Bridge between Twin Lakes proves an
unpopular option
by Ann E. Wibbenmeyer
Herald Staff Writer
April 7, 2005
*******
Twin Lakes community members seem to know what they don’t want: A trail running between the lakes with a bridge over the connecting water.
This was one option proposed by the United States Forest Service (USFS) for the new Continental Divide National Scenic Trail (CDNST).
The USFS brought these options to a public meeting at the Twin Lakes schoolhouse on March 30 to get comments from the Twin Lakes community.
After studying the maps, Dr. Dave Olsen, a Twin Lakes community member, polled the audience at the meeting about the different options presented by the USFS.
Every hand in the room was raised when he asked for all those opposed to the central Twin Lakes option.
Kelley Savage, the EDAW representative, asked the audience for specific reasons why they felt the central Twin Lakes alternative was not an option.
Wesley Duran started by listing off a few: aesthetics, property values, historic preservation, sailors moving from one lake to another, and litter.
“Twin Lakes are the largest glacially formed lakes in Colorado,” he said. “They should be kept in their most natural state.”
John Coffey mentioned the effect on the ecology of fish in the lakes if a bridge were built.
Constance Erickson, a business owner in Twin Lakes, said having a bridge between the lakes lowers the recreational value of Twin Lakes as a whole by cutting off boaters.
Jeff Leisy of the USFS noted that the overall recreational value of Twin Lakes should be a consideration in choosing the options.
Leisy told the audience the decision maker would be Rick Cables, the regional forester from Denver.
“The decision maker is in another arena,” Karen Batista said.
June Hervert added that he should love the area like the community does.
A decision on the project should be made in early 2006 after a draft environmental assessment is done this fall. There will be a 30-day comment period on the environmental assessment as well.
Olsen asked who was opposed to the west of Twin Lakes option as presented. Most people in the room raised their hands.
Adding another option that would take the trail west of the proposed west option was favored by the audience. This would take the trail through private property using the old CDNST and an existing bridge on the Willis Gulch trail.
To make this an option, the contractors would have to contact all the property owners to ask for easements on their property to put the trail there. Most of the private property in that area is old mining claims, but some may have houses on that property now, according to Dennis Zadra.
Mikki Baumann was concerned with the western trails that would cross the calving grounds and wetlands.
Steve Erickson, president of the Twin Lakes Improvement Association, said that sooner or later, humans and elk will have to co-exist.
He felt the most recreational experience would be to put the trail west of the west Twin Lakes option.
Leisy mentioned that an educational element would have to be involved in the new trails concerning wildlife.
When asked who was in favor of using the east side of Twin Lakes option, most raised their hands.
This option uses already existing trail. The only change would be to add a bridge below the dam. The trail has run across the dam for many years, but is now off limits for pedestrian use due to the new Homeland Security laws.
“Arrant nonsense,” Duran called this new rule.
In picking the options for the trail, according to Leisy, two ideas were kept in mind: the ecological impact and the recreational experience for the hiker.
By having the trail just below Colo. 82, he said, the highway is the experience.
Bill Lundberg agreed, saying this was the ugliest option.
Going west on Colo. 82, he said, there is Independence Pass in front of you, but going east is Ball Town.
This option also takes the hiker eight miles to travel the two miles of north-south territory. Lundberg felt the extra miles would deter hikers from using the trail.
Catherine Olsen was most concerned with the maintenance of the existing trails and new trails in the future.
“You don’t keep stuff up,” she said. “The fences are all shot, but nobody can get out of a truck to do the work.”
Bill Mulholland of the USFS reasoned that the forest service no longer has the money to hire men and pay crews to do maintenance on all the trails. The USFS does solicit volunteer help and applies for grants to pay for maintenance, but it is a challenge to get the money.
Money for this project comes from GOCO grants, which specify use of the money.
C. Erickson said that hikers have a big impact on Twin Lakes, but very little economic value.
She said hikers come into town who haven’t had showers in three weeks and have packages held in the post office for the next leg of the journey. All they want is a shower and to mend their feet while they clog up the post office.
