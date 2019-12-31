PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF CERTIFICATE OF OWNERSHIP
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having an Interest or Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to Occupants of Property:
MADELINE BLODGETT
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 14th day of November 2018 A.D., the County Treasurer of the County of Lake, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to Gregory Forbes the following described personal property situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
1999 GOLDEN WEST 24 X 56, TITLE NO. 41E155697 SERIAL NO. GWCA21L25707AB,
SPACE #14 MOUNTAIN VALLEY ESTATES
LEADVILLE, CO 80461
SCHEDULE NO.: M000324
and said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate therefore to: Gregory Forbes. That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent taxes assessed against said real estate for the year 2017;
That said personal property was taxed or specially assessed in the name of MADELINE BLODGETT for said year 2017.
That said Gregory Forbes on the 21st day of November 2019, the present holder of said certificate, has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a Certificate of Ownership to said property;
This notice is also to inform Mountain Valley Estates, LLC, who holds interest in the property.
That a Certificate of Ownership will be issued for said real estate to the said Gregory Forbes at 4:30 o’clock p.m. on the 5th day of March 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Certificate of Ownership.
Witness my hand this 2nd day of January 2020.
Padraic D. Smith
County Treasurer of Lake County
Published in the Herald Democrat Jan. 2, 2020.
