Highlights from The Herald Democrat
100 Years Ago
June 1, 1920
*******
PRINCESS QUITS—The doors of the Princess Theater will be darkened tonight and will continue so indefinitely. The business conditions of the city not warranting the maintenance of the show house is given as the reason for discontinuing by Carl Veasey, manager of the theater.
QUIET MEMORIAL HOLIDAY—Contrary to the usual eccentricities of the weather man, Leadville enjoyed pleasant summery weather on Memorial day. The angling enthusiasts of the city made the most of the opportunity presented to them and spent the day on the banks of the various streams at accessible points. Many good catches were made, but nothing of the extremely unusual was done in the matter of breaking records.
The avenue was alive during the afternoon with strollers, and it was reported that the Midland tracks west of the city running to Arkansas Junction together with other “walks” in the surrounding country were well dotted with “man and maid.” Lucky indeed was the fellow with a car, according to the remarks of those whom considered themselves so much out of luck having none.
All business houses and banks were closed during the entire day, altho Leadville held its Memorial services on Sunday and the people of the city were imbued with the spirit of the holiday, giving the city the appearance of a celebration rather than a commemoration.
June 3, 1920
*******
LAWN GRAZING COW IMPOUNDED—A cow which was grazing lawns in the west end of the city was impounded yesterday, and the owner was fined for having permitted it to roam at large. This, according to Police Magistrate Clark, is an example for Leadville people to profit by. Stock will not be permitted to roam about the streets of the city, and dogs which are not licensed will be gathered up by the dog catcher. Mr. Clark stated that if there are many such cases brot before him he will become “as ugly on that subject as on white mule.”
June 9, 1920
*******
FORMER PRESIDENT A LEADVILLE VISITOR—Leadville entertained a former president of the United States for a few brief moments last night. William H. Taft, on his way east from Grand Junction, was on No. 16, occupying ample quarters in the Pullman. The former president remained in the Pullman, but Maurice Miller, who had gone to the train with Dr. And Mrs. Berger, had an opportunity of exchanging a few words with the former president. Mr. Taft has been on a speaking tour of the west, and lectured in Grand Junction on Monday night on the League of Nations.
NEW PATRIOTISM WAS HIS THEME
Dr. Lackland of Denver Made Address Before High School Graduating Class— Brilliant Educational Function.
June 11, 1920
*******
Dr. G. S. Lackland of the Grace Community church of Denver delivered an eloquent address to the graduates of the High school last night at the annual commencement exercises held in the Elks’ opera house before an audience of about 1,000 relatives and friends of the graduating class. Dr. Lackland’s subject was “The New Patriotism.” Everyone who heard him declared that Dr. Lackland had delivered an address which was by far the best that they had heard for some time.
“The old patriotism,” he said, “laid too much stress on ancestry. Membership into the Daughters of the American Revolution or claiming descent from the Pilgrim fathers was counted as the essence of Americanism at one time. If that were so, then the Indian was the only original American.
“Americanism is not worship of the flag or the country, but true patriotism consists in the struggle of millions of people to obtain freedom for themselves and their children. This means a slow struggle and evolution. We are all makers of the flag,” he said, “and every day we add to its luster or stain its glory.
“The world,” he pointed out, “is a graveyard of men and nations who have sought selfishly their own aggrandizement. Patriotism must be the establishment of the welfare of the people, and to live for one’s country and to do one’s best is harder than to die for it.”
The speaker emphasized the need of those who would produce. The challenge of human need is the call of true Americanism. He quoted Lloyd George as saying that the flag that floats over slums is disgraced as much as tho trailed to defeat on the field of battle. He called attention to the fact that less than one third of the children of the country graduate from the public school, less than 10 per cent from the high school, and less than one per cent from college.
“The melting pot,” he said, “should not only be for races, but for classes.”
The whole theme of the speaker was the need of greater brotherhood, greater understanding of men as men, and the function of the citizen to do his share in laboring for the welfare of all.
The class of thirty three graduates made a pleasant sight upon the stage of the opera house, the white gowns of the girls being in such greater numbers than the dark of the boys as to make the boys conspicuous because of their minority.
Following Dr. Lackland’s address, a sextet of girls sang “In May.”
