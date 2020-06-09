PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of May 2020, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Herald Democrat in Lake County, Colorado.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2020CW3024 – SUGARLOAFIN’ LLC (formerly S & Z, LLLP), c/o Donald A. Seppi, Managing Member, 2665 County Road 4, Leadville, Colorado 80461 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: Alperstein & Covell, P.C., Gilbert Y. Marchand, Jr., #19870, Cynthia F. Covell, #10169, Andrea L. Benson, #33176, 1600 Broadway, Suite 1070, Denver, CO 80202, (303) 894-8191)
Application for Finding of Diligence
LAKE COUNTY
1. Name, address, and telephone number of applicant: Sugarloafin’ LLC (formerly known as S & Z, LLLP), c/o Donald A. Seppi, Managing Member, 2665 County Road 4, Leadville, Colorado 80461, (719) 486-1031. 2. Names of structures and original decree information: The structures involved in this application are Sugar Loafin’ Annex Well (“Annex Well”) (Permit No. 61579F); Sugar Loafin’ Irrigation Well (“Irrigation Well”) (Permit No. 61578F); and Twin Lakes Reservoir. Water rights for the Annex Well and Irrigation Well, along with an augmentation plan and appropriative right of exchange from Twin Lakes Reservoir to the Annex Well and Irrigation Well, were decreed on August 8, 2001 in Case No. 98CW182, District Court, Water Division No. 2. 3. Description of water rights for Annex Well and Irrigation Well: 3.A. Decreed legal descriptions of wells: 3.A.(1) Annex Well: At or within 200 feet of a point 2500 feet from the east section line and 1600 feet from the south section line in the SW1/4 of the NW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 80 West, of the 6th P.M., Lake County, Colorado. See Appendix 1 attached to the application for a general location map. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.). 3.A.(2). Irrigation Well: At or within 200 feet of a point 1600 feet from the east section line and 1950 feet from the south section line in the NW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 80 West, of the 6th P.M., Lake County, Colorado. See Appendix 1. 3.B. Source: Groundwater, tributary to Arkansas River. 3.C. Depths: The decreed well depths are approximately 70 to 80 feet. 3.D. Appropriation Date: March 8, 1995. 3.E. Amount: 3.E.(1) Annex Well: 25 gpm, conditional, with an annual limit of 2 acre-feet. 3.E.(2) Irrigation Well: 30 gpm, conditional, with an annual limit of 2 acre-feet. 3.F. Use: 3.F.(1) Annex Well: Domestic in-house uses to supply water to 10 two-bedroom cabins and 10 RV/camp sites, all of which cabins and RV/camp sites are on a parcel of land known as “Sugar Loafin' Annex” consisting of approximately 6.65 acres in the S1/2 of the NW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., Lake County, Colorado. The map in Appendix 1 depicts Sugar Loafin’ Annex. 3.F.(2) Irrigation Well: Irrigation of approximately 1.66 acres located within property known as Sugar Loafin’ Park (also known as and referred to herein as “Sugar Loafin’ Campground”) consisting of approximately 14.8 acres located in the NW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 80 West, of the 6th P.M., Lake County, Colorado. The map in Appendix 1 depicts Sugar Loafin’ Campground. 3.G. Name and address of owner of land on which wells are located: Same as applicant described above. 4. Description of appropriative right of exchange decreed in Case No. 98CW182: 4.A. Names and legal descriptions of exchange structures: Water is decreed for diversion by exchange at the Annex Well and Irrigation Well, the decreed legal descriptions of which are described above in paragraphs 3.A.1 and 3.A.2. Substitute or replacement water is decreed for release from (i.e., exchange from) Twin Lakes Reservoir, the legal description of which is described below in paragraph 4.B.2.f. 4.B. Sources and water rights used in exchanges: The source of water diverted by exchange at the Annex Well and Irrigation Well is groundwater tributary to the Arkansas River. The water rights and sources of the substitute or replacement water released or exchanged from Twin Lakes Reservoir are two shares of Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company represented by Stock Certificate No. 8351 (two shares). Applicant is the owner of such shares. The shares are and/or will be used in a manner that is consistent with the articles and by-laws of the Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company. Further, the use of such shares shall be