Highlights from the
Carbonate Chronicle
May 3, 1920
*******
VENDOME’S NEW SOCIAL CENTER—A new social center is being created in Leadville by F. W. Henson, proprietor of the Vendome hotel. Mrs. Henson is the sponsor of the idea, and under her supervision, the tea room is fast taking shape as the smartest spot in the city. The room is located on the first floor of the Vendome, just off the lobby, with windows facing West Seventh street. Adjoining the tea room will be a thoroly equipped kitchen.
The tea room is being artistically decorated. The walls are finished in light gray, and flowered cretonne draperies are being hung at the windows. The serving tables, chairs and window seats are also done in gray.
A comfortably furnished dressing room for the ladies will open off of the tea room on the left. The opening tea will be given at an early date.
WORKING AN OLD GAME—Robert Dale, who claims to be in the lead in the coast to coast race which he says is being staged by the New York Herald and the San Francisco Examiner for the benefit of ex-soldiers, arrived in Leadville yesterday morning and expected to depart again on his way to ‘Frisco this morning. According to Dale, this coast to coast race is being fostered by the two aforementioned newspapers. The object of the participants is to go to ‘Frisco ahead of any of their rivals. When questioned as to the means of travel, Dale replied, “Any way to get there. We all had to start from New York without a cent in our pockets and have to make our way from town to town.” There are six men in the race from New York to San Francisco, and six more working from San Francisco to New York. Dale leads those that are headed west, and he said that he believed his nearest rival wasn’t further than La Junta. The prize, he said, is $5,000. As there is no New York Herald in existence anymore, Mr. Dale has probably been “misinformed.”
SOFT DRINKS WILL RAISE—Altho the proprietors of soft drink establishments in Denver have found it necessary to raise the price of Coca Cola to seven cents, the Leadville dispensers have not yet raised the price, tho they predict that it is bound to come, and that when it does, it will likely affect all soft drinks and not only Coca Cola. Advanced prices of syrups, soda waters and fruit juice concoctions is given as the reason for the expected raise.
May 10, 1920
*******
SPRING REALLY HERE—With a maximum temperature of 54 degrees, yesterday went on record as the warmest day that Leadville has enjoyed yet this season. The streets, which for the past week have been seas of mud, were dry, and the occasional little breeze which was blowing during the afternoon scared up dust along its way. Many automobiles received their first spring tryout during the day, and the noise of the whirring motors, together with the crowds along the avenue, lent Leadville a livelier appearance than it has had for some time. The moon being full made yesterday the ideal day for planting garden seed, and there were many gardeners who took cognizance of this tradition and did their planting. Leadville strollers who happened to be gazing at the moon about 7 o’clock last evening may have thot that the moon was playing hide and seek behind a cloud, but as a matter of fact the moon underwent a total eclipse at that time. The phenomena came unheralded, and there were very few people that were expecting it and watching for it. Tourists from Loveland reported that the road was in excellent condition all the way, tho they encountered a little snow at Palmer Lake. It is probable, tho, that this snow disappeared with yesterday’s warm weather.
LEADVILLE ENJOYS HIGH CLASS MOVIES—Arthur A. Schayer, representative of the Goldwyn Pictures corporation, now a visitor in Leadville, when interviewed by a reporter, said:
“After an absence of ten years from the city, it certainly is a pleasure to visit with old friends and hear of the ‘Greater and Bigger Leadville’ for the future. It is indeed gratifying to find that Leadville is so fortunate in having such fine up-to-date moving picture houses that no other city of its size in this part of the country can boast of. At great expense, the local managers are giving photo-play enthusiasts opportunity of seeing productions at popular prices now prevailing in Leadville, compared to admission prices as high as one and two dollars asked in cities on the Pacific coast and in large eastern cities.
“I desire to state that the price of admission asked at local theaters is exceedingly low compared to prices prevailing in other cities of the middle west. That the most fastidious play-to-play is more than getting his money’s worth at these prices, considering the fine programs offered to local theater goers.
“Both Mr. Cunningham, of the Liberty Bell theater, and Mr. Veasey, of the Princess theater, having booked attractions to play at their local houses under great expense, with the attitude that ‘the best is not too good for Leadville,’ and is desirous of your hearty support, and much appreciated patronage.”
