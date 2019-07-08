PUBLIC NOTICE
Housing Choice Voucher Wait List to Open
The Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA), Division of Housing in conjunction with Central Colorado Housing, a department of Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments, will open its Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list on August 19, 2019. The waiting list is only open to applicants who meet DOH’s disability/homeless/domestic violence/non-elderly exiting an institution/elderly exiting an institution preferences and can verify the preference status as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Applications may be picked up beginning August 1, 2019, but will not be accepted until August 19, 2019. To request an application, contact UAACOG at 719-275-9566 or pick up at 3224-A Independence Road. Completed applications will be accepted in person from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at the UAACOG location at 3224-A Independence Road, Cañon City, CO 81212 or faxed to 719-275-2907. Completed applications can also be mailed and postmarked on August 19, 2019. Only applications with a postmark on or after August 19, 2019, will be accepted.
Published in the Herald Democrat July 11, 2019.
