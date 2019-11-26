PUBLIC NOTICE
The following Ordinance was introduced, read, approved and ordered published on second and final reading after PUBLIC HEARING on November 19, 2019, at the regular city council meeting at 6:00 p.m. in City Hall.
CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO
Ordinance No. 7
Series of 2019
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO, VACATING A PORTION OF ST. LOUIS AVENUE
WHEREAS, the City of Leadville (“City”) is the owner of the historic Tabor Opera House located at 308 Harrison Avenue in Leadville, Colorado (“Opera House”); and
WHEREAS, the City, in cooperation with the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation, is completing renovations and updates to the Opera House which involve the addition of safety and other improvements to the Opera House; and
WHEREAS, to allow for the appropriate space to construct and install such safety improvements, the City desires to vacate a portion of St. Louis Avenue; and
WHEREAS, the City desires to vacate less than the entire width of St. Louis Avenue, which is twenty-five feet (25’) wide, pursuant to C.R.S. § 43-2-302(1)(b); in particular, the City will vacate twenty feet (20’) of the portion of St. Louis Avenue abutting the Opera House and the remaining five-foot portion of St. Louis Avenue will continue to be a public right-of-way; and
WHEREAS, said vacation will not leave any adjoining lands without an established public road or private access easement connection to another established public road; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. §§ 43-2-303(1)(a) and 43-2-303(2)(c), the City of Leadville may divest itself of its right, title or interest in and to the roadway, or any portion thereof, upon the vacation of such roadway by ordinance; and
WHEREAS, public notice has been properly given of such proposed vacation by publication two times in The Herald Democrat, a newspaper of general circulation within the City of Leadville and by mail notification of adjacent property owners and to all public utility companies in accordance with applicable requirements set forth in Chapter 12.16 of the Leadville Municipal Code (“LMC”); and
WHEREAS, the City Council conducted a duly noticed public hearing, at which time evidence and testimony were presented concerning the proposed vacation; and
WHEREAS, the City deems it necessary and in the best interest of the health, safety and welfare of the public to vacate whatever interest the City has in the portion of St. Louis Avenue specifically described herein, subject to any terms and conditions set forth in this Ordinance.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO:
Section 1. The recitals contained above are incorporated herein by reference and are adopted as findings and determinations of the City Council.
Section 2. Pursuant to C.R.S. §§ 43-2-303(1)(a) and -303(2)(c), the City Council hereby vacates a portion of St. Louis Avenue, as described and depicted in Exhibit A.
Section 3. In accordance with C.R.S. § 43-2-303(2)(f), City Council directs the Deputy City Clerk to record a certified copy of this Ordinance in the real property records of the Lake County Clerk and Recorder, following the effective date of this Ordinance.
Section 4. A temporary public access easement (“Temporary Easement”) shall be reserved over the vacated portion of St. Louis Avenue described and depicted in Exhibit A for the purpose of promoting the free flow of vehicular and pedestrian traffic and any other typical uses of a right-of-way by the public until Tabor Opera House renovations begin. The Temporary Easement shall be in effect beginning on the effective date of this Ordinance and shall end three (3) years following such effective date or on the date on which construction commences on the Tabor Opera House for the improvements to be located within the vacated portion of St. Louis Avenue, whichever is earlier. If such construction has not commenced within three (3) years of the effective date of this Ordinance, the City reserves the right to extend the term of the Temporary Easement by resolution of the City Council, which resolution shall be recorded in the real property records of the Lake County Clerk and Recorder.
Section 5. Following the date on which this Ordinance has been recorded in the Lake County real property records, a copy of this Ordinance shall be delivered to the Lake County Assessor for appropriate action as required.
Section 6. In accordance with the provisions of C.R.S. § 43-2-302(1), title to the lands included within the right-of-way hereby vacated shall vest in the City, who is the owner of the land abutting the vacated right-of-way. The City shall take title to vacated right-of-way subject to the reservation of any and all public easements as contemplated in this Ordinance.
Section 7. Severability. Should any one or more sections or provisions of this ordinance enacted hereby be judicially determined invalid or unenforceable, such judgment shall not affect, impair or invalidate the remaining provisions of this ordinance the intention being that the various sections and provisions are severable.
Section 8. Repeal. Any and all ordinances or codes or parts thereof in conflict or inconsistent herewith are, to the extent of such conflict or inconsistency, hereby repealed; provided, however, that the repeal of any such ordinance or code or part thereof shall not revive any other section or part of any ordinance or code provision heretofore repealed or superseded and this repeal shall not affect or prevent the prosecution or punishment of any person for any act done or committed in violation of any ordinance or code hereby repealed prior to the taking effect of this ordinance.
INTRODUCED, READ, APPROVED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED in full on first reading this 15th day of October, 2019.
Greg Labbe, Mayor
ATTEST:
Kimberly Jackson, Deputy City Clerk
PUBLISHED in full in the Herald Democrat, a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Leadville, Colorado, on _____, 2019.
PASSED AND ADOPTED, AS AMENDED, ON FINAL READING AND ORDERED PUBLISHED, AS AMENDED, this ___ day of _____, 2019.
CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO
Greg Labbe, Mayor
ATTEST:
Kimberly Jackson, Deputy City Clerk
PUBLISHED, as amended, in the Herald Democrat, a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Leadville, Colorado, on _____, 2019.
EXHIBIT A
LEGAL DESCRIPTION AND SURVEY
[see attached document]
Published in the Herald Democrat Nov. 28, 2019.
