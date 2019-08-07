August 4, 1919
*******
BROKE HIS ARM WHILE CRANKING AUTO—Joe Cummings Jr., 14-year-old son of Alderman Joseph E. Cummings of 414 West Seventh street, is carrying his right arm in a sling this week as the result of an attempt to crank a Ford car in the back yard of his home on Friday. The car kicked back, breaking his arm between the elbow and wrist. The boy’s mother says he has cranked the car many times before when someone else was present to adjust the levers, but on Friday he attempted to start the car alone. A physician was summoned immediately after the accident to set and bind the broken limb. It is reported to be knitting together very nicely and will probably be ready for use by the end of the week. Mr. Cummings, father of the boy, is a partner in the Cummings Brothers grocery store on Harrison avenue.
COLORADO DAY IN LEADVILLE—Colorado Day in Leadville was particularly noticeable for the quiet manner in which the residents passed away the time. Few motoring trips were reported, but many people who had intended to spend the day among the mountains remained in the city because they did not care to “motor” over roads that are in an almost impassible condition on account of recent rains. An unusually large number of people were abroad on the streets, but no sign of holiday attire was visible. Banks and county offices were closed and the postoffice was open only during “Sunday hours.” Picture shows had an unusually large attendance and in the evening the dance given by the returned soldiers had an exceptionally large crowd. During the afternoon and evening intermittent showers drove passers-by on the streets into the shelter of awnings and doorways, from which they would emerge during the intermissions in the rain to join conversational assemblages on the different corners. A stranger in Leadville remarked at the sociability that was displayed by these groups of people. “Why, in New York,” he said, “to see twenty people standing on a corner talking would draw such a large crowd that the police would have to put in a riot call to get them broke up.”
August 11, 1919
*******
A PENT-UP BARKER—Thru the inadvertence of someone a canine pet was accidentally locked up in the Modern Woodmen hall on Tuesday evening last. The solitude thus proffered to the dog was not appreciated and the cries for independence which went forth on the wings of night had a rather disturbing effect on the quiet of the neighborhood. With the coming of day the notes acquired new vim and no little amusement was gotten out of such an unusual occurrence. After every door and window in the building successfully withstood the onslaught of terrific barking and S. O. S. was sent forth by the neighborhood, the caretaker arrived on the scene. The parole of the dog once more lent quiet to the atmosphere.
August 18, 1919
*******
AURORA LIT NORTHERN HEAVENS—Those who were up at 3 o’clock Monday morning probably witnessed one of the most remarkable displays of the Aurora Borealis ever seen in Leadville. Attention was first called to the presence of this phenomenon by the disturbance on the Associated Press leased wire coming into the Herald Democrat office. The Aurora Borealis is associated in some manner with the magnetism of the earth and the interference on the circuit was very noticeable.
When first noticed on Monday morning, altho the moon was shining brightly, a light blue reflection could be seen in the northern heavens. About 3 o’clock waves of rose colored light began to billow towards the zenith and soon after long pointers of white light appeared. The entire spectacle lasted perhaps an hour.
THREE DECREPIT VAGS GIVEN JAIL SENTENCES—Three vagrancy cases were held before the court of Justice O’Leary last evening. Thomas Costello, accused of being a vagabond, put in the plea that an injury sustained in a coal mine several years ago has prevented him from working. He was in town over a day when he was arrested.
Pat O’Neill, also accused of being a vagabond, gave as his excuse for leisure, the fact that he was bothered with rheumatism. John Torrell, held on the same charge, appealed to his feeble condition, caused, as he said, from tuberculosis. All of the culprits were fined $35 and the costs of the suit. A jail sentence of thirty days was given to each one.
August 25, 1919
*******
HOPES TO GET HUSBAND IN LEADVILLE—Yesterday a letter was received by Mayor Jeannotte, which will amuse if not interest the people of Leadville. Dr. Jeannotte, in speaking of the letter, says, “I have been called upon to do a good many things since I have been mayor, some things which were possible and some things which were not, but this is the first time I have been called upon to act in the capacity of a matrimonial agency.” The request made was as follows:
“Hunting for happiness. I am looking for a tall, blue eyed, 50-year-old husband. He must have $1,000,000. I am small, called pretty, brown eyes, music teacher. If I find a person I will love with all my heart and am sure he loves me the same, I will marry. Can give best references in state of Colorado. Please send photo, and full particulars of yourself. I never did a bad act before God in my life.”
The mayor will furnish the name and address of the lady on application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.