1945 Greeted Noisily
January 1, 1945
*******
Leadville greeted the New Year in traditional manner with the A. V. Smelter’s whistle blowing, church bells ringing, shots being fired throughout the city, cars going up and down the Avenue with their horns being honked continually, music coming over the loud speaker at the Liberty Bell theater and a big crowd at the midnight show there, and good crowds at both the American Legion Dance and the Elks’ dance. So that’s how Leadville celebrated New Year’s Eve—gaily, yes, but everyone with the hope in his heart that 1945 will bring the end of the war.
Camp Hale To Be Declared Surplus
January 18, 1945
*******
WASHINGTON, Jan. 18—(AP)—Camp Hale, Colo., site of training for mountain troops, can be of no future use and will be declared surplus by the War Department, Rep. Rockwell (R-Colo.) said today.
Secretary of War Stimson wrote Rockwell that he had discussed the camp with an officer formerly stationed there who was president of the mountain warfare board and is qualified to determine the value of the facility.
“It was his unbiased opinion,” wrote Stimson, “that Camp Hale had no future use for mountain or any other type of training.
“My decision, therefore, remains unchanged in declaring the camp surplus to the needs of the War Department, as it is my firm belief that in doing so it is in the best interest of the war effort and of the government.
“Should anything arise to change the status of Camp Hale you will be promptly informed.”
Cost of Camp Hale was approximately $30,000,000.
Decision On Camp Hale Remains Unchanged
January 22, 1945
*****
In forwarding a copy of the letter from Secretary of War Henry L. Stimson which reiterated the decision to declare Camp Hale surplus to the War Department, Congressman Robert F. Rockwell writes:
“Senators Johnson and Millikin and I have done all we could to save Camp Hale. At our request a review was made of the possible use of the camp both to house prisoners of war at the present time and as a training camp for Alpine troops after the war. Apparently, the War Department refuses to change from its original decision to designate Camp Hale as surplus property.”
Today’s A Rare Day!
1-23-45
*******
Only twice in a century can today’s date be written by means of the above consecutive sequence of numbers—1, 2, 3, 4, 5—today, and again next Dec. 3 (12-3-45).
Next January 23, 2045, we’ll run this story again!
Chamber Of Commerce Told Of “Brown Out”
January 24, 1945
*******
The Chamber of Commerce held its regular meeting last night at the Manhattan Cafe, with president Lyle N. Slonecker presiding. After routine business was disposed of, Secretary Charles E. Beatty gave a brief summary of the plan for a national “Brown Out” to start February 1. Mr. Beatty explained that the sole purpose of the “Brown Out” is to conserve fuel and that the plan applies largely to electrical signs and window lighting. The domestic user will not be affected by the “Brown Out” as outlined at present.
Bob Gray Writes From Prison Camp
*******
Mrs. Carl Glover, 406 E. 6th street, received a letter yesterday from her brother, Pfc. Bob Gray, U. S. Marine Corps, a prisoner of war in Japan since December, 1941. This is only the third letter received from Bob since he was taken prisoner. Although he has been sent dozens of letters and packages he apparently has received none of them. Bob’s father Ben Gray, died in 1943 and this news has never reached him. The letter follows:
Dear Sis,
Again I will try my luck at writing you a few lines. I am in as good health as can be expected and am getting along OK. I hope this letter finds you all well and happy.
I am still waiting to hear from some one of you. I have received but one letter, that was yours, in May of 1942. Tell Dad next letter I write I will write to him. Tell everyone else hello and I hope to see you all soon. But in the meantime a letter or a package from home will be most welcome.
Love, Bob.
Famed Hillbillies Come To Liberty Bell Theater
January 27, 1945
*******
The Texas Valley Folk, widely known KOA radio and stage artists, will come to the Liberty Bell theater on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 1945, for one day. This popular group of six entertainers bring a jam-packed act of comedy, music, singing duets and trios, and trick fiddling from the land where hillbilly music elected a governor. As Bomber, the leader of the group, says, “We’re not cowboys, but Hillbillies, and if you have never seen Hillbillies in action, then you ain’t seen nothin’.” Fiddlin’ Rookie Tookie is a show by himself; then there is little Penny with her big banjo, [and the] Tatum sisters from the land of tall corn singing their folk songs of the hillbilly country. Last, but far from the least, is Highgear, wrestling his big fat bass fiddle. If its really something different you want to see, then make a date to see the Texas Valley Folk, a real Hillbilly group in a fast act of music, song and fun, at the Fox theater on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.