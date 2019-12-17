PUBLIC NOTICE
DIVISION 5 WATER COURT- NOVEMBER 2019 RESUME
18. PURSUANT TO C.R.S., §37-92-302, AS AMENDED, YOU ARE NOTIFIED THAT THE FOLLOWING PAGES COMPRISE A RESUME OF THE APPLICATIONS AND AMENDED APPLICATIONS FILED WITH THE WATER CLERK FOR WATER DIVISION 5 DURING THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER 2019. The water right claimed by this application may affect in priority any water right claimed or heretofore adjudicated within this division and owners of affected rights must appear to object and protest within the time provided by statute or be forever barred.
19CW3145 (13CW11, 04CW138, 04CW163), DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 5, STATE OF COLORADO, 109 ‑ 8th Street, Suite 104, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601. CONCERNING THE APPLICATION FOR WATER RIGHTS OF THE EAGLE PARK RESERVOIR COMPANY, COLORADO RIVER WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT, EAGLE RIVER WATER & SANITATION DISTRICT, UPPER EAGLE REGIONAL WATER AUTHORITY, VAIL ASSOCIATES, INC., and BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF EAGLE COUNTY, COLORADO. IN EAGLE, LAKE, AND SUMMIT COUNTIES, COLORADO. APPLICATION FOR FINDING OF REASONABLE DILIGENCE. 1. Name and address of applicants: Eagle Park Reservoir Company, Eagle River Water & Sanitation District, Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority, 846 Forest Road, Vail, CO 81657. Colorado River Water Conservation District, acting by and through its Colorado River Water Projects Enterprise, P.O. Box 1120, Glenwood Springs, CO 81602. Vail Associates, Inc., 390 Interlocken Crescent, Suite 1000, Broomfield, CO 80020, Board of County Commissioners of Eagle County, Colorado, 500 Broadway, P.O. Box 850, Eagle, CO 81631. Copies of all pleadings to: Glenn E. Porzak, Kristin H. Moseley, Porzak Browning & Bushong LLP, 2120 13th Street, Boulder, CO 80302, 303-443-6800. Peter C. Fleming, Jason V. Turner, Colorado River Water Conservation District, 201 Centennial Street, P.O. Box 1120, Glenwood Springs, CO 81602, 970-945-8522. P. Fritz Holleman, Buchanan Sperling & Holleman PC, 1525 Spruce Street, Suite 200, Boulder, CO 80302, 303-431-9141. Bryan R. Treu, Holly K. Strablizky, County of Eagle, 500 Broadway, P.O. Box 850, Eagle, CO 81631, Phone: 970-328-8685. 2. Name of structures: Eagle Park Reservoir and Eagle Park Reservoir First Enlargement. 3. Description of conditional water rights: (a)Decrees: (1) Eagle Park Reservoir was decreed by the District Court in and for Water Division No. 5 (“Water Court”) in Case No. 92CW340 on September 15, 1998, for 5,300 acre-feet conditional, with an appropriation date of March 16, 1991. Previous findings of diligence include Case Nos. 13CW11 (dated November 10, 2013), 04CW138 (dated January 15, 2007) and 00CW210 (dated August 12, 2002). (2) Eagle Park Reservoir First Enlargement was decreed by the Water Court in Case No. 93CW301 on October 19, 1998, for 22,300 acre-feet conditional, with an appropriation date of May 18, 1993. Previous findings of diligence include Case Nos. 13CW11 (dated November 10, 2013) and 04CW163 (dated January 15, 2007). (b)Decreed Locations of Structures: The dam and diversion facilities for the Eagle Park Reservoir and its First Enlargement depicted on Exhibit A are described as follows: (1) Eagle Park Reservoir. The north abutment of the enlarged dam crest for Eagle Park Reservoir is located approximately 160 feet north of the south section line and 650 feet east of the west section line of Section 28, T. 7 S., R. 79 W., 6th P.M., Eagle County, Colorado. (2) East Fork Interceptor Ditch. The East Fork Interceptor Ditch has a capacity of 48 cfs and diverts from unnamed tributaries of the East Fork of the Eagle River at the following points, all of which are located in Eagle County, Colorado: (i) 900 feet south of the north section line and 1,100 feet west of the east section line of Section 5, T. 8 S., R. 79 W., 6th P.M.; (ii) 1,250 feet south of the north section line and 700 feet east of the west section line of Section 4, T. 8 S., R. 79 W., 6th P.M.; (iii) 1,200 feet north of the south section line and 800 feet east of the west section line of Section 33, T. 7 S., R. 79 W., 6th P.M.; and (iv) runoff, surface flow, and seepage from the area above the East Fork Interceptor Ditch as it runs between the above-described points of diversion and Eagle Park Reservoir. (3) Chalk Mountain Interceptor Ditch. The Chalk Mountain Interceptor Ditch has a capacity of 12 cfs and diverts run-off and seepage as it runs a distance of approximately 3.4 miles from Fremont Pass, located in the W½ of Section 11, T. 8 S., R. 79 W., 6th P.M., northwesterly along State Highway 91 and the south side of Robinson