PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF REGULAR ELECTION BY THE DESIGNATED ELECTION OFFICIAL FOR THE MOUNTAIN VIEW VILLAGES WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Mountain View Villages Water and Sanitation District, Lake County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third (63rd) day before the election or thereafter there were not more candidates for Director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates. Therefore, the election to be held on May 5, 2020, is hereby cancelled.
The following candidates are declared elected:
Nancy DeLaCruz - Three-year term to 2023
Vacancy - Three-year term to 2023
Vacancy - Two-year term to 2022
MOUNTAIN VIEW VILLAGES WATER AND
SANITATION DISTRICT
/s/ Micki L. Mills
Designated Election Official
Published in the Herald Democrat March 12, 2020.
