PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 24th day of October 2016 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer, in the State of Colorado, sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
US Mineral Survey #635, 19/72 undivided
interest in the Kohinoor mining claim,
21-09-79 Calif, 7.120 Acres
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Eva H. France for the 2015 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to Jeanette and Gary Slifka.
On February 3rd, 2020, Gary Slifka made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The current Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Eva. H France C/O Jon Taylor, the current title of record holder, and fractional owners Board of Lake County Commissioners, Dink Williford, Fred H. Dill and Russell K. Dill, William H. and Sharon Bland, RC & Sibrie L. B. Trust C/O Ray Marques and Leadville Corporation, that Gary Slifka is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Jeanette and Gary Slifka at 4:30 p.m. on the 3rd day of December 2020, unless the same has been redeemed by Eva H. France or her recognized agent. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 16th day of July 2020, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat July 16, 23 and 30, 2020.
