Highlights from
The Herald Democrat
100 Years Ago
CELEBRATION BIG SUCCESS
Leadville, Above Clouds, Observed Fourth of July With Genuine Fervor— Military Parade, Field Sports and Fireworks.
LEGION MADE BIG HIT
Tuesday, July 6, 1920
*******
With weather conditions ideal for a celebration, Leadville yesterday observed Independence Day in the good old fashioned way in which she has celebrated for many years. The entire day was filled with athletic events and events which are pulled off in few towns in the country other than Leadville, such as jack races and miners’ horse races. From early yesterday morning until late last night, the avenue was crowded with a holiday throng that refused to be tired by the hot sun. Nearly the entire populace of the city was found on the avenue, and it was impossible to make any headway in either direction. Keen competition was evidenced in nearly all the events, and the American Legion should be complimented on the precision with which everything was done. The parade which opened the program was not quite as large and elaborate as was hoped for by the committee in charge, but the few entries that there were bore evidence of a good deal of work in their get up.
Only two decorated automobiles were entered in the parade, and these two were both so artistically decorated that the judges were at a loss as to what to do in the manner of awarding the prize. It was finally decided that a first prize should be awarded to the owners of both cars, Ed F. Sehrt and Ed Miller. The jack cart owned by Oron Hibschle was awarded first prize, and a special second prize was awarded to John Shea, who had cleverly decorated a small cart drawn by a half-size burro.
At the time the military drill was being held, the judges, unaware of the change of time for this event, were busy selecting the prize winning window and building front, and so were unable to give a decision on the contest. Rather than take time to repeat the drill, the two captains, Eugene Bond and Duane Dorsey, agreed to split the prize.
At the close of the miners’ horse race, a dispute arose over the relative speed of a horse owned by Morg Welsh and one owned by Mark Predovitch. To settle the dispute, a special race was run, and William Courtenay, riding Morg Welsh’s horse, outdistanced his rival.
The crowd received a thrill when Charles Calvert drove the fire truck careening down the avenue at a speed which it is said the truck never attained before. Upon reaching the crossing at Third street where the hose connection was to be made, the truck was going at such a gait that Fire Captain Charles Carter was unable to unreel the hose and was forced to stick to the truck until it came to a stop in the middle of the next block. When Calvert perceived the state of affairs, he threw the car into reverse, and, backing up to the plug, again shot forward, this time leaving Carter to make the connection. When the water was turned on it caught Calvert unprepared, and the nozzle, only partly on, was blown off. The water was turned off and the nozzle put in place, and when the water was finally drawn, the crowd received a surprise in the news that Calvert and Carter had defeated Tom Smith and Dave Moore, despite their various mishaps, their time being 2 minutes, 15 seconds.
No little difficulty was experienced in making a decision in the matter of the most artistic window of the city. The Hart-Zaitz Mercantile company’s window, which featured busts of Lincoln and Washington, was finally awarded the prize. The windows of the City Pharmacy, with Liberty and American Eagles as the principles of the display, received much attention, as did the window of the Power company, which held an American flag artistically set off by a purple plush background and illuminated with indirect lights. The window of the Kingsbury Music store, with its gracefully draped and effective lighting scheme on the portraits of Washington, Lincoln and Roosevelt, was also in the honorable mention class.
One of the most enjoyable events of the day was the fireworks display on Capitol Hill in the evening. The giant sky rockets and other fireworks went off without a hitch and were visible from nearly all parts of the city.
Hahn, the high-point-getting individual of the day, started his winning in the 100-yard dash, finishing easily in front of Louis Hopfinger, the second-place man of the event, who was closely followed by the other entrants of the contest. Hahn displayed his athletic ability in several other events of the day, including the relay race, shot put and broad jump. In the latter event he was beaten by F. W. De Witt of Buena Vista, one of the Buena Vista men that played on the Leadville ball team Sunday.
There were many speculations made as to whether Fourth or Fifth streets would win the tug-of-war contest. On the handbills announcing the events, it was listed “Tug-of-war between Fourth and Fifth streets.” Many thot that with the bank on one of its corners, Fifth street should easily have the strongest “pull,” but there were others that contended that Fourth street would have the last pull, as the Moynahan-O’Malia company lies close at hand.
It was impossible to get entries for the tug-of-war, and rather than disappoint the crowd, the Legion men got together, and, under the captaincy of Bond and Dorsey, two teams were formed and the contest staged. Bond’s men, tho taken rather by surprise at the first, pulled in cadence and overcame the handicap of the poor start, finishing the contest with four feet of rope on their side of the center line.
Young Frank Scully, winner of the pie eating contest, was keenly disappointed, altho he did win the event. He told the judges in language that could not be mistaken that he wanted lemon pie, but his request was put aside and he was given peach pie; possibly an interested judge believed that if Scully had lemon pie there would be no contest. Scully dug into his peach pie with a vim and came out the easy winner of the event, altho he did not eat nearly half of his pie as it was lodged in both ears and in his hair, and some even found its way down his neck.
Nearly forty boys entered the race which was announced for boys under 15, and there were many in the crowd that would have needed their birth certificates for convincing proof that they were within the age limit. As they came running down the street they had the appearance of a mob or a stampede. Tommy Doyle, the first one to break the judge’s tape, had no course other than to run for dear life, otherwise he would probably have been trampled beneath the feet of the oncoming horde.
The sack race as usual kept the crowd howling with delight as one after another of the contestants took tumbles. None of the boys were discouraged, however, and would hop to it with renewed vigor each time that they were momentarily delayed. The judges nearly had a serious dispute on their hands, but they cleverly shifted the responsibility onto the start of the race. One of the prize winners had holes in his sack thru which he thrust his feet, and one of his defeated rivals claimed that he should be disqualified for having created the hobble skirt effect. The judges for a moment were up a tree, and with a dozen or more hot-tempered kids surrounding them did not know just what to do, the forces standing up for the winner and the defeated being about equally matched. One of the judges was struck with the brilliant idea that the starters were to blame, and this satisfied the kids, who were unable to get close to the starters.
Leadville’s returned soldiers made a very creditable appearance in the competitive drill held as a part of the program yesterday. Captain Dorsey and Captain Bond each commanded two squads of veterans, putting them thru the familiar steps of “squads east” and “squads west,” together with the manual of arms. This is the first appearance of the soldiers in drill since their return from various parts of the world over a year ago, and even without considering this handicap of no practice, they did themselves proud. There was no judges' decision on the contest, for the judges were not aware of the time of the event and were busy elsewhere at the time that the men were drilling.
The last feature of the day was the Jazz dance in Armory hall, where the lively syncopations of the Seattle Seven drove cares away and made tired feet itch in spite of their tiredness.