“Other tourists see the hikers and get a bad image for the town,” she said.
John Slater, owner of the Twin Lakes Nordic Inn, strongly disagreed. He told the Herald Democrat that hikers are an excellent economic value for Twin Lakes.
Dick Scar of Buena Vista joked that someone should build a business with pay showers.
C. Olsen said sewer problems would cost more money than a $5 shower could pay for.
EPA makes visit
by Marcia Martinek
Herald Editor
April 28, 2005
*******
An institutional control overlay (ICO) district may be optional, but institutional controls are mandatory whenever waste is left in place in Superfund sites.
How long? Probably forever.
Why? To protect children ages 6 and under, now and later, from lead in the soil consisting of more than 3,500 parts per million.
This was the message conveyed by representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) at a public meeting held Thursday, April 21.
The meeting was planned, according to EPA Project Manager Rebecca Thomas, to update the community on progress at the various operating units and discuss the ICO district which was to go into effect May 1 in Lake County, but which did not include the city of Leadville. (On Tuesday, April 26, the county voted to rescind the ICO.)
Thomas explained that institutional controls are placed on a site to protect engineered remedies that have been implemented and provide a record of all the work that has been done. So if, for example, an area zoned industrial mining district should, some time in the future, be changed to residential zoning, people would know that steps should be taken to ensure that area is safe for young children. These areas are re-inspected at five-year intervals, even after deleting.
Units in the Superfund site are deleted when construction is completed, when they meet the criteria of having environmental controls in place if waste is left in place (and most of the units in the Leadville site do have waste left in place), and when the work is accepted by the state.
A main point covered at the meeting was that the Lake County ICO is not necessarily set in stone.
Disagreements on interpretations of the document point to weaknesses in the ICO, Thomas said several times at the meeting.
For example, Scott Marcella was concerned about the implications of doing construction for the Leadville Sanitation District along the Mineral Belt Trail, adjacent to residential areas. The ICO has different criteria for land zoned residential versus recreational or commercial. Some further clarification seems needed for the MBT.
“If the county made a decision to rescind and re-address the ICO, what would be the repercussions?” asked Brad Littlepage.
“We can’t mandate what the city and county do,” Thomas responded.
Mayor Bud Elliott asked if the ICO could be changed after performance standards are met, or even right now. Thomas said yes.
Much discussion centered on the Kids First Program. How successful is it? Will sufficient funds be available to complete the program? Will city or county governments bear any responsibility if the ASARCO trust fund for the program runs out of money?
Kids First administers voluntary testing of blood levels in children. Currently, of those tested, no more than 5 percent test over 10 micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood, and only 1 percent over 15. Those testing over 10 require case management.
The western portions of OU 9, generally the residential areas of the city, have met the standards, and the focus is now on the east side of town, where blood-lead levels are higher, Thomas said.
Bob Calder asked if certain neighborhoods could be pinpointed as more likely to have high lead levels.
Daryl Longwell of Kids First said privacy issues prevent revealing individual properties, but the annual reports do discuss certain areas.
Thomas said the ASARCO trust fund has $6 million left in it, which will probably be sufficient. If funds run out, ASARCO would be tapped first, then other sources, until standards are met.
“Will the city of Leadville be tapped?” Elliott asked.
“We would have to show that Leadville had some liability,” Thomas responded.
Longwell said that currently 35 properties are scheduled to be remediated, something that can’t occur in the winter. Although there are 19 vacant lots waiting, these will not take precedence over lots where residences exist, he said.
The EPA is very satisfied with the success of Kids First, Thomas said. Expected criteria is 180 kids tested over a three-year period; last year 260 were screened in OU9, 100 of these for the first time.
The economic implications of an ICO were a problem for Littlepage, who said that this could keep people from buying property in Leadville.
Ann Umphries, attorney who deals with EPA issues for the county, said that this is something that the seller should disclose.
An audience member, who had recently bought property in Leadville, said that the builder had the soil testing done.
“It was a comfort to us,” she said.
