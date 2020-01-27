PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF JOINT PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that on Monday, March 9, at 4:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, the Lake County Planning Commission will conduct a Joint Public Hearing with the Lake County Board of County Commissioners in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at the Lake County Courthouse, Room 134, 505 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado. The purpose of this hearing is to receive public comments regarding:
An application from the Lake County Board of County Commissioners for an Amendment to the Lake County Land Development Code to add new regulations regarding Operable Units 6, 11, and 12 of the California Gulch Superfund Site. Specifically, the amendment will add language to Section 3.2, Institutional Controls for the California Gulch Superfund Site, and Section 8.2.10, Removing Surface Materials or Constructing on an EPA Engineered or Non-Engineered Remedy Without Prior CDPHE Approval to include Operable Units 6, 11, & 12. The file number is 20-01.
This application was initiated on January 22, 2020, and is being processed according to the procedures and requirements of the Lake County Land Development Code.
The legal description of the property is: Not Applicable
All persons having exceptions, objections, comments or recommendations are urged to submit written statements on or before Monday, March 9, 2020, and/or to appear at this meeting to participate.
The project file (File No. 20-01) is available for review in the Land Use Office at the Lake County Courthouse from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, holidays excepted. For additional information, please contact Paul Clarkson, Director, at (719) 486-2875 or pclarkson@co.lake.co.us.
/s/ Kayla Marcella, Chair
Board of County Commissioners
/s/ Heather Lindh, Chair
Lake County Planning Commission
Published in the Herald Democrat Jan. 30, 2020.
