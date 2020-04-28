PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of March 2020, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Herald Democrat in Lake County, Colorado.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO 2020CW3010, Previous Case Nos: 13CW3012 and 04CW124 – SALIDA SCHOOL DISTRICT R-32J, 349 E. 9th St., Salida, Colorado 81201; and CITY OF SALIDA, 8475 C.R. 120, Salida, Colorado 81201 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: Jennifer M. DiLalla, Gregor A. MacGregor, Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 2595 Canyon Boulevard, Suite 300, Boulder, Colorado 80302, (303)443-8782).
Application for Findings of Reasonable Diligence
CHAFFEE, FREMONT, PUEBLO, AND LAKE COUNTIES
2. Description of conditional appropriative right of exchange: The School District irrigates up to 10 acres of turf grass used as athletic fields in the El/2, NE1/4 of Section 6, T49N, R9E of the N.M.P.M., south of the Denver and Rio Grande Western right-of-way ("Athletic Fields"). See Exhibit A attached to the application for a general location map. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) The subject conditional appropriative right of exchange (“School District Exchange”) will enable Applicants to use augmentation credits generated in Salida’s plan for augmentation decreed on Nov. 5, 1987, in Case No. 84CW158 and amended on June 30, 2009, in Case No. 04CW125 and on Mar. 14, 2019, in Case No. 18CW3008 (collectively, “Augmentation Plan”) to augment out-of-priority depletions associated with use of two surface water rights, the Town Ditch and the Lippard Seepage Ditch, for future irrigation of the Athletic Fields. 2.1 Original Decree: Case No. 04CW124, entered May 22, 2007, District Court, Water Division No. 2. 2.2 Subsequent decree granting finding of reasonable diligence: Case No. 13CW3012, entered Mar. 21, 2014, District Court, Water Division No. 2. 2.3 Appropriation date: Dec. 17, 2004. 2.4 Amount: 0.5 cfs (23.9 acre-feet per year), CONDITIONAL. 2.5 Use: Augmentation of out-of-priority depletions attributable to use of the Town Ditch and Lippard Seepage Ditch for irrigation of the Athletic Fields, the location of which is given in par. 2 above and shown on Ex. A. 2.6 Exchange reaches and source of water: The School District Exchange will operate between the exchange-from point and the exchange-to points described below, and will deplete the Arkansas River in those reaches. The exchange-from point, the exchange-to points, and the exchange reaches are shown on the map attached as Ex. A. 2.6.1 Exchange-from point: A point immediately below the Salida Sewage Treatment Outflow where the Arkansas River is intersected by the east-west centerline of Section 9, T49N, R9E of the N.M.P.M. 2.6.2 Exchange-to points: 2.6.2.1 The point where the Town Ditch terminates into the Arkansas River in the SE1/4, SE1/4 of Section 32, T50N, R9E of the N.M.P.M., approximately 1,250 feet north of the south section line and 920 feet west of the east section line of said Section 32. 2.6.2.2 The northeast corner of the Athletic Fields, in the E1/2, NE1/4 of Section 6, T49N, R9E of the N.M.P.M., along the drainage channel connecting the Athletic Fields to the Arkansas River. 2.7 Source of substitute supply: Excess augmentation credits available under Salida’s Augmentation Plan. The water rights that generate the excess augmentation credits are summarized in the table attached as Ex. B. 3. Outline of work and expenditures during the diligence period towards completion of appropriation and application of water to beneficial use: The diligence period for the School District Exchange is March 2014 through March 2020 (“Diligence Period”). During the Diligence Period, the School District and Salida worked diligently to develop the School District Exchange, complete the appropriation, and place the water to beneficial use, as demonstrated by the following activities and expenditures: 3.1 The School District operates an integrated water supply system with both surface water (to be augmented by the School District Exchange) and groundwater (from a horizontal well) used for irrigation at the Athletic Fields. The School District continues to evaluate construction of the infrastructure required to divert Town Ditch and Lippard Seepage Ditch water rights for irrigation of the Athletic Fields, with augmentation of associated out-of-priority depletions to be accomplished through the School District Exchange. 3.2 The Athletic Fields currently are irrigated with groundwater from the horizontal well with Permit No. 63975. The well is augmented under the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District’s Umbrella Augmentation Plan originally decreed in Case No. 92CW84, with Augmentation Certificate No. 1506. Until infrastructure is completed to divert the two surface water rights, the School District will use the horizontal well as its primary source of irrigation water. 3.3 The School District has maintained the culvert under Holman Avenue to facilitate delivery of Lippard Seepage Ditch water to the vault at the Athletic Fields for subsequent irrigation use, and has conferred with the Water Commissioner about that operation. The School District also has maintained all infrastructure on the School District’s property to move water to the vault from the culvert. 3.4 The School District incurred costs of approximately $70,000 to operate, maintain, and repair the Athletic Fields and all components of the irrigation system used to water those fields. 3.5 The School District paid $500.38 each year to the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District Water Activity Enterprise for augmentation of the well with Permit No. 63975, which the School District uses for irrigation of the Athletic Fields while it continues to develop plans for the infrastructure needed to deliver water from the Town Ditch and the Lippard Seepage Ditch to the irrigation vault at the Athletic Fields. 3.6 The School District incurred costs of approximately $3,300 for electrical service to operate the well with Permit No. 63975. 3.7 Salida incurred costs of approximately $63,000 to operate, maintain, and repair the ditches associated with the water rights from which Salida derives its augmentation supply. Those ditches are identified in Ex. B. 3.8 Salida’s Water Plant Operator devoted and continues to devote approximately eight hours per month to completing the accounting for operation of Salida’s Augmentation Plan. 3.9 Salida expended approximately $68,000 in legal fees related to filing and prosecuting statements of opposition in Water Court to protect Salida’s water rights, including the School District Exchange, from injury. 3.10 Salida expended approximately $3,200 in legal fees related to the School District’s and Salida’s diligent development of the School District Exchange. 3.11 Salida expended approximately $105,000 in consulting fees for engineering in support of the City’s Water Court activity, including without limitation the activity described in paragraph 3.9 above; for work on updates to Salida’s Raw Water Master Plan; for work on the City’s water infrastructure planning; and for accounting under and other compliance with the decrees under which Salida generates the excess augmentation credits that provide the source of substitute supply for the School District Exchange. 4. No claim to make absolute: Applicants do not seek to make any portion of the School District Exchange absolute herein. 5. Names and addresses of owner(s) of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure, or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored: Co-Applicant Salida School District R-32J. WHEREFORE, the School District and Salida respectfully request that the Court enter a decree (i) finding that the School District and Salida have exercised reasonable diligence in working to develop the School District Exchange, complete the appropriation, and place the water to beneficial use; and (ii) continuing the School District Exchange in full force and effect for an additional diligence period.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of May 2020, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 9th day of April 2020.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in the Herald Democrat April 30, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.