March 7, 1920
HIGH TOWER STILL STANDING—Leadville, the Cloud City, once essayed to [fly]—to soar—even higher into the blue skies and white clouds that form the celestial dome of the city. But never again! The wings of wax have melted. Leadville residents must be content with the solid earth beneath their feet—at least for the present.
It was only last fall that Leadville contributed a “flying field” to the North America Air Line association, which was to map an ocean-to-ocean aerial highway, and incidentally Leadville businessmen contributed $200 for the privilege of obtaining a station for this city. With the acceptance [of/by] Ernest Hightower, secretary of the company, of Leadville’s field north of the city, together with statements that it was one of the “best fields in the country,” local residents started “flying.”
In fact, Mr. Hightower ingratiated himself into the hearts of many Leadville people by promising them a trip into the clouds with himself and Lieutenant Sager, the aviator who appeared here with him.
Today local businessmen are watching that $200 go flying higher than Mr. Hightower ever dreamed of flying, for Ernest Hightower is lodged in the county jail at Lovelock, Nevada. Colorado Springs businessmen are also attempting to obtain his person in order that he may answer to charges of larceny as bailee, obtaining money under false pretenses, and passing worthless checks at Little Lunnon.
Hightower and Lieutenant Sager, who is still at large, visited Leadville last fall and enlisted the support of the Leadville Chamber of Commerce in the effort to secure a landing station on the ocean-to-ocean route here. Membership in the association was offered this city for $200, which was soon raised by businessmen and given to Hightower after he had accepted the local field. Similar fields were accepted at Salida, Buena Vista, Red Cliff, Aspen, and practically every little town or city in this section of the state.
Hightower accepted a flying field at Colorado Springs, but he also passed a number of worthless checks and failed to pay his hotel bills before leaving the city, it is alleged. Word received by the Colorado Springs authorities from Hugh D. Harper, of Lovelock, Nevada, did not disclose the charges on which Hightower was held there.
March 9, 1920
CROSSED MOSQUITO PASS ON FOOT—Winter snows and blizzards hold no terrors for Albert J. Dempsey, well-known Leadville prospector, who walked into the city late Saturday night after hiking across Mosquito pass in the face of the blizzard which prevailed Saturday. Mr. Dempsey’s feat was made more remarkable by the fact that he traversed the snow-covered mountain range without the assistance of skis or snow-shoes, covering the entire distance from Alma to Leadville on foot.
Leaving Alma early Saturday morning, Mr. Dempsey battled his way over the range, resting now and then to recover his strength to buck the snow-drifts and resist the piercing wind. His journey required practically the entire day, and he reached the Vendome hotel almost exhausted.
Dempsey is the owner of a group of mining claims adjoining the London mine near Alma in Park county. He has spent the past several weeks at the property, but decided to return to Leadville Saturday, and was engulfed in Saturday’s big snow storm shortly after he left his claims. He reported no ill effects from his hazardous journey.
March 11, 1920
PNEUMONIA PATIENT DELIRIOUS—Axel Pearson, pneumonia patient, who led his friends and police officers a merry chase early yesterday morning after escaping from his sick bed, was in a delirious condition at St. Vincent’s hospital last night. Several of his friends were in constant attendance at his bedside, and his condition was reported as serious.
Pearson, a miner, was taken to St. Vincent’s hospital at 2:30 o’clock yesterday morning by Night Policeman McDonell who captured him after a three-hour chase thru alleys, vacant lots and streets of the city. He escaped from the home of his brother, Swan Pearson, of 325 Chestnut street, where he was confined with pneumonia, shortly before midnight and evaded friends and officers who pursued him for three hours.
When taken to the hospital he showed no apparent ill effects of his long exposure to the cold night air, but yesterday afternoon he again became delirious. He was in a delirious condition just prior to his escape from his brother’s home, but left the house before any one could detain him. A vest which he threw over his nightgown and a pair of stockings was the only clothing he had on.
George Pearson, a nephew, was the first to discover his flight. He [entered] the bedroom to attend his uncle only to find it empty. By the time he reached the front door of the house, the delirious man was crossing under the arc light at the corner of Chestnut and Spruce streets, but soon disappeared when he noticed his nephew trying to overtake him.
The sick man was seen at various points in the lower end of the city, but he always succeeded in evading the officers and others who pursued him. Merchant Policeman McDonell sighted him shortly before 2:30 o’clock and immediately started after him in his horse and sleigh. As McDonell drove along side of him Pearson stopped.
“Come on, take a ride with me,” McDonell hailed him.
“Sure, Jim, take me to the hospital,” Pearson answered.
McDonell wrapped the man in a horse blanket and immediately took him to St. Vincent’s hospital. When overtaken he appeared to have recovered from the delirium, and rested easily at the hospital early yesterday morning.
Pearson came to Leadville recently from Georgetown, where he had been working, and made his home here with his brother and family. He is a man 40 years of age.
