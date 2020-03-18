PUBLIC NOTICE
PERSONAL PROPERTY DECLARATION FILING REMINDER
The Lake County Assessor reminds all persons owning, possessing or controlling taxable personal property with a total actual value of $7,700 (per owner, per county) on January 1, 2020, that the deadline for filing a Personal Property Declaration Schedule is April 15, 2020.
All personal property with a total actual value in excess of $7,700 (per owner, per county) is taxable unless specifically exempt by law.
Taxable personal property includes:
• All residential household furnishings used to produce income
• Equipment, furniture and machinery used by commercial, industrial and natural resource operations
• Property used in an agribusiness that does not qualify as agricultural pursuant to 39-1-102(1.6)(a) C.R.S.
• Expensed assets with a life greater than one year
• Fully depreciated assets still in use
• Personal property in storage that is subject to IRS depreciation
• Leasehold improvements
Equipment that is licensed as a motor vehicle (SMM plate or Z-tab) is not reported on the Personal Property Declaration Schedule.
Completed declaration schedules are due April 15, 2020. The deadline can be extended if, prior to April 15, a written request for an extension is received by the Assessor’s Office, along with a payment of $20 for a 10-day extension or $40 for a 20-day extension. Failure to submit a declaration schedule or extension request by April 15 will result in the Assessor valuing personal property using the “best information available” and attaching a penalty to the tax bill.
If you did not receive a Personal Property Declaration Schedule, or have questions about personal property rules, regulations or exemptions, please contact the Lake County Assessor’s Office at 719-486-4110.
Published in the Herald Democrat March 12, 19 and 26, 2020.
