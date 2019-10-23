Potpourri...
October 3, 1969
*******
You say to somebody nowadays, “A penny for your thoughts?” you’re being insulting. Did you ever stop to think what a penny has been demoted to—just something you stick into the parking meter for 10 minutes or so of time and hope it will stretch past the meter maid’s time to go by.
In the good old days a penny would buy as much candy as a much larger coin will today. It was a treat to get a penny from ma or pa. You could buy a pencil for a penny.
Oh, yes, it does pay the sales tax today on small purchases.
A 1931 penny is worth $20 to a collector.
MERRIER CHRISTMAS FOR SERVICEMEN
Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts Have Already ‘Bagged for Xmas’
October 7, 1969
*******
The Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts have just completed a project sponsored by the Red Cross. Christmas packages in the form of denim bags filled with a variety of ten objects, each wrapped in bright Christmas paper, will help 25 soldiers serving overseas have a happier holiday season. This may be the only present many of these soldiers will receive.
Girl Scout Troops involved were Troops No. 295, 303, 168, 83, 97 and 50. These Junior Girl Scouts and Cadettes filled the bags with soap, washcloths, peanuts, band-aides, socks, soap cases, small billfold calendars, stationary, self-seal envelopes and ballpoint pens, plus many other articles. The Boy Scouts helped fill the 25 bags and they printed cards stating the town and groups that worked on the project. More than 250 articles were donated by the scouts ranging in ages from the fourth grade through high school.
Jake Feringa, Red Cross Chairman of this area, was responsible for getting these bags on their way to California so they could be shipped overseas. This project is only one of the Red Cross programs to make Christmas happier for the American serviceman. The goal was 25 bags for the Leadville area and this was filled. The scouts all hope there will not be a need for a program of this kind next year, but if there is they plan to help the Red Cross again.
Help Keep Halloween Safe & Sane for Trick or Treaters
October 30, 1969
*******
When your doorbell rings Friday night and you respond to see three and four-foot-tall people standing with open sacks, you will suddenly realize that the annual “Trick or Treat” march is under way. If one of those “small youngsters” sticks out a glass and says “Booze,” you’ll know the old man is accompanying the kids and kneeling to get down to “pint size.”
A check with Chief Fred Van Pelt of the police department disclosed that in Leadville during past Halloweens there have been no traffic accidents resulting from the costumed children parading about the streets, no razor blades were put into the goodies as reported last year, and vandalism has been practically nil. But as Chief Van Pelt said, there can always be a first time, and extreme caution is urged to make sure that the children return safely with their loot.
Halloween always poses a special problem for motorists. Police Chief Van Pelt recommends that if a reflective patch is not worn on the costume that a white arm band helps drivers see the children.
On this particular night the children are too preoccupied with their trick-or-treating to observe the safety rules for crossing streets. Motorists should be prepared for the possibility of little ghosts and goblins unexpectedly darting from behind parked cars or crossing mid-block.
Costumes should also fit well enough that the youngster will not be tripping over it and possibly falling and bringing injury to himself. Mom’s high heels aren’t so good for making door-to-door calls either.
Material can be made fireproof by soaking in two quarts of warm water that has been mixed with seven ounces of borax and three ounces of boric acid.
Facial make-up is safer than a mask. Masks, floppy hats, whiskers and wigs that slip and slide about the face and eyes can be a hazard for a youngster, preventing him from seeing a bottom step or a car. Burnt cork is good for “painting” on whiskers.
Pumpkins should be illuminated with flashlights instead of candles. This is an important safety measure.
Homeowners should turn on porch lights and clear porch steps and yards of obstructions and debris.
And one of the best safety measures is for a grown-up to accompany the children making the rounds.
Chief Van Pelt had a good suggestion for parents who worry that children may get candy or cookies which may have been “fixed” with some ingredient to cause discomfort or illness. Remaining in the neighborhood where your children will probably be recognized by the person opening the door eliminates this hazard.
Business men and housewives too are keeping their fingers crossed that if windows must be marked the kids continue using shaving cream and soap.
Last year’s vandalism report constituted one tree cut down. It turned out that the “vandal” was the wind which had blown over a tree with rotten roots.
