PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 24th day of October, 2016 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer, in the State of Colorado, sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Lot 299 Twin Lakes Add 1C Mt. Elbert Plamor Ranch
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Anthony Scott Dorchak and Pamela Dorchak for the 2015 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to Westly K. and Debra J. Edell.
On October 30th, 2019, Westly K. and Debra J. Edell made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Anthony Scott Dorchak and Pamela Dorchak, the current title of record holders, as well as the Mt Elbert Water Association, that Westly K. and Debra J. Edell are applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Westly K. and Debra J. Edell at 4:30 p.m. on the 23rd day of April 2020, unless the same has been redeemed by Anthony Scott Dorchak and Pamela Dorchak or their recognized agent. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 5th day of December, 2019, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Dec. 5, 12 and 19, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.