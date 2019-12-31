Saturday, January 3, 1880
*******
1880.
As the clock struck twelve last night 1879 passed away. It is customary on such occasions to say something about the joys and sorrows, the hopes and disappointments of the dead year, but Leadville has so little to be sorry for and so much to rejoice over that moralizing would be out of place. Let the dead bury their dead—Leadville is full of vigorous, joyous life, and her future is so hopeful, her possibilities based upon the certainties of the past, are so glorious, that no one in Leadville can afford today to dwell upon gloomy recollections. Upon comparing the chief industry of the camp, the bullion product for 1879, with the bullion product for 1878, and finding that the total production of Lake county for the latter year was $3,152,925.44, while the production of Leadville alone for the past year was more than the entire product of Colorado in 1878, the men who came here when Harrison avenue was a forest, and houses were built from the timber on the ground upon which they now stand, cannot but feel a pardonable pride in the growth of the Magic city, to which they have, in so great measure, contributed. This, then, should be a happy New Year in every respect for those who have the good fortune to reside in Leadville.
But after all there is a shade of sadness in the contemplation of the fact that all has not been brightness even in Leadville. Many who came here a year or two ago, flushed with hope and flush of funds, have been disappointed in their expectations, and have left their fortunes in unprofitable holes. Many others who came here full of health and rich in physical strength, have succumbed to the exposures incident to every mining camp, and now rest over the hill. But the living disappointed are not despondent. There are thousands of mines not yet even heard of, and these men know it, and are striving with might and main to recover what they have lost in time and money. A year ago, the man who visited Leadville saw a straggling town, confined principally to a single street. Ten thousand men had congregated here, and Carbonate, Fryer and Iron hills were the principal topics of conversation on the streets, in the barrooms, and in the stores. [Breece] hill was only known on account of its famous iron deposit. Big Evans, South Evans, Little Evans, etc., were merely considered promising districts. The Robert E. Lee was a prospect hole, as was also the Highland Chief and other properties that are now worth millions. To-day thirty thousand people assemble in first-class hotels and discuss projects of a magnitude that would have frightened them a year ago. When inclined for amusement, an opera house that will compare favorably with any in the west affords an evening’s pleasure with a stock company above the average. Those religiously inclined can have their choice of any of half a dozen different denominations, all comfortably settled in commodious edifices. Gas, water, the telephone, and the Gamewell fire alarm telegraph are in successful operation. The second fire department in the state is well equipped for service. In fact, all of the appointments are those of a first class city.
The mere contemplation of such a rapid growth is astounding to the average intellect, and it is not surprising that men in the east, far away from all the excitements of the great silver centre of the country, are unable to comprehend the growth of two years in this city.
All these things inspire the citizens of Leadville with a faith in the prosperity of their city that nothing can dampen; with a feeling of joy and gladness that cannot be overawed by gloom, and with a kindly good feeling to the rest of the world that nothing can sour. The HERALD therefore only echoes the prevailing sentiment of its readers, and the opinions of all as to the future of Leadville, when it wishes all a Happy New Year.
THE new year was ushered in by the blowing of whistles of the different smelters and sampling works of this city. The sound of those whistles will be heard all over the country summoning men to come to work in Leadville.
Babcock, the Fashionable Hatter.
Prominent among the metropolitan institutions of the city is the gentlemen’s furnishing and hat and fur store of E. C. Babcock. Few western cities of ten times the age of Leadville can boast of an exclusive gentlemen’s furnishing establishment as metropolitan as the one mentioned. Every department is well stocked with the best quality and most fashionable goods of its kind, from the finest and costliest furs to the plainest but neat and genteel goods; and it is safe to say that this house is doing one of the largest businesses of its kind in the west. The celebrated Wilson Bros. Shirts made to order by special measurement, or in stock, and the finest furnishings in the country. Hosiery of all grades, from the common wool and cotton goods to the finest silk, is carried in stock in large quantities. The celebrated California gloves are carried in large stock by this establishment. Mr. E. C. Babcock, the popular proprietor, is well and favorably known among our people as a straight-forward business man, and his universally courteous manners win for him friends of every acquaintance. Mr. Babcock, previous to establishing himself in business in Leadville, was in the wholesale department of Daniels & Fisher, at Denver, and did most of the purchasing for that establishment. From personal acquaintance with Mr. Babcock, and a knowledge that he keeps none but the best goods, we feel at liberty to recommend him and his establishment to the general public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.