “We are always glad to get the paper and find out just what people are doing. I imagine that Leadville has changed a lot since we left and we would like to be back.”
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Hanson, who have gone from Tucson to Detroit, Mich., say, “We surely can’t do without our home paper.”
“We certainly enjoy reading the Chronicle,” writes William F. Krizman from Grand Junction, Colo., and Mrs. Tom Koenig, now of Oakland, Calif., says, “We sure enjoy our home paper.”
Frank J. Walsh, former USO director in Leadville, is now with the USO Maneuvers Service in Kirkland, Wash., and says: “I surely look forward to receiving your paper each week. It seems like old home week back on top of the hill in Leadville.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.