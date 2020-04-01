Saturday, April 17, 1880
A TALE OF BLOOD.
A Dispute Over a Lot Results Fatally to Lawrence Fitzgerald.
His Cowardly Assassin Captured, and Now in the County Jail.
Never did a more beautiful day dawn upon the city of Leadville than Sunday, when the warm spring sun gilded the tops of the surrounding snow-capped mountains, and as the day advanced and the atmosphere became congenial, doors and windows were thrown open, and their inmates lounged about on the outside, enjoying the first real spring day of the year. Little did they think, as they basked in the sun’s bright rays, that ere it would rise again, one soul would have been summoned to appear before his creator, unprepared and without a moment’s warning. Yet it had thus been decreed, and Lawrence Fitzgerald defended his rights with his life, which was sacrificed by a coward for the sake of a few feet of land, and one unfortunate man will hereafter walk the earth with the mark of Cain upon his brow.
The following are the facts:
THE FITZGERALD MURDER.
Sunday forenoon, about eleven o’clock, people residing along East Chestnut street, and near the Harrison Reduction works, were startled by loud cries of “Stop that man!” “Catch the murderer!” and like expressions, emanating from many throats, and the rush of many feet, and a solitary man was seen running at a moderate pace, although much excited, and frequently looking back at a party of some twenty men, who were evidently in pursuit, about two hundred yards distant. Crowds rushed from the streets after the fugitive, who had meanwhile passed behind the buildings which front on Chestnut street. There he took refuge behind an outhouse, but was dislodged by two well directed shots from Officer Townsend, who had joined in the pursuit. He was closed in upon by the excited citizens, and made to give up his pistol, which he did to the officer, and was escorted by the latter and Officer Sullivan to the city jail, where he was locked up in one of the cells, Colonel Bright, the jailer, taking extra precautions as to his safety.
Enquiries into the cause of the man’s flight, and his pursuit, elicited the fact that a foul murder had been committed, and that he was the aggressor. He gave his name as George Tattersall, and is quite well known, having one brother living here.
On Carbonate hill, near the Pendery mine, there have been residing for some time Mr. George Tattersall and his brother, who own two lots, and Mr. Lawrence Fitzgerald and family, whose property adjoins the Tattersalls'. Some difficulty has existed between these parties for some time over a certain portion of the lots, which both claimed, and about which considerable bad blood has been exhibited, and which ended yesterday in an atrocious and unprovoked murder. Tattersall, having expressed an intention a few days since, to erect a cabin on the disputed property, yesterday proceeded to carry out his determination, and for that purpose rolled several logs on the ground, when he was told by Mr. Fitzgerald to desist. He declined to do so in language far more emphatic than polite, and reiterated his determination to erect a structure, and added that he did not propose to be stopped by anyone. Fitzgerald hereupon stepped forward and pushed the logs aside, but he had no sooner stepped back than Tattersall replaced them in their original position. Some hot words here ensued, but the men were prevented from coming to blows by the crowd of men who were spectators of the affair, although the language used by Tattersall was entirely uncalled for and insulting. The dispute ceased here for a short time, and Fitzgerald retired to his cabin, while Tattersall walked to another cabin, in the doorway of which a number of men were standing, and entered into a conversation with them. During the course of the conversation, he was asked by one of his friends why he had not shot Fitzgerald, to which he replied by saying, “Didn’t you see me push him, and insult him, so he’d strike me, and then I’d have shot the s-n of a b-h down.” Tattersall then left his companions at the doorway, and, proceeding to Fitzgerald’s cabin, took up a position at the side of the building, and taking a pistol from his pocket, watched for Fitzgerald, so that when he came out, if he did so with arms in his hands, he (Tattersall) could “get the drop on him.” Mr. Fitzgerald soon stepped out, but without arms, and Tattersall, having no pretext for shooting, was obliged to refrain. Fitzgerald, on coming out of the cabin, walked straight to the pile of logs, and again began removing them, and, while in a stooping posture, with his back turned, Tattersall was seen to raise his pistol and deliberately fire. The ball evidently did not take effect, as Fitzgerald whirled round and began advancing with arms outstretched, but Tattersall, not content with bringing the man away from the logs, fired two more shots in rapid succession, the second one entering the victim’s mouth, tearing its way through the throat and severing the jugular vein in its passage, causing almost instant death. Fitzgerald fell forward on his face and expired in a few moments, in his wife’s arms, she having been a witness to the whole affair. After loudly lamenting the fate of her husband and decrying against his murderer, the poor, crazed woman started toward town for the purpose of procuring a doctor, and the first intimation that a murder had been committed, received by a large number of people on the streets, was the sight of a bare-headed woman, covered with streams of blood, and loudly lamenting her fate, who was seeking in vain for a physician. Failing in this effort, the crazed widow returned to her desolate home, followed by over one hundred persons, all eager to learn the cause of her troubles. Upon seeing his bloody work, Tattersall placed the pistol in his pocket and darted away, but the work, having been done so quickly, and the result being so startling, it was several minutes before anyone thought of giving chase. Soon recollecting themselves, however, the crowd set out with a cry after the fleeing murderer.