Tailing Pond, thence westerly to the south of Chalk Mountain Reservoir and Robinson Reservoir, thence northwesterly to Eagle Park Reservoir. The Chalk Mountain Interceptor Ditch diverts water from the headwaters of Tenmile Creek in Lake and Summit Counties and from the headwaters of the East Fork of the Eagle River in Eagle County. (4) East Interceptor Ditch. The East Interceptor Ditch has a capacity of 20 cfs and runs northeasterly from a point whence the northeast corner of Section 2, T. 8 S., R. 79 W., 6th P.M. bears North 77 20' East a distance of 850 feet at the north fork of McNulty Creek, thence along the east side of Robinson and Tenmile Tailing Ponds into Supply Canal No. 1. The East Interceptor Ditch diverts water from the north fork of McNulty Creek and surface flow, seepage, and run-off from watersheds above it that are tributary to Tenmile Creek. (5) Supply Canal No. 1. The Supply Canal No. 1 has a capacity of 10 cfs and diverts water from the following tributaries of Tenmile Creek at the following points: (i) on the west bank of Humbug Creek at a point whence the southwest corner of Section 18, T. 7 S., R. 79 W. bears South 71 35' West a distance of 3250 feet; (ii) on the south bank of Mayflower Creek at a point whence the northeast corner of Section 24, T. 7 S., R. 79 W., 6th P.M. bears North 16 55' East a distance of 2250 feet; (iii) runoff, surface flow, and seepage from the area above the Supply Canal No. 1 as it runs between the above-described points of diversion and the Climax Mill; and (iv) the Supply Canal No. 1 can also divert water from Clinton Gulch Creek. However, water from Clinton Gulch Creek is not claimed as a source for the water rights decreed herein. (6) Supply Canal No. 2. The Supply Canal No. 2 has a capacity of 10 cfs and diverts water from the following tributaries of Tenmile Creek at the following points: (i) on the west bank of Searle Creek at a point whence U.S.L.M. Kokomo bears South 45 58' East 3740 feet (located in the NW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 13, T. 7 S., R. 79 W., 6th P.M.); (ii) on the south bank of Kokomo Creek at a point whence U.S.L.M. Kokomo bears North 39 36' East 2635 feet (located in the SE1/4 of Section 22, T. 7 S., R. 79 W., 6th P.M.); and (iii) runoff, surface flow, and seepage from the area above the Supply Canal No. 2 as it runs between the above-described points of diversion and the Climax Mill. (7) East Fork Pumping Plant. The East Fork Pumping Plant has a capacity of 6 cfs and diverts from the East Fork of the Eagle River in the SE1/4 of the NE1/4 of Section 32, T. 7 S., R. 79 W., 6th P.M., at a point whence the Northeast corner of said Section 32 bears North 31 53' East a distance of 2,414 feet, which is 2,130 feet from the North section line and 1,100 feet from the East section line of Section 32. (c) Sources of Water: The sources of water for the Eagle Park Reservoir are the East Fork of the Eagle River, including run-off, surface flow, and seepage from the area above the reservoir and tributary thereto; and water tributary to Tenmile Creek, a tributary of the Blue River. (d) Appropriation date: The appropriation date for the initial 5,300 acre-feet of the Eagle Park Reservoir storage right decreed in Case No. 92CW340 is March 16, 1991. The appropriation date for the Eagle Park Reservoir First Enlargement is May 18, 1993. (e) Amount: 5,300 acre-feet for the Eagle Park Reservoir, of which 3,301 acre-feet has been made absolute and 1,999 acre-feet remain conditional, and 22,300 acre-feet, conditional, for the Eagle Park Reservoir First Enlargement. (f) Uses: The beneficial uses for water stored, released, and diverted, whether directly or by exchange, under the Eagle Park Reservoir and the Eagle Park Reservoir First Enlargement are mining, milling, industrial, snowmaking, municipal, domestic, stock watering, recreational, fish and wildlife, irrigation, agricultural, exchange, replacement, and augmentation purposes. 4. Detailed outline of work done to complete project and apply water to beneficial use: During the subject diligence period, the Eagle Park Reservoir Company and its shareholders have thus far spent approximately $4.4 million to operate, maintain, protect, upgrade and repair Eagle Park Reservoir and its associated diversion facilities and water rights. Specifically, the Eagle Park Reservoir Company and its shareholders have engaged in the following activities: (a) The Applicants operated and completed extensive repairs and improvements to the diversion structure of the East Fork Pumping Plant which was damaged by lightening in the spring of 2018. The cost of the repairs was approximately $496,892. The East Fork Pumping Plant is used to help fill Eagle Park Reservoir by pumping water from the East Fork of the Eagle River an elevation of 375 feet