PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION
AND CERTIFIED STATEMENT OF RESULTS
§1-13.5-513(6), 32-1-104, 1-11-103(3) C.R.S.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the LAKE COUNTY CONSERVATION District, LAKE County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election, there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 5, 2020, is hereby canceled pursuant to section 1-13.5-513(6) C.R.S.
The following candidates are hereby declared elected:
• Mary Smith - 3-year term, until May 2023
• Padraic Smith - 3-year term, until May 2023
• Edward Shober - 3-year term, until May 2023
• Daniel Trujillo - 3-year term, until May 2023
/s/ Joan Dawson
Designated Election Official
Contact Person for the District: Mary Smith
Telephone Number of the District: 719-486-8110
Address of the District: P. O. Box 1287, Leadville, CO 80461
District Facsimile Number: None
District Email: lakecountyc@gmail.com
Published in the Herald Democrat March 26, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.