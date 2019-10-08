PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 12th day of November 2015 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer, in the State of Colorado, sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Mineral Survey #1161 Ocean Wave Mining Claim, 11/12 Interest, 2.5783% Undivided Interest, located in 21-09-79
Mineral Survey #1481 Antelope Mining Claim, 2.5783% Undivided Interest, located in 21-09-79
Mineral Survey #1907 Deer, 2.5783% Undivided Interest, located in 21-09-79
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Edna Stuver Webster for the 2014 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued Tax Lien Certificates to Slifka Consulting Service, LLC.
On September 5, 2019, Slifka Consulting Service, LLC made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Edna Stuver Webster, the current title of record holder that Slifka Consulting Service, LLC is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed. This publication is also notifying the other fractional owners of said mining claims: Stephen B. Smith, Smith Testamentary Family Trust, Susan Caudill, Little Baer LLC, Edward Heckendorf Jr., Robert Heckendorf, Kahn Family LLC, Charlotte J. W. Mayer, Njord Rota, Bargello No. 1 LLC and Donna Marie Smith.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Slifka Consulting Service, LLC, at 4:30 p.m. on the 6th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed by Edna Stuver Webster or her recognized agent. The said Tax Lien Certificates may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 3rd day of October 2019, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 3, 10 and 17, 2019.
