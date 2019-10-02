PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
STREET VACATION REQUEST
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Leadville, Colorado, will conduct a public hearing at the November 5th, 2019 regular meeting regarding a request by the City of Leadville to vacate a portion of public right-of-way within the City, specifically a portion of right-of-way located near the Tabor Opera House known as St. Louis Avenue from Harrison Ave. to the alley directly behind the Tabor Opera House, and an ordinance concerning such vacation. The public hearing will be held at City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado, and will be held at or after 6:00 p.m. Members of the public and other interested parties are hereby invited to attend the public hearing and may be heard or submit written comments regarding the matter under consideration to Sarah Dallas, Administrative Services Manager, at adminservices@leadville-co.gov or deliver to City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado, any time before October 31st, 2019.
/s/ Bethany Maher
Deputy City Clerk
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 3 and 10, 2019.
