Highlights from the Carbonate Chronicle
75 Years Ago
Scientific Expedition Measures Elevations
July 2, 1945
*******
A group from the University of Colorado has arrived in Leadville to institute a research project in altimetry with the new precision Wallace & Tiernan Products, Inc., altimeters being used.
The purpose of the expedition is to investigate the action of this new type of barometer when exposed to a large range of elevation difference; to calculate the hysteresis losses and temperature and pressure corrections, and to determine more precisely the elevations of some of the peaks in the Sawatch Range which, up to this time, have not been accurately known. It is expected that some of the mountains heretofore unsurveyed and unclassified will be found to be over 14,000 feet in elevation.
The party, under the auspices of the Civil Engineering department of the University of Colorado, is under the direction of Prof. Arthur J. McNair, assisted by Prof. George S. Dobbins, Prof. Philip Moore and ten others.
Most of the personnel of the expedition are members of the University of Colorado Hiking Club.
Cub Scouts Restore Lost Money To Owner
*******
Two Cub Scouts of Den 3 proved their worth yesterday afternoon when they picked up an envelope containing $45 and promptly found the owner.
Charles Allen Shimmin, 9, of 231 East 4th street, saw the envelope on the sidewalk on Harrison avenue and found that it contained two $20 bills and one $5 bill. The name “Margery Egbert” was written on the envelope, so the boys took it to the Herald Democrat with the explanation that they had seen a woman entering the Golden Burro Cafe and thought the money might belong to her. When called on the telephone, the Egbert woman quickly identified the envelope and contents and handed the boys 50 cents.
Three Fishermen Rescued From Twin Lakes By “Scotty” Sinclair And Mrs. Christinsen
July 16, 1945
*******
H. Raymond Kloppel, 54, of Aurora, his son, Keith M. Kloppel, 32, and his nephew, Kenneth N. Kloppel, 33, of Hemingford, Neb., narrowly escaped being drowned in lower Twin Lakes yesterday. After two-and-a-half hours in the water, they were rescued because of the courage of William “Scotty Bill” Sinclair, 54, and Mrs. M. A. Christinsen, 60, of Denver. Lifebelts had kept them afloat all that time.
The three men, using a flat bottom boat with the motor on the side, went out fishing on the lower lake at 8 o’clock in the morning. They had been out about three hours and were in the middle of the lake when a sudden squall hit, whipping the water into three-foot waves. The boat overturned and the men clung to the sides. They say that during the time they were in the water, the boat was lashed about by the waves and must have turned over at least thirty times. H. R. Kloppel was knocked away from the boat several times.
A man fishing from Rocky Point sighted the overturned boat around noon. He reported what had happened, and Sinclair and Mrs. Christinsen went out in Sinclair’s boat and got the three men. The blow was still on and the going was rough, but the rescuers reached the men, pulled them into the boat, and got them to the shore safely at about two o’clock.
None of the men had been injured, but they were all suffering severe shock and fatigue. The men were carried to the Sinclairs’ house and the people who are staying in the cabins between the lakes, including Mrs. Sinclair, Mrs. Christinsen, her granddaughter, Joy Corton, and Mrs. Ollie Geisler, all of Denver, and Mrs. Harold H. Christy of Pueblo, worked over them, heating blankets, heating sand and putting it in bags and packing the bags around the men, and making coffee for them. Sinclair immediately went to the town of Twin Lakes and called a Leadville doctor, who went to Twin Lakes and gave the men further treatment for shock and fatigue.
H. R. Kloppel, who is a rural mail carrier near Aurora, says that he has been coming to Twin Lakes to fish for the past seven years, and knowing how fast a storm can come up, he has never gone out on the lake without a lifebelt; it was a very good thing that they had the lifebelts yesterday, or they never could have stayed up until they were rescued.
The men are all feeling fairly well this morning, and although the boat and the fish they caught are still somewhere in the lake, two sun helmets, an oar, a can of oil and a seat cushion all drifted to shore near their camp at Rocky Point last evening.
Women May Be Called To Serve On Jury
*******
A panel of 50 jurors to serve at the August terms of district court will be drawn this afternoon by District Clerk Ross Pearson and Sheriff Clarence McMurrough. This will be the first time in the history of Lake County that women may be called to serve as jurors. Their service was authorized by a constitutional amendment adopted by the voters of the state at the last general election.
Soldier And His Dog Are Again Reunited
*******
Pfc. Malcolm Douglas and his dog, Lucky, who have both served in the Army and have been separated and reunited twice before, are now together again, according to recent wire stories, and many Leadvillites are happy to know that the soldier is again in possession of his devoted companion.
