August 7, 1969
Reynolds guides Reynolds makes a memorable summer for one Reynolds. This formula was created by head guide at the House with the Eye, Neil Reynolds, when he gave what he no doubt will consider the highlight of the summer. He took through the House with the Eye no less than Molly Brown herself, Miss Debbie Reynolds, her two children, and her parents. They are touring the state in a camper which they parked at Seppi’s Sugar Loafin’. She autographed the book with her stage name because she was escorted by Sir Neil Reynolds.
Edith Seppi has Debbie’s prized autograph wherein Debbie wishes her much happiness and has promised to return next year.
Nine out of ten of us realize that what happens in Washington, D. C., Moscow, Cairo, Cuba, even Vietnam has but little effect on our fun (or lack of it) in living today, tomorrow, next week or next month.
It is desirable, though, that we keep in touch with state, local and national problems, and when we have clear-cut convictions based upon hard thinking, inform our elected representatives of what we think and how we think they should act.
Beyond that, however, whether or not we have fun living here in Lake County depends mostly upon things which we CAN control.
That statement is based upon the fact that we get in life pretty much what we ask for and what we deserve.
If we extend courtesy, in nine cases out of ten we get it in return.
If we like people, or at least try to form the habit of acting as if we do, we find in nine cases out of ten that they show friendlier feelings for us.
What better odds can we ask than nine out of ten—90 percent?
Basically, we are all alike. We would rather live in peace than to fight with our neighbors.
We would like to have a little more than just the necessities. We’d like to have enough to buy a few luxuries. We’d like to have enough leisure so we can spend more time with our families, on our favorite fishing streams, or on adventures to out-of-the-way places.
But essentially, whether or not we have fun living depends upon things which we can control. More than anything else, it depends upon how congenial our contacts are with other people—our bosses, our neighbors, our colleagues, our subordinates (if any).
And whether or not such contacts are friendly or unfriendly depends to a very great extent upon how we act.
Lake County people are inherently warm people. They are friendly. They love life. They want friends, and there’s nothing they would not do for people they like.
It is time we let our inside warmth show through. It is time to forget our natural reticence and show our friendly side to newcomers as well as to old friends. It is time to act naturally. For all newcomers it is time to make use of that long-time Western greeting,
“Howdy, stranger! Get down, tie up your horse, and come in.”
We will find this rewarding not only to visitors who want to be friends but to ourselves as well.
Shortage of Rental Housing In Leadville Area Worsens
August 12, 1969
The note in yesterday’s Herald about the need for housing for new teachers in Leadville indicated that for the first time in a good many months rental housing in the Leadville area is in short supply.
Just how short the supply is was indicated in a brief survey of some of the potential rental areas in Leadville. A check with Frank Luoma Realty divulged that while this Leadville real estate agency has 35 to 40 listings for property in the area for sale, a good supply, Luoma Realty does not have a single rental property listed. There are none available through this outlet.
The apartment house of John Nygren is filled; Joe Jakopic’s Milwaukee House is completely full, with Joe saying that the rental picture the past two months has been better than the 18 months previously. All of the rental units of the Coppers’ are filled.
At the Leadville Apartments in West Park there still remain some vacancies in the four units that are open. It is possible that if the demand would develop that one or more of the closed-down three units might be phased back into operation.
The rental problem in Leadville has been compounded by the fact that Leighton Enterprises of Climax has indicated the decision to close down the Climax Hotel and Apartments by August 31.
There will however be a certain demand also for housing from the newly employed instructors and staff members at Colorado Mountain College. The total indication is that anyone, particularly a single person, will have to do some fancy looking in order to locate suitable rental housing for themselves.
Indicated also is the possibility that some of the persons who have homes listed for sale may consider offering them for rent or lease, while also perhaps some of the potential renters will have to consider a purchase instead of renting. Housing in Leadville has had its ups and downs—right now it would appear that the demand is on the upgrade.
