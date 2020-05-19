PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING FOR A TAVERN
LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given that Wupperman Inc., dba Before & After at 612 Harrison, Leadville, Colorado, has, pursuant to Colorado Law, made an application to the City of Leadville on May 4, 2020 for a Liquor License on the premises at 612 Harrison Ave., Leadville, County of Lake, State of Colorado. A hearing will be held at 6:00 p.m. on June 2, 2020 at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, Colorado, to determine if this license will be granted. Information may be obtained from the applicant or the deputy city clerk up to and including the date of the hearing. All persons desiring to protest the granting of this license may file their petitions or comments until this time.
City Council of the City of Leadville
Kimberly Jackson, Deputy City Clerk
Published in the Herald Democrat May 21, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.