The exercises were closed by the presentation of diplomas to the graduates by Mr. E. D. Dickerman, president of the board of education.
THEIR DRINK WASN’T SOFT
Federal Agents and Deputy Marshals Swoop Down on Leadville and Round Up Alleged Retailers of Raw Liquor.
FORCED OPEN SAFES
June 16, 1920
*******
Five of the soft drink establishments of the city were raided last night at about 7 o’clock by a squad of federal agents and United States deputy marshals operating under the direction of H. A. Larson, supervising federal prohibition agent for the western division of the United States. The houses which were raided are Jackson’s saloon, Anheuser Busch Corner, Pioneer, Mike’s Place and Shepherd’s “Hole in the Wall.” The raids were conducted simultaneously, a squad of about three men being assigned to each of the above named houses. Small quantities of liquor were found in each of the houses, but a search of premises failed to reveal any large stock. Four men were arrested on charge of unlawful possession of intoxicating liquor and will be taken to Salida today to appear before the United States commissioner. The men arrested are: Art Liago, proprietor of Art’s Place or the Pioneer; Charles LeDuc; Jon Jackson, proprietor of Jackson’s saloon; and Shepherd, who conducted the place known as the “Hole in the Wall.” No resistance was offered the federal officers at any of the places raided. Larson, upon entering the Anheuser Busch saloon, asked for a drink and it was forthcoming immediately, no questions being asked by Frank Hickey, the bartender. Mr. Larson then conducted a search of the saloon, finding a small quantity of liquor.
At Mike’s Place, the officials, not satisfied with their search, demanded that the safe in the office be opened as they said they had information that at different times liquor which had been sold was brot from the safe. Charles LeDuc, in charge of the establishment, claimed that he did not know the combination of the inner door of the safe and could not open it for them. He said that Mike Mongone was the only one that could give them the information, and consequently was ordered to get in touch with Mongone, who is in Denver, and get the combination. A long distance call to Denver located Mongone, but he claimed to be unable to furnish the information desired, saying that he did not have the combination with him. He said that if the officials would wait one day, he would come up from Denver and open the safe. This proposition, however, was not considered, and Florentine Mandy and “Shorty” Dalquist of the Mandy company were secured to crack the safe.
The raid last night, tho the amount of liquor found was not large, was one of the most extensive made in Leadville since the enactment of the prohibition law. It was conducted entirely by federal agents, the local authorities taking no part in it. No inkling of their coming was had by any of the local officials, and the raid caught the dispensers of the liquor entirely off their guard, one man being so free and easy that he sold a drink to Mr. Larson, the official who directed the affair. The opinion was expressed by the raiding officers that it was the custom of the saloon keepers to keep only a stock sufficient to carry them thru a day on hand, bringing it in to their establishments from some outside source of supply each night.
The fact that the local police court has been in session almost daily for months past with the docket consisting chiefly of charges of drunkenness, together with the fact that many complaints have been received in the office of the state agent, led the state and federal authorities to believe that Leadville was the center of a large manufacturing industry of intoxicating liquors. Men who participated in the raid last night declared that they themselves have on several occasions witnessed the selling of liquor across the bar in the establishments raided. The proprietors made no “bones” about the business, selling to almost anyone that sought the stuff, it was said. The saloons raided are situated in the red light district of the town; only one, the Anheuser Busch, was not situated on State street, it being close to the street, however as it is situated only a block away on the corner of Third street and Harrison avenue.
No stills were discovered, indicating that the houses have been doing a lot of business with their centers of manufacture probably equipped with paraphernalia capable of manufacturing hundreds of quarts a day.
PROPOSED FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION—If the local American Legion receives the necessary local support, it will stage a Fourth of July celebration which will be a credit to the city. The tentative plans include the securing of an aviator to give an aerial exhibition. There is one machine in Glenwood Springs, and if this cannot be secured, arrangements will be made with the Curtiss company in Denver. It is intended to hold a parade and to offer prizes of $25 each for the best float, the best decorated auto and the best decorated building, and $5 for the best decorated jack cart outfit. There will be a display of fireworks in the evening. This program, of course, depends on the liberality of the business men who will be approached today by the committee.
