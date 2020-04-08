Highlights from the Carbonate Chronicle
April 5, 1920
*******
ONE WAY TO BOOST LEADVILLE—“Let’s go, Leadville!” The tourist season is not far distant, and something has got to be done to entertain the thousand tourists who come thru and stop here during the summer months. H. L. Borden, supervisor of the Leadville National forest, returned yesterday from Buena Vista, and brot with him an idea which he thinks should be put to practice in Leadville.
“We have got to gain the attention of the tourist,” said Mr. Borden. “There must be some sort of attraction placed before their eyes. It must be beautiful streets, attractive store window displays, in fact anything to take their attention. There are many tourists who come thru Leadville on the Pike’s Peak highway and seldom stop here any length of time, simply because they are not told what this city has, how to go to other places from here, or what attractions can be seen.”
Mr. Borden suggests that a large picturesque booth be placed in the center of Harrison avenue, or in fact any conspicuous place. On the booth such signs as, “Stop, look,” may be painted to attract the attention of the autoist. Inside the booth, maps, pamphlets and other interesting literature about Leadville may be placed for the special interest of the tourist. A book could be placed in a conspicuous place in the booth so the tourist may sign his name and the city and state he came from.
There are unquestionably many tourists who pass thru this city and do not even stop. There are some who do not know that there is such a place as Leadville and they must be told about it. Signs near the city should be placed conspicuously.
“According to the Forest register,” stated Mr. Borden, “2,317 tourists registered at Tennessee Pass last year, [representing] 41 states. Colorado took the lead with 1,342 tourists. Oklahoma followed with [155].”
Mr. Borden said that from May 1 to October 31, 1919, there were 81,520 visitors in the Leadville National Forest and 25,952 automobiles. Some of these visitors may just as well come to Leadville, declared the speaker. Shortly, signs directing autoists to Leadville will be placed in the various parts of the forest this summer.
April 12, 1920
*******
EASTER MONDAY BALL—It was a large and jolly crowd that danced to the jazzy strains of James Griffin’s orchestra at the Easter Monday ball last night in Armory hall given by the Leadville Council No. 681 Knights of Columbus. There were too many couples on the floor, but despite this, they managed to enjoy every second. Near the door onlookers were crowded six deep, and many were obliged to stay away from the floor due to the over-capacity.
When the orchestra hit the tune to “Chancellor King,” the grand march began, headed by Miss Agnes Gildea and George Strong. A string of couples followed them that made one think of a mighty army of soldiers winding their way on a long journey. Twenty numbers were on the program, with intermission at the end of the tenth one.
The colors, purple and white, which decorated the hall, were an added attraction. From the center of the ceiling to the sides of the wall dozens of ribbons were festooned.
On one side of the hall punch galore was served to the thirsty dancers. A committee saw to it that everybody had a good time and a partner.
“ART” SEEMS TO HAVE THE KEY—The most interesting part about this bootlegging proposition, it was learned last night in police court, is that “nobody knows,” so it is pretended, where the “white mule” comes from. Intoxication is frequent in the city, but where they get it is the problem confronting the court. Four persons pleaded guilty in police court last night, and when questioned by J. W. Clarke, police magistrate, as to where the liquor was obtained, all but one answered: “Dunno.”
The four who pleaded guilty and were assessed fines by the judge were Claude Connor, Eric Benson, Dennis Kelly and Fred Confrey. The last named was before police court Wednesday night on the same charge. Eric Benson paid the fine, $25 and costs, and was released. The others failed to produce the required money and were again ushered to the city jail.
“Where did you get the booze, Kelly?” interrogated police magistrate Clarke.
“Dunno,” came an undertone reply.
“And you, Benson?”
“Dunno, your honor, ‘pon my word.” The effects of the morning before were still with him.
“How about you, Confrey?” smiled the judge, for his face is familiar to police magistrates.
“Got me, I’ll swear,” he answered in a mournful tone.
“How about you, Connor?”
“Your honor, Art Lingo of the Pioneer, sir, is the place.”
That answer has set the police, city attorney and district attorney a-thinking.
LOCAL MINERS’ WAGE SCALE INCREASED—The scale of wages for miners in the Leadville district has been advanced from $4 to $4.50 per day. Announcement to this effect was made yesterday, the operators of the principal mines having decided on the advance at a meeting held recently. The new scale, it is understood, will be effective at once. It was explained that several important considerations influenced the mine operators in making the advance. One was the increasing difficulty in securing men, many miners having left the district for other camps where higher wages prevailed. Altho living expenses in Leadville are more reasonable than in many places, still there have been increases in necessities in many directions, and the necessity for an advance in the scale has been evident for some time in order to equalize conditions. A few weeks ago the Arkansas Valley smelter advanced the wages of the men, an adjustment made necessary by labor scarcity there.
