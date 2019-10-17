PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Leadville Public Notice
September 2019 Submitted Expenditures
Descriptions are available from the Finance Office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329. Published by order of the City Clerk.
Acorn Petroleum 2687.66
Adam Hanna 108.96
American Family Life Assurance 91.58
AmeriGas 137.73
B and B Shipping and More 55.49
Bethany Maher/Trick or Treat Street 500.00
Big Al's Mini Storage 468.00
Big Horn Hardware 643.62
Callender Tire, Inc 120.00
Carlson, Edwards and O'Conner 140.00
Caselle 898.00
Century Link 165.82
Century Tire Inc 2947.00
Charter Communications 810.17
CIRSA 19.50
Colorado Asphalt Services 2193.80
Colorado Barricade Co. 908.55
Colorado Department of Revenue 4173.00
Colorado Divison of Fire Prevention 1200.00
Colorado State Treasurer 1515.06
Corporate Payment Systems 17383.15
County Health Pool 16802.73
CPI Qualified Plan Consultants 8359.14
Dawna Schneiter 567.95
Duran and Lucero Inc 1117.18
Fire and Police Pension Association 33362.70
Fire Department Training Network 240.00
Firefighters Union 270.00
Ford Credit Department 3523.34
Form+Works Deisign Group 8250.00
Galls LLC 292.35
Hardline Equipment 1910.32
Harry Temple III 400.00
Herald Democrat 1337.19
High Country Copiers 87.43
High Country Developers 52109.00
High Country Tools LLC 27.05
IntelliChoice Inc 6216.63
Internal Revenue Service - 941 21143.53
Internal Revenue Service - 945 190.00
Kinetic Leasing 28971.50
Lake County Treasurer 861.86
Leadville Sanitation District 825.76
Leadville Snowy Peaks 105.00
Leo Schmitt 297.00
LH Foster Properties 2000.00
Maria Renteria 870.00
Michael Johnson 171.68
Mountain Heating Inc 1388.00
Mountain View Fire Protection 200.00
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 792.80
Parkville Water District 29003.41
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 2929.50
Petty Cash/Main Street Auction 200.00
Phyllis Carnahan 62.61
Pinnacol Assurance 6768.19
Pro-Electric Inc 1318.35
Puchase Power 201.00
Quill Corporation 570.65
Rob Mitas 297.00
Rocky Mountain Bottled Water 52.80
Rocky Mountain Family Practice 423.00
S&S Unlimited 13195.00
Safeway Inc 1500.00
Sarah Dallas 444.56
Saturday's Discount 30.33
Silver City Printing 44.85
Silver Creek Development LLC 1600.00
Silver Dollar Saloon 600.00
Snake River Fleet Services 1600.80
Steve Nofziger 500.00
Summit Ford Inc 102.27
Tyler Henning 51.61
Verizon Wireless 1164.90
Wagner Equipment Company 200.47
Waste Management JPMC 1083.58
Wellness Screening LLC 324.60
Xcel Energy 4040.07
Xerox Corporation 488.73
Total For September 2019 298655.51
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 17, 2019.
