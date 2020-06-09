PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of May 2020, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Herald Democrat in Lake County, Colorado.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2019CW3062 – RANCH LAND DEVELOPMENT LLC, c/o William H. Peetz, 3925 Hill Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80904 (Please address all correspondence and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: Paul L. Noto, Esq. and Jason M. Groves, Esq., Patrick, Miller & Noto, P.C., 197 Prospector Road, Ste. 2104A, Aspen, CO 81611, (970) 920-1030)
Amended Application for Surface Water Right, Underground Water Rights, Appropriative Right of Exchange, and for Approval of a Plan for Augmentation.
PUEBLO AND FREMONT COUNTIES
Summary of Amendments to Application: Applicant replaces claims for the Clevenger Well Field with two specific well locations within original well field. Amounts, uses, and point of depletion for the wells remain the same. First and Third Claims: No changes. See original application filed on September 30, 2019. Second Claim: Ranch Land Development Well No. 1 and Ranch Land Development Well No. 2. Legal Description: (Well 1) NE ¼ NW ¼ of Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 68 West of the 6th P.M., approximately 665 feet from the north section line and 2,230 feet from the west section line in Pueblo County, Colorado. UTM (NAD Zone 13) coordinates: Easting 504374.53, Northing 4234263.70; (Well 2) NE ¼ NW ¼ of Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 68 West of the 6th P.M., approximately 470 feet from the north section line and 2,070 feet from the west section line in Pueblo County, Colorado. UTM (NAD Zone 13) coordinates: Easting 504325.90, Northing 4234325.32. Source: Ground water tributary to Arkansas River. Date of Appropriation: September 30, 2019 by forming the intent to appropriate and taking the first step towards completing the appropriation, completing fieldwork at the well field, and by filing the application in this case. Amount: 0.11 c.f.s. (50 g.p.m.), 10 acre-feet annually combined with First Claim, conditional. Uses: Domestic, industrial, commercial, storage, fire protection (8 greenhouses and 2 support buildings, drinking and sanitary uses for up to 12 employees), and irrigation (50 acres outdoor drip irrigation and indoor irrigation in up to 8 greenhouses and 2 support buildings). Ranch Land Development Well Nos. 1 and 2 are alternate points of diversion for each other. Fourth Claim (Plan for Augmentation): Structures to be augmented: Clevenger Red Creek Spring, First Enlargement (described in First Claim) and Ranch Land Development Well No. 1 and Ranch Land Development Well No. 2 (described in Second Claim). Water rights used for augmentation: Pueblo Contract for 10 acre-feet of augmentation water by contract dated November 24, 2015. The Contract term: November 24, 2015 to November 24, 2035. Source: unspecified but may include Clear Creek Reservoir (located in Sec. 7 and 8, T.12S., R.79W, and Sec. 12, T.12S., R.80W., 6th P. M. in Chaffee County), Turquoise Reservoir (located on Lake Fork Creek in Sec. 7, 8, 17, 18, 19, and 20, T.9S., R.80W., 6th P. M. and Sec. 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15, T.9S., R.81W., 6th P. M., in Lake County), Twin Lakes Reservoir (located in all or portions of Sec. 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 30 in T. 11S., R.81W., 6th P. M., in Lake County), direct flow trans-mountain water or any other reservoir or place from which Pueblo Water may deliver water, as long as they are legally available for augmentation purposes. Sources of such water may include water rights decreed in Case Nos. 84CW177, Div. 2; 84CW177(B), Div. 2; 90CW370, Div. 5; W-1901, Div. 5; 95CW321, Div. 5; 90CW55, Div. 2; 04CW130, Div. 2. Statement of plan for augmentation: Applicant owns property shown on Exhibit A map attached to the application (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) and operates a licensed cannabis growing facility on property in in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 68 West of the 6th P.M. in Pueblo County, Colorado. Applicant requests an augmentation plan to replace out-of-priority depletions from the augmented structures for indoor and outdoor water uses, using the augmentation sources described in the Application. Demands: Estimated to be 9.46 acre-feet (for 735 plants per greenhouse, 835 plants per support building, 50 acres outside irrigation for 3,200 plants, drinking and sanitary uses for up to 12 employees) as shown on Exhibit B. Spring depletions and return flows: All diversions considered 100 percent consumptive. Depletions will impact the stream within the same month depletions occur. Applicant will replace out-of-priority depletions within the same month depletions occur. Well depletions and replacement: When there is a call affecting the depletion point on the Arkansas River, daily net out-of-priority depletions shall be replaced at or above depletion point at Dakota Formation outcrop downstream of Pueblo Reservoir. See Exhibit D on file with the court. See Exhibit B for URF calculations. Replacement and Accounting: No downstream water rights on Red Creek between Clevenger Red Creek Spring and Confluence with Arkansas River, except for a spring right owned by Applicant. During a downstream call on Arkansas River below the confluence with Red Creek, Applicant will use Pueblo Contract water to replace out-of-priority depletions. Replacement water will be delivered to a point on the Arkansas River upstream of the confluence with Red Creek in Section 8, Township 20 South, Range 67 West of the 6th P.M. Applicant will account for transit losses from the point of release to the point of delivery as required by the Division Engineer. A map of water rights and place of use is on file with the court as Exhibit A. A copy of the Pueblo Contract is on file with the court as Exhibit C. Applicants own the land where water rights are located and where water is or will be put to beneficial use.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of July 2020, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 4th day of June 2020.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
Published in the Herald Democrat June 11, 2020.