April 19, 1920
*******
LOCAL BLACKSMITH INVENTS HANDY PICK—If the recent invention of Mike Ossman, blacksmith in the local Denver and Rio Grande shop, proves popular on the market, Leadville miners will no longer find it necessary to carry three or four picks with the handles poking them in the ribs at every step. A pick with a handle which can easily be removed is the invention which Mr. Ossman has just completed, and on which he has applied for a patent.
The new pick, arranged with a handle socket from which the wooden handle can be removed with convenience by a couple of twists at the retaining nut, has been on display in the windows of the Premium Cigar store. In addition to the improvement permitting the removal of the handle, the pick is provided with a metal casing to protect the butt of the handle.
Mr. Ossman has placed the invention on the market after careful attention to the little details which are expected to make the pick a favorite with all workmen.
FELL INTO UNEXPECTED HOLE—Donald Ketchum Gavette, 15-year-old son of Dr. And Mrs. J. A. Gavette, of 308 East Eighth street, made a surprising discovery yesterday, and incidentally had a narrow escape from serious injuries. To step on to the lawn in the front yard of his home, only to find himself precipitated into a 19-foot hole that was not known to exist was the unusual experience of young Gavette.
Young Gavette walked into the yard of his home yesterday after returning from the Ninth street school. He casually stepped on the lawn as he followed the narrow plank walk into the front of the house. Under his weight, the lawn sloughed quickly beneath his feet and he found himself hanging by one arm to the side walk with a hole nineteen feet deep yawning beneath him. He was able to drag himself back onto the solid earth without any injuries whatever.
The existence of the hole in the front yard of the Gavette home was unknown to any of the family. The hole, it is believed, was used at one time as a well, but has not been in use for years, and has been covered by a well-kept lawn. Investigation showed that the hole was nineteen feet deep, and that recent surface waters had weakened the thin surface covering sufficiently to allow a slight weight to break thru it.
SMELTER WORKERS ADOPT DAYLIGHT SAVING—“Daylight saving” may have been unacceptable to Leadville residents, but all employees of the mechanical department of the A. V. smelter will save the daylight nevertheless. Yesterday morning they entered upon a new time schedule, beginning at 7 o’clock instead of 8 as heretofore, and leaving the plant at 3:30 instead of 4:30. The new schedule will remain in force thruout the summer months, and it is expected that all day-shift men will be working under the same arrangement by the first of May.
ELK WILL RANGE IN MOUNTAINS NEAR TWIN LAKES—Four big elk, lords of the Rocky Mountain forests and survivors of the steady penetration of man into their forest retreats, will arrive in Leadville early next month to form the nucleus of an elk herd which will roam the mountains of the Leadville district. The elk, three cows and one big bull, are now being held at the Steamboat Springs city park, according to word received by Senator Walter F. O’Brien, from the office of the state game commissioner, and will be forwarded to this city as soon as local sportsmen are ready to receive them.
“I have asked the state game commission to hold the elk for us until the first of next month,” Senator O’Brien, chairman of the state senate fish and game committee, said yesterday. “By that time I believe that much of the snow on the ranges will be gone, and the elk can be turned loose to rustle for themselves.
“The four elk were captured near Steamboat Springs,” the senator said. “They were found snowed-in in the big drifts in their native range, and were placed in the Steamboat Springs park until they could be shipped. State Game Commissioner Parvin has signified his intention to obtain at least nine more elk for this district, and I expect them to arrive early this summer.”
Persistent efforts on the part of Senator O’Brien were responsible for Lake county obtaining the elk. The big animals will be turned loose in the Twin Lakes district where it is believed they will find an ideal range, both during the winter and summer months.
April 26, 1920
*******
LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL BOYS DON OVERALLS—The “coverall club” idea which has become so popular thruout the country during the past week has even invaded Leadville. Yesterday, a group of High school students attended school dressed in blue denim, and during the day they circulated a petition among the other students. Today, nearly every boy of the school will be wearing overalls, it is said, and many of the girls will, if authorities permit, join the boys in the demonstration against the high cost of clothing by the adopting of suitable costumes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.