The victim of the tragedy was picked up by some of the men who remained to attend him and was laid just outside his cabin door. Efforts were made to resusitate him, but they were without avail, and when a physician arrived upon the scene a short time afterward, he was pronounced as having been dead some time.
A gentleman named N. A. Smith, who had witnessed the affray, upon seeing Tattersall run towards town, started after him, not to capture him, however, but to secure a warrant for his arrest, which he did at Justice Bardine’s office, and Constable Pippin, in whose hands it was placed, proceeded to the city jail and secured his prisoner, whom he conveyed to the county jail in a wagon, it being feared that the prisoner would be harmed and probably hung by the excited populace, who even then were discussing on the street corners the propriety of stringing up the murderous wretch.
A HERALD reporter calling at the city jail, previous to Tattersall’s removal to the county institution, was allowed an interview with the man, who appeared to be in quite a talkative mood, and was pacing up and down his cell. He stated that he was thirty-four years of age, and was an Englishman (which his cockney accent plainly indicated); he was born in Lancashire, near the city of Oldham; he removed to the United States in 1863, and took up his residence in Philadelphia, where he resided for a number of years. From there he drifted around the country, and finally landed in Leadville about eighteen months since, and located on Carbonate hill, where he has resided since. He laid claim to two lots (those over which the difficulty occurred), only a short time after arriving and erected a cabin, proposing to building another at some future time. Early last summer, Mr. Fitzgerald and family arrived in this city and took up ground immediately adjoining his, and also erected a cabin, which he has occupied since that time. Fitzgerald had not been settled in his new quarters long when he laid claim to a portion of his (Tattersall’s) ground, and put up a fence around it, refusing to allow Tattersall the use of it in any way. Tattersall determined to resent this treatment, and announced his intention a few weeks since of erecting a building upon the ground in dispute. Tattersall then went on to say that several quarrels occurred between himself and Fitzgerald, and that the latter had made threats against his life. He thought Fitzgerald a very quarrelsome man, and stood in fear of his safety when participating in those quarrels. On Sunday morning, being of the opinion that trouble would ensue between them and that the only way to succeed in his plan of erecting a house would be by inspiring fear in the breast of Fitzgerald, he walked down town for the express purpose of purchasing a revolver, which he did.
About eleven o’clock that day, while engaged in drawing logs on the ground, he was approached by Fitzgerald, who, in a threatening and abusive manner, ordered him to leave the premises. Not immediately complying with the demand, Fitzgerald stepped forward and pushed the logs aside. Tattersall then pushed them back, and Fitzgerald went into his cabin, threatening to secure a weapon to “fix him.” Not caring to engage in any conflict, Tattersall kept his peace and moved away to speak to a few friends nearby. But a short time had elapsed before Fitzgerald again appeared, and going to the logs again began to shove them aside. This so exasperated him (Tattersall), that he drew his revolver from his pocket, and, as a warning to the other, discharged it once into the ground; thereupon Fitzgerald looked up, and, raising an iron drill which he held in his hand, advanced upon Tattersall as if to strike. Knowing that a blow from such a weapon would be fatal, he hastily raised and fired twice, and upon seeing his man fall to the ground, bounded away. Tattersall then went on to say that the act had been done solely in self-defense, and that when he [shaped] his course toward town, it was for the purpose of delivering himself into the hands of the authorities, not caring to risk a capture by miners, who, he said, were too hasty in their actions. Upon being asked as to the probability of his acquittal upon the grounds of self-defense, the prisoner appeared confident of being released, as he had twenty witnesses to prove the justifiability of his act.
The above is a statement made by himself, favorable to himself, and should be taken for what it is worth, as he has repeated his story in several ways to different persons.
Coroner Law summoned a jury shortly after the terrible affair, and an inquest was held at Rogers’ undertaking establishment, and several witnesses testified, corroborating the first story in all its features. After a thorough investigation, the jury arrived at the conclusion that the deceased came to his death from the effects of a pistol ball in the hands of George Tattersall, and that the act was perfectly unjustifiable.
Tattersall will have a preliminary hearing before Justice Bardine this morning at ten o’clock, when it is expected that the facts will be elicited in full, and that the man will be bound over.