consistent with paragraph 20 of the decree in Case No. 98CW182. The decrees and physical sources for Applicant’s Twin Lakes shares are described as follows: The ownership of such shares represents a pro rata interest in certain Arkansas River water rights described below and in the Independence Pass transmountain diversion system which diverts water from the headwaters of the Roaring Fork River and its tributaries in Pitkin County for storage in Twin Lakes Reservoir in southern Lake County, Colorado. Twin Lakes shares consist of direct flow and storage rights including water diverted from another basin which is available for 100% consumptive use and reuse and is available for augmentation. The water rights producing the pro rata interest owned by Applicant are described as follows: 4.B.(1) Colorado River Water Rights (Independence Pass Transmountain Diversion System): 4.B.(1)(a) Decree: 4.B.(1)(a)(i) Case No. 3082, District Court, Garfield County, August 25, 1936. 4.B.(1)(a)(ii) Case No. W-1901, District Court, Water Division No. 5, May 12, 1976. 4.B.(1)(b) Priority: August 23, 1930, No. 431. 4.B.(1)(c) Source: Roaring Fork River and its tributaries, all of which are tributaries of the Colorado River in Water Division No. 5, as more fully set forth in the above-referenced decrees. 4.B.(1)(d) Legal description: This diversion system consists of collection ditches, tunnels and flumes in Pitkin County, Colorado, on the Roaring Fork River and its tributaries. Water collected in these systems enters Independence Pass Transmountain Diversion System Tunnel No. 1 and is carried to the eastern slope and discharged in Lake Creek, from which it enters Twin Lakes Reservoir, whose legal description is stated in paragraph 4.B.2.f. below. Tunnel No. 1 is located in the NW1/4 of Section 24, Township 11 South, Range 83 West, of the 6th P.M. 4.B.(1)(e) Use: Direct flow and storage purposes, for irrigation, domestic, commercial, industrial, municipal and all beneficial uses at any sites capable of being served by deliveries from either the discharge portal or Tunnel No. 1 into Lake Creek or from storage in Twin Lakes Reservoir in Lake County. Water from this system may be used, reused and successively used and disposed of after use. 4.B.(1)(f) Amount: Direct flow amount for diversions through transmountain tunnels of 625 cfs with an annual limit of 68,000 acre-feet, a running ten year limit of 570,000 acre-feet, and other limitations set forth in the decrees. 4.B.(2) Arkansas River Water Rights (Twin Lakes Reservoir and Twin Lakes Reservoir Enlargement): 4.B.(2)(a) Decree: 4.B.(2)(a)(i) Original decree, Case No. 2346, District Court, Chaffee County, July 14, 1913. 4.B.(2)(a)(ii) Modified, Case No. W-3965, District Court, Water Division No. 2, April 19, 1974. 4.B.(2)(b) Priorities: December 15, 1896, Reservoir Priority No. 3, and March 29, 1897, Reservoir Priority No. 4. 4.B.(2)(c) Source: Lake Creek and its tributaries, tributary to the Arkansas River. 4.B.(2)(d) Use: Storage for irrigation, domestic, commercial, industrial and municipal purposes on any sites in the Arkansas River Basin of Colorado below Twin Lakes Reservoir which are capable of being served water by diversion from said Arkansas River. 4.B.(2)(e) Amount: 54,452 acre-feet (20,645.3 acre-feet - Priority No. 3; 33,806.7 acre-feet - Priority No. 4). 4.B.(2)(f) Location of dam and reservoir (point of diversion for Arkansas River Water Rights and place of storage for those water rights and for the transmountain water rights described in paragraph 4.B.1. above): In all or portions of Sections 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, and 30, all in Township 11 South, Range 80 West, of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado, on Lake Creek tributary to the Arkansas River. The Twin Lakes Dam axis and centerline of Lake Creek intersect at a point whence the SE corner of Section 23, Township 11 South, Range 80 West, of the 6th P.M., bears South 5413'8" East a distance of 3803.10 feet, as more particularly described in the decree in Civil Action No. 5141, District Court, Chaffee County, Colorado. 4.B.(2)(g) Capacity of reservoir: 54,452 acre-feet. 4.C. Appropriation Date: March 8, 1995. 4.D. Use: 4.D.(1) Annex Well: domestic as described in paragraph 3.F. above. 4.D.(2) Irrigation Well: irrigation as described in paragraph 3.F. above. 4.E. Exchange reach: 4.E.(1) Upstream point: At or near a point in the Arkansas River where Turquoise Lake Road bridge crosses the river in the NE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 80 West, 6th P.M., which point is believed to be the most upstream point where pumping of the Annex Well and the Irrigation Well will deplete the Arkansas River. 