Leadvillites will remember that Douglas and his famous dog appeared on a program for the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts at the High School in April of 1943, and both won the hearts of the audience. Douglas at that time was stationed at Camp Hale, where he and Lucky had been reunited by chance. Lucky was a member of the Army’s K-9 Corps. The friendship had begun in the Antarctic, where Douglas, whose home is in Lake Placid, N.Y., was a member of Richard Byrd’s Antarctic Expedition of 1939. He rescued Lucky, a new-born puppy, from a crevasse where the pup was found with two legs broken, and took care of him until they returned to the United States and the war forced them to go their separate ways. Their next meeting was at Camp Hale, and later both were transferred to an Army camp in Montana.
Then, while Douglas was in Alaska, he was informed that the dog was no longer useful to the K-9 Corps and was to be sold at auction. While only $7.50 was paid for Lucky at the auction, he was resold to Douglas for $300—but the Army caught up with the “old friend” who pulled the happy trick and he was discharged.
While stationed at Camp Hale, Douglas and his dog often visited Mr. and Mrs. Harold Voorhees. Mr. Voorhees was instrumental in arranging the appearance at the High School, and still hears from Douglas occasionally. Mr. and Mrs. [Reid] Rehklau at Tennessee Pass also enjoyed the friendship of the soldier and his dog.
Heroic Story Told Of
T-Sgt. Torger Tokle
July 23, 1945
*******
The untimely death of Tech. Sgt. Torger D. Tokle is the subject of a sketch in a series on “The Heroes — A Gallery of United Nations’ Patriots” by George Creel in this week’s issue of Collier’s. Tokle, the young Norwegian ski champion, gained many friends in Leadville and earned much admiration for his skiing prowess while he was stationed at Camp Hale.
The thrilling story of the highly trained specialists of the 10th Mountain Division is told from the time when Gen. George C. Marshal called on the National Ski Association to aid in the formation of a division that would be “as much at home in the high altitudes as the chamois of the Alps or the wild goats of the Rockies.”
In January of 1945 the Germans were occupying the Apennines in Italy and dominated the highway between Florence and Bologna, blocking any American advance to the Po. The order came to clean them out, “and the 86th Regiment, in which Torger Tokle was a platoon leader, sprang forward to do the job.”
The main objective was Mount Belvedere, but in the way loomed Riva Ridge, a chain of peaks five miles long and rising steeply to a height of 3,500 feet.
After savage fighting and fierce counterattacks by the Germans, Mount Belvedere was won, but desperate German resistance continued. “Up to the morning of March 3, the young Viking from Norway had never suffered an injury, but on that day his luck ran out. When the withering fire from a machine gun held up his platoon, Tokle grabbed a bazooka and crawled forward across an area heavily shelled by enemy artillery. Gaining a high point, he turned loose with the bazooka and put the machine gun out of commission, but just as he turned to wave his fellows on, a German shell blew him into fragments.
“A bad blunder on the part of the Germans, for in all that gathering of gay, gallant men, none was more loved than Torger Tokle. With a wild shout, the mountain men charged past the mangled body of their dead comrade, smashed the German stand, swept on past Bologna, reached the Po, and were ready for the kill when the surrender came.”
No Job Available For This Veteran
July 30, 1945
*******
Six feet tall and weighing 180 pounds, Earl Anderson, Jr., who served in the Army for 15 months and saw action as a paratrooper in the Pacific theater, is having difficulty in finding a job. Why? He is just 16½ years old and too young to work in the mines, mills or smelter, and he can’t drive a truck because he is too young to get a chauffeur’s license.
Young Anderson went into the Army in April 1944 after having registered for the draft in Denver, saying that he was 18. He received his training in Camp Roberts, Calif., and at Fort Benning, Ga. Then he was sent to Ford Ord, Calif., and from there, overseas.
A direct written appeal to President Roosevelt by Anderson’s mother last December has resulted in his discharge. In April of this year, his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Earl Anderson, Sr., received word from the adjutant general that a discharge on account of minority would be allowed, and that their son, who was then in the Philippines, would return just as soon as transportation was available. He was released from the Army the 20th of this month. Anderson wants to go back in the service, and plans to enlist in the Merchant Marines just as soon as he is old enough, but in the meantime he is hunting for a job.
Aspen Horse Stolen
*******
Sheriff Clarence McMurrough was notified this morning by the authorities in Aspen to be on the lookout for a stolen bay horse and new saddle. It is believed that the horse was taken by a boy, or possibly two boys, and that they headed in the direction of Leadville.