through 1,800 feet of 14" HDPE pipe into the reservoir. (b) Applicants completed extensive engineering to investigate enlargement of the Eagle Park Reservoir to 11,200 acre-feet and investigate enlargement of the East Fork Pumping Plant at a cost of approximately $1,051,570. (c) Applicants conducted extensive water quality studies related to the Climax Mine water flows that could affect Eagle Park Reservoir and reservoir temperature gradients, monitor the water quality and hydrologic protection of Eagle Park Reservoir at a cost of approximately $471,734. (d) The total costs include the additional amounts incurred by the Applicants to operate, maintain and insure Eagle Park Reservoir. (e) During the subject diligence period, the Applicants expended significant sums toward the operation, maintenance, and repair of their water supply systems that utilize water from Eagle Park Reservoir. The following expenditures were incurred: (1) Applicant Eagle River Water & Sanitation District incurred a cumulative total of over $21,000,000 during the diligence period to operate, protect, maintain, upgrade, and expand its water facilities. All such expenditures are necessary steps in the development of the its integrated water supply system and Eagle Park Reservoir. (2) Applicant Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority incurred a cumulative total of over $67,000,000 during the diligence period to operate, protect, maintain, upgrade, and expand its water facilities. All such expenditures are necessary steps in the development of the its integrated water supply system and Eagle Park Reservoir. (3) Applicant the Colorado River Water Conservation District incurred capital costs and expenditures during the diligence period totaling more than $11,800,000. This includes water right activities related to its Colorado River Water Projects Enterprise. (4) Applicant Vail Associates, Inc. incurred capital costs and expenditures of over $12,656,000 during the diligence period to plan, operate, protect, maintain, upgrade, and expand its snowmaking water facilities at Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek ski areas. Eagle Park Reservoir is the major source of snowmaking supply for the ski areas. Eagle Park Reservoir is also a source of supply for the Red Sky Ranch development. Red Sky Ranch is a 780 acre residential and golf course development, which includes homes, two golf courses, open space and other recreational amenities. Vail Associates has incurred significant additional expense during the diligence period on investigations and capital improvements related to the Red Sky Ranch water supply facilities, and incurred substantial additional costs related to its ownership interest in the Eagle Park Reservoir Company. All of the foregoing activities and expenditures are necessary steps in the development of Vail Associates’ integrated water supply system, including Eagle Park Reservoir. All of these expenditures and activities are necessary to apply Eagle Park Reservoir and its First Enlargement to the beneficial uses for which they were decreed. Owners of land: Eagle Park Reservoir Company is the owner of the land on which Eagle Park Reservoir and East Fork Pumping Plant are located. The enlargement of Eagle Park Reservoir, the East Fork Interceptor Ditch and the Chalk Mountain Interceptor Ditch are located on land owned by the Climax Molybdenum Company, 333 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004. The Eagle Park Reservoir Company has a contract right to use the Chalk Mountain Interceptor Ditch. WHEREFORE, the Applicants request a finding that they have exercised reasonable diligence in the development of the conditional water rights awarded to the remaining 1,999 acre-feet of the Eagle Park Reservoir and the 22,300 acre-feet of the Eagle Park Reservoir First Enlargement, all for mining, milling, industrial, snowmaking, municipal, domestic, stock watering, recreational, fish and wildlife, irrigation, agricultural, exchange, replacement, and augmentation purposes, and that continues the subject conditional water rights in full force and effect. (10 pages total including exhibit)
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until the last day of JANUARY 2020 to file with the Water Clerk a verified Statement of Opposition setting forth facts as to why this application should not be granted or why it should be granted in part or on certain conditions. A copy of such statement of opposition must also be served upon the applicant or the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP. (Filing Fee: $192.00) KATHY POWERS, Water Clerk, Water Division 5; 109 8th Street, Suite 104 Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.
Published in the Herald Democrat Dec. 19, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.