PUBLIC NOTICE

On September 20th, 2019, the Pike and San Isabel National Forests (PSI) Forest Supervisor, Diana Trujillo, the project Responsible Official, published a Notice of Availability (NOA) in the Federal Register. This NOA publication starts the 45-day comment period for the Pike and San Isabel National Forests Draft Environmental Impact Statement for Public Motor Vehicle Use (DEIS). This document analyzes the effects of designating roads, trails and areas for motorized use on National Forest System lands administrated by the PSI in accordance with the Travel Management Rule. The DEIS also includes a forest plan amendment that proposes adjusting Forest Plan Management 3A area boundaries.
Written comments must be submitted in person, through the online comment portal or mailed to Diana Trujillo, PSICC Forest and Grasslands Supervisor, Travel Management, 2840 Kachina Drive, Pueblo, CO, 81008 by November 4, 2019. Hand delivered and oral comments may be submitted to the Responsible Official at the preceding address between 8 am and 4 pm Monday-Friday. If submitted electronically, comments must be submitted in a format such as an email message, plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rtf), or Word (.doc) to the online comment portal.
Comments, including the names and addresses of respondents, will be part of the public record. Anonymous comments will be accepted and considered, but those submitting comments anonymously will not have standing to object to the final decision. Only those who commented during this process will be eligible to object the final decision. Comments should be clear and specific to the Draft Environmental Impact Statement and must be submitted by November 4, 2019. Additional information including public meeting times and places is available here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/psicc/home/?cid=FSEPRD640204.
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 3, 2019.