May 24, 1920
*******
MINIATURE FLOOD ON EAST SIDE—The spring freshets in the hills are unusually heavy this year, according to City Marshal McEachern, who spent yesterday battling with the waters at the head of East Seventh street. The culverts near the Coronado on East Seventh became clogged as fast as the city men could free them, and the overflow followed the course of the railroad tracks toward Sixth street, where it almost flooded the O’Keefe family out of their home. The home of the O’Keefes is the last one in the 600 block of East Sixth street and is set much lower than the railroad tracks which run to the Coronado. The water flowed with such force, and carried sand stones and debris into the house, Marshal McEachern stated, that in the seven years that he has served as marshal he has never before seen the water come with such force and in such volume carrying so many rocks and stones. He said that he expects that the present conditions will continue for about a week at least.
FIGHTING LEADVILLE’S BATTLE
*******
The thanks of the community should be voted to A. S. Harvey, Leadville mining man and public-spirited citizen, for promptly replying to a recent editorial in the Denver News, which Mr. Harvey said sounded a good deal like an obituary. The News spoke very kind words of the “old camp,” and dropped into reminiscent memories of the “good old days.” Our virtues were praised and our faults, as they say among the members of a well-known lodge, “written on the sand.” But the impression given to the average reader was that it was all over but the crunching of the hearse on the gravel in front of the door, and nobody had addressed a note to the editor to “please omit flowers.”
We are rather surprised that none of the old-time Leadville men living in Denver came to the rescue of the district. It is possible that they accepted the News’ picture as correct, that a loss of 34 per cent population was a calamity beyond repair and beyond hope. Mr. Harvey, who makes his home in Denver, did not consider that full justice to the district had been done, and in a letter to the News, said:
“The fact that the population of Leadville has decreased 34 per cent in the past ten years does not mean that the production of Leadville has fallen off 34 per cent. As a matter of fact, the output in 1916 was the largest in the history of the camp.
“The small demand for lead and zinc immediately following the armistice and the strike of a year ago is one cause of the falling off in population, but the introduction of electric power generated near Glenwood Springs and which is now generally in use thruout the Leadville district has laid off a good many men who formerly hauled coal to the mines or were engaged as firemen. The cheap power also has permitted the introduction of machine drills, with the consequent reduction in the number of men employed, while increasing the amount of work done. The building of railroads to all the important mines has eliminated the ore hauler and all dependent industries to a very large extent. Prohibition also eliminated the useless part of the population, which has always been a considerable item.
“Taken altogether the 34 per cent decrease in population does not mean decay, but economy in operating mines in the Leadville district. We believe that Leadville is young yet and that the production of minerals will be going on at a greater rate a hundred years from now than it is at this time.
“One week recently the Denver & Rio Grande Railway company refused to furnish any more cars until the congestion at the smelter was relieved, there being over 400 cars of ore in the smelter yard.”
Mr. Harvey’s example should be followed by Leadville men interested in the development of the district. It might be a good policy to adopt the plan of the Christian Science church in combating attacks on that organization or correcting misrepresentations of any sort. A secretary is employed whose principal duty it is to promptly reply to any form of attack when such attacks are made thru the newspapers or magazines. Our own Chamber of Commerce might adopt some such method of dealing with misstatements about Leadville made on the outside. It would, among other things, demonstrate that the community is alive enough to put up a fight for its reputation as a live camp.
May 31, 1920
*******
DANGERS IN HILLS—Attention was called yesterday by E. D. Dickerman, manager of the Star Consolidated Mining company, to the fact that parents who permit their children to roam at will about the hills should be cautioned concerning the dangers which face the children in the shape of caving ground, which is especially active near the old workings at this time of the year. In many cases the ground caves away in the form of inverted cones, Mr. Dickerman explained, and the curiosity of the children which draws them to the hole draws them onto dangerous grounds. “In some cases,” he said, “boys will jump down into these holes to see how deep they are, and the way in which the ground caves it is quite likely to prove impossible for them to climb out, and besides that, the ground is likely to fall in on them and bury them."
EVERYBODY CAN FIND THE “MULE”—At about 11:30 a. m. yesterday, Doug Davis, who was finding it particularly hard to maintain his equilibrium, received a helping hand from Marshal McEachern, who escorted him to the county jail, where he was allowed to remain until the swirling universe steadied itself. In police court last night, Davis pleaded guilty to the charge of being drunk, and tho he said he knew where he got the “mule,” he refused to divulge the name of the kind donor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.