PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Leadville Public Notice
August 2019 Submitted Expenditures
Descriptions are available from the Finance Office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329. Published by order of the City Clerk.
Acorn Petroleum 7243.07
Adam Hanna 63.50
Alex Conlin 795.38
Alissa Hack 104.40
Axon Enterprise, Inc. 1728.00
B and B Shipping and More 45.36
Big Horn Hardware 597.71
Blue Tarp Financial, Inc. 39.99
Bo Knickman 320.00
Carlson, Edwards and O'Conner 2390.00
Caselle 898.00
Centura Health 300.00
Century Link 311.91
Charter Communications 810.87
Chema Tox Laboratory, Inc. 93.00
Colorado Divison of Fire Prevention 200.00
Colorado Fire Training Officers Assoc 125.00
Colorado Interactive, LLC 400.00
Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement 3000.00
Corporate Payment Systems 13184.57
Creative Culture Insignia, LLC 803.70
Delta Rigging & Tools, Inc. 137.70
Derick J. Borrego 320.00
Econo Signs 321.10
El Mexicano 50.00
Ford Credit Dept 67-434 3016.59
Galls, LLC 3196.46
Harry Temple III 800.00
Herald Democrat 494.47
High Country Copiers 109.22
IntelliChoice, Inc. 500.00
Interstate Sign Products, Inc 274.11
Jessy Hillman 231.00
Joshua Jelcick 687.50
Justin Collins 62.68
Lake County Treasurer 592.20
LAWS-Lighting, Accessory & Warning 433.00
Lexipol, LLC 6123.00
LH Foster Properties 2000.00
Maria Renteria 1740.00
McMahan & Associates, P.C. 12500.00
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 12178.38
Mike Bradley 23.99
Millennium Towing & Recovery 250.00
MK Automotive Services 1132.26
Motorola Solutions, Inc. 217.54
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 239.23
Parkville Water District 681.16
Patricia Cummins -200.00
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 2929.50
Polar Plumbing and Heating 1625.00
Purchase Power 72.10
Quill Corporation 1243.11
RG and Associates, LLC 2420.75
Ricker/Cunningham 4294.74
Rocky Mountain Bottled Water 113.94
Rocky Mountain Family Practice 42.00
Safeway, Inc. 1500.00
Silver City Printing 300.29
Silver Creek Development, LLC 1600.00
Snake River Fleet Services 4667.17
St. Vincent General Hospital 5152.50
Steve Nofziger 250.00
Sutphen Corporation 124.00
Tischer Telecom 383.00
Troy Hall 212.01
Verizon Wireless 1211.21
W L Construction Supply, Inc 109.99
Waste Management JPMC 542.09
Xcel Energy 4188.54
Xerox Corporation 566.51
Xerox Financial Services 160.49
Zachary Slutzky 237.91
American Family Assurance Co 91.58
Colorado Department of Revenue 6566.00
County Health Pool 17518.03
CPI Qualified Plan Consultants 12259.31
Family Support Registry 265.37
Fire and Police Pension Association 26234.42
Firefighters Union 270.00
Internal Revenue Service - 941 33228.41
Internal Revenue Service - 945 190.00
Total For August 2019 212136.02
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 3, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.