2,100 Employed by Climax Molybdenum
February 20, 1970
*******
Climax Molybdenum Company, a division of AMAX (American Metal Climax, Inc.), mined and processed a total of 13.8 million tons of molybdenite ore during 1969.
The mine operated steadily throughout the year with an average production of 38,632 tons per day. Mineral recovered included molybdenum disulfide, tungsten and tin oxides, and iron pyrite. Production came from two major levels, the Phillipson and Storke levels.
Development work on a new lower production level, called the 600 Level, is continuing. Concrete lining of a long incline opening from the 600 Level to the surface was completed shortly after the year’s end. The incline will later accommodate a conveyor belt transporting crushed ore to the surface. Work on underground ore bins and crusher locations is proceeding.
Hiring of new employees increased shortly after mid-year, and about 2,100 persons are now employed at the Climax mine and mill. Hiring is continuing.
Climax operations again showed good performance against safety standards in comparison with the national safety performance for underground metal mines. Climax recorded 18.59 lost-time accidents per million man hours worked, as compared with 27.47 lost-time accidents per million man hours for the 1968 national average.
The national average of days lost by accidents per million man hours worked in 1968 was 4,846 days. A similar figure for Climax operations in 1969 was 2,410 days.
Climax’s continuing efforts in environmental conservation included testing of various species of grass seed and woody plants, such as willows and trees, on the tailing pond area. Experiments with a thin cover of wood chips to assist in stabilizing the tailing are being conducted, as well as tests to determine the effect of irrigation on seeding tailing areas. Certain tailing areas were also treated with lime to determine necessary application rates and effects on plant growth.
Successful Winter Carnival
February 23, 1970
*******
After months of intensive planning, Leadville Winter Carnival Weekend, sponsored by the Leadville Jaycees, has “come and went.” The event has been termed as quite successful by its sponsors after a full slate of events. The weather was such that no amount of money could have purchased nicer weather than was experienced in Leadville Saturday and Sunday.
Friday afternoon a happy crowd viewed the traditional game of snowshoe baseball played between the Jaycees and the Elks. Billed as a four-inning game, the contest had to go an extra inning before the Elks drove across the winning run in the bottom of the fifth to take the game 2-1. The game was played in ideal snow conditions for such a crowd, although some of the players may not have thought so as they frequently took headers in the deep virgin snow of the softball field. It was an excellent game with a group of good-natured players on both sides.
The snowmobilers were quite enthusiastic about the speed oval which had been constructed at the Leadville golf course. It made an excellent setting for snowmobile contests, and the course was tops for the racers and for the viewers.
Winner of the Class A, A Main, was Gene Waters, with Ken Hecht second and Ted Davis third.
The tough obstacle course competition was run on the golf course proper. Winning the Class A, A Main, was Ken Hecht, with Vaughn Olger second and Ted Davis third.
The 14-mile cross country race began north of the Turquoise Lake road and finished near the golf course club house. Winning the Class A, A Main, was Vaughn Olger, with Ken Hecht second.
The ski-joring was run on Saguache Drive with a large crowd of interested spectators. The winner was Jim Ritzchard skiing behind Ginger Avery on Barney in 17:05 seconds for the 950-foot course with jumps, gates and rings. Second was Bill Sherwood skiing behind Gene Wall on Coke in 17:21 seconds; third was Bill Sherwood skiing behind Bill Anderson of Salida on Rocky in 17:75. The other competitors were Bill Sherwood skiing behind Bill Anderson on Arieldea; Bill Sherwood, Gene Wall, Alice; Jim Ritzchard, Tom Hill, Shorty; Jim Ritzchard, Gary Hill, Coke Bar; Kit Strang of Carbondale, Dave Hartie, Weeant; and Milan Kesrick of Alamosa, Bill Anderson, Rocky Vic.
The dance Saturday evening was rated as successful, the Arts and Humanities Flea Market was a financial success, and all of the spectators at the various events seemed to feel that this was an interesting and entertaining Leadville Winter Carnival.
The Jaycees will meet Tuesday evening to add up the profits and losses from the carnival, discuss its failings, examine the strong points, and plan for next year—to be bigger and better.
Potpourri...
February 24, 1970
*******
The bathtub was invented in 1850. The telephone was invented in 1875. Just think what a happy era that was. You could have sat in the bathtub for 25 years without having the telephone ring just as you were fully sudsed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.