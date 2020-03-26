PUBLIC NOTICE
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR
SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINEUP
Communities Served: City of Leadville; County of Lake, CO
Effective on or after May 1, 2020, Heroes & Icons will no longer be available on Digi Tier 1 channels 273 and 599. Heroes & Icons programming will continue to be available on Basic channel 195.
For a complete channel lineup, visit Spectrum.com/channels. To view this notice online, visit Spectrum.net/programmingnotices.
Published in the Herald Democrat March 26, 2020.
