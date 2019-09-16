PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of Public Hearing
for the Parkville Water District Water Treatment Plant Improvements Project
Leadville, CO
Date: October 18th, 2019
Time: 2:00PM
Location: Parkville Water District Office
Address: 2015 N Poplar Street, Leadville, CO
Topic: Water Treatment Plant Improvements Project
A public hearing will be conducted to inform and solicit public input, written or oral, regarding the Water Treatment Plant Improvements Project completed for the Parkville Water District (District). To continue to reliably provide high quality drinking water to the community, several improvements to the existing facility are required. The project includes installation of new filter underdrains for existing filtration units, addition of air scour equipment and blowers, as well as recoating the existing filter tanks. The project also includes replacement of media in both treatment units, as well as the installation of a backup generator, electrical wiring, motor control centers, and programmable logic controllers.
The point of contact for the District regarding this project is Greg Teter, General Manager, 719-486-1449. All interested persons are invited to attend personally and provide input at the hearing. For written comments or questions submit on or before October 11, 2019, to gteter@parkvillewater.org, or mail to Cooper Best at cbest@jvajva.com.
Parkville Water District
Greg Teter
General Manager
Published in the Herald Democrat Sept. 19, 2019.