4.E.(2) Downstream point: From the outlet of Twin Lakes Reservoir, whose location is described above in paragraph 4.B.2.f., into Lake Creek to the confluence of Lake Creek and the Arkansas River, which confluence is in the NW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 24, Township 11 South, Range 80 West, of the 6th P.M., Lake County, Colorado. 4.F. Amount: In Case No. 98CW182, the rate of exchange was decreed as 0.05 cfs, conditional, maximum combined rate of exchange to both wells. In Case No. 07CW89, 0.02 cfs was decreed as absolute, leaving 0.03 cfs as conditional. The decree in Case No. 07CW89 also made absolute the full volumetric amount of the two Twin Lakes shares which are the “exchange from” and replacement water source. 4.G. Description of exchange: When there is a valid call being administered such that the Annex Well water right, the Irrigation Well water right, or both, are not in priority, Applicant will replace out-of-priority depletions resulting from pumping the wells by releasing water available under the two Twin Lakes shares described herein from Twin Lakes Reservoir in amounts necessary to replace such depletions. The amount and timing of such releases will be in the discretion of the Division Engineer. The estimated depletions from decreed uses of the Annex Well and the Irrigation Well are described in the decree in Case No. 98CW182. If there is a valid call for water being administered for a water right in the exchange reach described herein, whose priority is senior to that of the exchange described herein, the State Engineer shall curtail the pumping of the Annex Well and the Irrigation Well and shall also curtail the exchange herein to the extent it is no longer necessary to replace out-of-priority depletions below the exchange reach. 4.H. Name and address of owners of land on which exchange structures are located: 4.H.(1) Annex Well and Irrigation Well: Same as Applicant. 4.H.(2) Twin Lakes Reservoir: U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, 11056 W. County Rd. 18E, Loveland, Colorado 80537-9711. 5. Detailed outline of what has been done toward completion or for completion of the appropriation and application of water to a beneficial use as conditionally decreed, including expenditures: During the diligence period, actions that have been taken toward completion of the appropriations include the following: Additional water has been pumped from the Irrigation Well and placed to irrigation use. The well has pumped 23,160 gallons since approximately August 8, 2007. The pump for the Annex Well was pulled for inspection in approximately June of 2015. No power has been brought to the well so no pumping was done. Applicant has continued to pay assessments on its two shares of Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company, and the two shares remain dedicated to this augmentation plan. The two shares were placed in the State Engineer’s Twin Lakes account and administered by the Office of the Division Engineer, Division 2. Applicant believes that the two shares remain in the account and continue to be so administered. The two shares were released for augmentation purposes in accordance with the normal release procedures applicable to the State Engineer’s Twin Lakes account for augmentation plans. Applicant believes that the two shares continue to be so released. Applicant incurred various costs and fees in connection with the foregoing. Information concerning expenditures related to the foregoing is available upon request to attorney for Applicant. 6. Names and addresses of owners or reputed owners of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure, or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored, including any modification to the existing storage pool: The name and address of the owners of the structures that are the subject of the decrees in Case Nos. 98CW182 and 07CW89 are described above. WHEREFORE, Applicant requests the Court to grant this application and enter a decree finding that Applicant has shown reasonable diligence toward the completion of the appropriations associated with the water rights for the Irrigation Well, Annex Well, and appropriative right of exchange described herein, and granting such other relief as may be appropriate.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of July 2020, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 4th day of June 2020.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in the Herald Democrat June 11, 2020.
