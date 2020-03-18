And A Great Day It Was!
March 18, 1970
*******
The Irishmen of days gone by may have been turning over in their graves, but that was only for the revived St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
The parade and the subsequent green beer and Mulligan stew banquet drew a marching and dining crowd which exceeded 300 direct descendants from the old sod and their fellow countrymen across the pond.
The parade began with a blast from Bud Murphy’s six-pound canon, a replica of one used in the Civil War. Bonnie Murphy, a nurse in the Climax hospital, wore her pert green sailor-type hat, green gloves and green dress. The couple was representative of the dress, companionship and spirit which made this St. Patrick’s second annual celebration a success.
The members of the Lake County Sheriff’s department led the parade and behind them was the color guard. The flags were borne by members of Jake Feringa’s Explorer Scouts. Marge Capron and her group of baton twirlers brought ohs and ahs from the crowd.
Numerous cars decorated with shamrocks and other Irish motifs were part of the parade.
The star of St. Pat’s parade was a cute live porker to represent the saying “as Irish as Patty’s pig.” This little piggy was the best behaved of all the young ‘uns who participated in the festivities. In fact, he is so cute that as of this writing his life is certain to be spared, and he will be the first pig ever to be enrolled on the pension rolls of any government or private organization.
The little “cutie” with the curly tail was responsible for adding considerably to the coffers of the Leadville Jaycees. When names were pulled, Roy Bond, Jr.’s name was on the ticket. Art Silver swears he will buy back the little pig at any price and raise him to the noted age of four score and ten.
At the time “little Porky’s” fate was being decided, he was snoozing peacefully on a bale of hay in a booth set aside for pork royalty at the Silver Dollar Grill. He was worn out from the ordeal of being a celebrity.
One of the colorful participants in the celebration was Milt O’Thelin. He wore a “claw-hammer” coat, complete with derby trimmed in green, a shamrock in his lapel (a little withered, but a real one), and a striped dark green vest. He carried a gold-headed cane carved out prettily and resting upon an ebony staff. The cane was given to him by the late Minnette Walsh and was the original property of her father, Mose Sanders.
Speaking of canes, Bud Murphy carried an unusual and wicked one. When the handle was pulled out from the top of the staff, it headed a sword (the quicker to start duels with).
No parade would be complete without clown Thelma Miller and her husband, Al. Al touched up his Prince Albert velvet suit with touches of green, and Thelma added a green shirt and red hair to her clown outfit.
The volunteer band under the direction of Gary Welch sparked the marching with repeated “I’m Lookin’ Over a Four-Leaf Clover.”
The parade was led by Mayor Edward Kerrigan, his wife, their children and their poodle, all decorated in green for the occasion.
The merriment swelled to a crescendo after everyone gathered at the Elks’ home. The basement had been tastefully decorated with Irish motifs by Slim Skala. Upstairs, leprechauns danced about the walls and shamrocks looked out on the crowd. Large letters proclaimed the day. The decorations were a surprise to the party planners, who said, “We must save them for next year.”
The bartenders wore aprons with Irish messages and had as head pieces green top hats.
For cute costumes the prize should go to Mary Harvey, who was a leprechaun en toto. Husband Pat was a modern Irishman in a green sweatshirt, with which he wore a medallion on a chain.
Maxie’s stew was good and hearty, and good to the last drop, too, as the ladle scraped the bottom of the pot to serve the 260th person.
Neil Reynolds wore out his ten big fingers in playing the accompaniment for the spirited Irishmen who wanted to sing for hours.
Jack Dwyer recited his noted poetic tale of the virtues of one Michael Dwyer.
Jack McNicholas calmly surveyed the entire scene, and there should be a poem forthcoming soon.
Potpourri...
*******
In case you are thinking of retiring soon, the present government statistics reveal that it takes nearly $4,000 a year for a couple to maintain a moderate standard of living. With inflation continuing, retirement poses quite a decision.
*******
If a man answers, girls, don’t hang up. Under the Civil Right Act, men can be hired as telephone operators too—and one has in San Francisco.
*******
Sidney Blackmer, who has more than a half-century of acting to his credit and is a star in “Rosemary’s Baby,” now showing at Cine Moly, tells this incident early in his career when he appeared in a play by Shakespeare:
As the play reached a line, suddenly there was quiet. Everything came to a halt. One by one stage managers from down front, right, downstage left, and one hidden behind a prop hissed: “Meet me at the hill, midnight.”
When the cue was re-repeated, one of the actors exclaimed for all to hear: “My dear sirs, we all know the line, but who the hell says it?”
